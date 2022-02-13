Option<T> and
Result<T, E>.
This library provides these conventions for your project:
And Rust's
std::option and
std::result are
suggestive to achieve these conventions in practice. Thus this package is inspired by their design.
In JavaScript world, there are many ways to express "there is no value". At least in ECMA262, There are some ways to represent them:
undefined (e.g.
Map.prototype.get())
null (e.g.
RegExp.prototype.exec())
-1 (e.g.
String.prototype.indexOf())
In addition, ECMA262 interacts with DOM binding, Node.js standard modules, and others. There are additional various ways to represent "none" value.
In practice, we write some glue code to tame their various ways in our project to uniform their expression style. This library contributes to uniform the convention to write it.
Exception is useful but it has some terrible aspects.
It's easy that try-catch statement be a jump instruction by large scoped try-catch statement.
It's hard to find where to throw an error, it's also hard to handle a penetrated exception from a lower layer.
Especially, exception mechanism mis-matches with an async programming model.
ECMA262 7th' async-await relaxes the problem about an exception with async programming,
but there is still the problem about exceptions in traditional synchronous programming.
Furthermore, if you interact with
setTimeout() and other async APIs built with callback style on event loop,
this problem faces you.
And some async-push based paradigm like
Rx.Observable<T> does not allow throw any exceptions
in their Observable stream. If you throw an error in it, only catch() operator can catch the error.
But a programmer would sometimes forget to use its operator. This means that throwing an Error in Rx's Observable
is pretty mis-matched action. Promise also has a similar problem.
And exception in ECMA262 is not friendly with static typing model
because ECMA262's throw can throw not only
Error but also other object types.
In Rust which is a programming language designed for parallel and seftiness, it treats errors in two category:
Rust groups errors into two major categories: recoverable and unrecoverable errors. For a recoverable error, such as a file not found error, it’s reasonable to report the problem to the user and retry the operation. Unrecoverable errors are always symptoms of bugs, like trying to access a location beyond the end of an array.
This categorization is pretty useful to relax the problem about exception in ECMA262 which this section described.
Thus this library provides a way to express recoverable error and also recommends to use throwing an error only if you intend to throw an unrecoverable error. This categorization introduces a convenient convention for you:
Result<T, E> provided this library, then you should handle it correctly.
This convention is clear as error handling style and it's static typing friendly by generics.
Some static type checking tools also provide a way to check nullability and provide these conventions.
Flowtype and TypeScript checks with their control flow analysis (Sorry, I'm not sure about the details of Google Closure Compiler's behavior).
However, these compilers do not provide a way to handle their value easily like
map or
flatMap operations.
Rust's
std::option and
std::result have some utilities operation method to handle them easily.
This library also provides a convenient way to handle them and its way is inspired by Rust's ones.
npm install --save option-t
// or
yarn add option-t --save
These are designed for more tree shaking friendly and more usable for JavaScript common world.
We recommend to use these in almost case.
Nullable<T> (
T | null)
This can express a value of
T type or
null.
Undefinable<T> (
T | undefined)
This can express a value of
T type or
undefined.
Maybe<T> (
T | null | undefined)
This can express a value of
T type,
null, or
undefined.
Option<T> (
{ ok: true; val: T } | { ok: false; })
This can express that there is some values or none as a plain object. This does not have any property method on its prototype. But this allows no including unused methods of them.
Result<T, E> (
{ ok: true; val: T } | { ok: false; err: E; })
This can express that there is some values or some error information as a plain object. This does not have any property method on its prototype. But this allows no including unused methods of them.
You can use these paths.
This package provides some sub directories to import various functions (e.g.
option-t/PlainResult).
Each of them includes the same directory hierarchy with under
src/.
exports field in package.json...
For example,
moduleResolution=node.
exports field.
you need to use these paths
option-t/cjs
option-t/esm
option-t/lib (Deprecated)
require().
option-t/lib/Option: Use
option-t/esm/Option or
option-t/cjs/Option.
option-t/lib/Result: Use
option-t/esm/Result or
option-t/cjs/Result.
option-t/lib/*** to
option-t/**.
These documents would provide more information about
Option<T> and
Result<T, E>.
These are written for Rust, but the essence is just same.
std::option - Rust
std::result - Rust
yarn to install dev-dependency toolchains.