A container object that wraps possibly undefined values in JavaScript - inspired by Java Optionals
Optional.ofNullable(promptForUserName)
.map(getUserId)
.filter(verify)
.ifPresent(login);
Download the latest release from GitHub or from NPM
via npm:
$ npm install optional-js
then just require in node:
const Optional = require('optional-js');
const emptyOptional = Optional.empty();
alternatively, use the browser compatible build in the
./dist directory of the npm package
Not using a module loader? Include the script, and the browser global
Optional will be added to window.
Java docs - Java 9 Optionals
TSDocs - index.d.ts
JS Example:
// "login.js"
const Optional = require('optional-js');
// Define some simple operations
const getUserId =
username => username === 'root' ? 1234 : 0;
const verify =
userId => userId === 1234;
const login =
userId => console.log('Logging in as : ' + userId);
// Declare a potentially undefined value
const username = process.argv[2];
// Wrap username in an Optional, and build a pipeline using our operations
Optional.ofNullable(username)
.map(getUserId)
.filter(verify)
.ifPresent(login);
Then, from the terminal...
$ node login.js root
"Logging in as : 1234"
download:
git clone git@github.com:JasonStorey/Optional.js.git
enter the directory, and install dependencies:
cd Optional.js && npm install
build:
npm run build
run the tests:
npm test
Found a bug or missing feature? Please open an issue!
Send your feedback. Send your pull requests. All contributions are appreciated!
Optional.js may be freely distributed under the MIT license - LICENSE