oc

option-cache

by Jon Schlinkert
4.0.0 (see all)

Get and set options easily, for node.js projects.

Readme

option-cache

Simple API for managing options in JavaScript applications.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save option-cache

Example app

Use options-cache in your javascript application:

var util = require('util');
var Options = require('options-cache');

function App(options) {
  Options.call(this, options);
  this.init();
}

util.inherits(App, Options);

App.prototype.init = function() {
  this.option('cwd', process.cwd());
  this.option('foo', 'bar');
};

App.prototype.a = function(value) {
  this.enable(value);
};

App.prototype.b = function(value) {
  if (this.enabled(value)) {
    // do something
  } else {
    // do something else
  }
};

API

Options

Create a new instance of Options.

Params

  • options {Object}: Initialize with default options.

Example

var app = new Options();

.option

Set or get a default value. Defaults are cached on the .defaults object.

Params

  • key {String}: The option name.
  • value {any}: The value to set.
  • returns {any}: Returns a value when only key is defined.

Example

app.default('admin', false);
app.default('admin');
//=> false

app.option('admin');
//=> false

app.option('admin', true);
app.option('admin');
//=> true

.option

Set or get an option.

Params

  • key {String}: The option name.
  • value {any}: The value to set.
  • returns {any}: Returns a value when only key is defined.

Example

app.option('a', true);
app.option('a');
//=> true

Params

  • key {String}
  • value {any}
  • type {String}: Javascript native type (optional)
  • returns {Object}

Example

app.option('admin', true);
console.log(app.either('admin', false));
//=> true

console.log(app.either('collaborator', false));
//=> false

Params

  • key {String}
  • value {any}
  • type {String}: Javascript native type (optional)
  • returns {Object}

Example

app.option('a', 'b');

app.fillin('a', 'z');
app.fillin('x', 'y');

app.option('a');
//=> 'b'
app.option('x');
//=> 'y'

.hasOption

Return true if options.hasOwnProperty(key)

Params

  • prop {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: True if prop exists.

Example

app.hasOption('a');
//=> false
app.option('a', 'b');
app.hasOption('a');
//=> true

.enable

Enable key.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {Object} Options: to enable chaining

Example

app.enable('a');

.disable

Disable key.

Params

  • key {String}: The option to disable.
  • returns {Object} Options: to enable chaining

Example

app.disable('a');

.enabled

Check if prop is enabled (truthy).

Params

  • prop {String}
  • returns {Boolean}

Example

app.enabled('a');
//=> false

app.enable('a');
app.enabled('a');
//=> true

.disabled

Check if prop is disabled (falsey).

Params

  • prop {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if prop is disabled.

Example

app.disabled('a');
//=> true

app.enable('a');
app.disabled('a');
//=> false

.isTrue

Returns true if the value of prop is strictly true.

Params

  • prop {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: Uses strict equality for comparison.

Example

app.option('a', 'b');
app.isTrue('a');
//=> false

app.option('c', true);
app.isTrue('c');
//=> true

app.option({a: {b: {c: true}}});
app.isTrue('a.b.c');
//=> true

.isFalse

Returns true if the value of key is strictly false.

Params

  • prop {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: Uses strict equality for comparison.

Example

app.option('a', null);
app.isFalse('a');
//=> false

app.option('c', false);
app.isFalse('c');
//=> true

app.option({a: {b: {c: false}}});
app.isFalse('a.b.c');
//=> true

.isBoolean

Return true if the value of key is either true or false.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: True if true or false.

Example

app.option('a', 'b');
app.isBoolean('a');
//=> false

app.option('c', true);
app.isBoolean('c');
//=> true

Release history

v4.0.0

Breaking changes

  • .option method no longer takes a list or array of objects
  • .mergeOptions was removed

About

  • base: Framework for rapidly creating high quality node.js applications, using plugins like building blocks | homepage
  • cache-base: Basic object cache with get, set, del, and has methods for node.js/javascript projects. | homepage
  • config-cache: General purpose JavaScript object storage methods. | homepage
  • map-cache: Basic cache object for storing key-value pairs. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
95jonschlinkert
2tunnckoCore

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 19, 2017.

