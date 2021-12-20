This is a codemod to migrate different types of lodash
get calls and
a && a.b kind of
expressions to use optional chaining
and nullish coalescing instead.
Following babel plugins are required to transpile optional chaining and nullish coalescing:
a && a.b becomes
a?.b
_.get(foo, 'a.b') and
_.get(foo, ['a', 'b']) becomes
foo?.a?.b
_.get(foo, 'a.b', defaultValue) becomes
foo?.a?.b ?? defaultValue
You can check out the
__textfixtures__ folder to see full list of supported transformations.
get. Optional chaining is standard Javascript
feature.
&& expressions one after another.
$ yarn global add optional-chaining-codemod
or
$ npm install -g optional-chaining-codemod
$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.js --ignore-pattern="**/node_modules/**"
with flow parser:
$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.js --ignore-pattern="**/node_modules/**" --parser=flow
with typescript parser:
$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.ts --ignore-pattern="**/node_modules/**" --parser=ts
with typescript+react parser:
$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.tsx --parser=tsx
The CLI is the same as in jscodeshift except you can omit the transform file.
Alternatively, you can run the codemod using jscodeshift as follows:
$ yarn global add jscodeshift
$ yarn add optional-chaining-codemod
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/optional-chaining-codemod/transform.js --ignore-pattern="**/node_modules/**" ./**/*.js
This codemod has two flags:
--skipVariables to skip variables passed to lodash
get
--skipTemplateStrings to skip template strings passed to lodash
get
Especially the first case is risky as the variable might actually be something
like
var bar = "a.b.c" and produce from
_.get(foo, bar) following:
foo?[bar] although lodash would treat it like
foo?.a?.b?.c".
Contributions are more than welcome! One area of improvement could be e.g better CLI or finding out new areas to migrate to use optional chaining.