A container object that wraps possibly undefined values in JavaScript - inspired by Java Optionals

Optional.ofNullable(promptForUserName) .map(getUserId) .filter(verify) .ifPresent(login);

Features

Runs in browser and Node

Full Java 8 Optional API is supported, and partial Java 9 API implemented (everything minus stream())

Zero dependencies

TypeScript type definitions included

Lightweight (<1.0 KB minified, gzipped)

Installation

Download the latest release from GitHub or from NPM

via npm:

$ npm install optional-js

then just require in node:

const Optional = require ( 'optional-js' ); const emptyOptional = Optional.empty();

alternatively, use the browser compatible build in the ./dist directory of the npm package

Not using a module loader? Include the script, and the browser global Optional will be added to window.

Usage

Java docs - Java 9 Optionals

TSDocs - index.d.ts

JS Example:

const Optional = require ( 'optional-js' ); const getUserId = username => username === 'root' ? 1234 : 0 ; const verify = userId => userId === 1234 ; const login = userId => console .log( 'Logging in as : ' + userId); const username = process.argv[ 2 ]; Optional.ofNullable(username) .map(getUserId) .filter(verify) .ifPresent(login);

Then, from the terminal...

$ node login.js root "Logging in as : 1234"

Building

download:

git clone git@github.com:JasonStorey/Optional.js.git

enter the directory, and install dependencies:

cd Optional.js && npm install

build:

npm run build

Testing

run the tests:

npm test

Contributing

Found a bug or missing feature? Please open an issue!

Send your feedback. Send your pull requests. All contributions are appreciated!

License

Optional.js may be freely distributed under the MIT license - LICENSE