Optional chaining codemod

This is a codemod to migrate different types of lodash get calls and a && a.b kind of expressions to use optional chaining and nullish coalescing instead.

Following babel plugins are required to transpile optional chaining and nullish coalescing:

What it does?

a && a.b becomes a?.b

becomes _.get(foo, 'a.b') and _.get(foo, ['a', 'b']) becomes foo?.a?.b

and becomes _.get(foo, 'a.b', defaultValue) becomes foo?.a?.b ?? defaultValue

You can check out the __textfixtures__ folder to see full list of supported transformations.

Why should I migrate to use optional chaining?

When using static type checkers like Flow or Typescript, optional chaining provides much better type safety than lodash get . Optional chaining is standard Javascript feature.

. Optional chaining is standard Javascript feature. It also has a neater syntax than chaining && expressions one after another.

Install

$ yarn global add optional-chaining-codemod

or

$ npm install -g optional-chaining-codemod

Usage

$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.js --ignore-pattern= "**/node_modules/**"

with flow parser:

$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.js --ignore-pattern= "**/node_modules/**" --parser=flow

with typescript parser:

$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.ts --ignore-pattern= "**/node_modules/**" --parser=ts

with typescript+react parser:

$ optional-chaining-codemod ./**/*.tsx --parser=tsx

The CLI is the same as in jscodeshift except you can omit the transform file.

Alternatively, you can run the codemod using jscodeshift as follows:

$ yarn global add jscodeshift $ yarn add optional-chaining-codemod $ jscodeshift -t node_modules/optional-chaining-codemod/transform.js --ignore-pattern= "**/node_modules/**" ./**/*.js

flags

This codemod has two flags:

--skipVariables to skip variables passed to lodash get --skipTemplateStrings to skip template strings passed to lodash get

Especially the first case is risky as the variable might actually be something like var bar = "a.b.c" and produce from _.get(foo, bar) following: foo?[bar] although lodash would treat it like foo?.a?.b?.c" .

Contributing

Contributions are more than welcome! One area of improvement could be e.g better CLI or finding out new areas to migrate to use optional chaining.