Simple API for managing options in JavaScript applications.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save option-cache
Use options-cache in your javascript application:
var util = require('util');
var Options = require('options-cache');
function App(options) {
Options.call(this, options);
this.init();
}
util.inherits(App, Options);
App.prototype.init = function() {
this.option('cwd', process.cwd());
this.option('foo', 'bar');
};
App.prototype.a = function(value) {
this.enable(value);
};
App.prototype.b = function(value) {
if (this.enabled(value)) {
// do something
} else {
// do something else
}
};
Create a new instance of
Options.
Params
options {Object}: Initialize with default options.
Example
var app = new Options();
Set or get a default value. Defaults are cached on the
.defaults object.
Params
key {String}: The option name.
value {any}: The value to set.
returns {any}: Returns a
value when only
key is defined.
Example
app.default('admin', false);
app.default('admin');
//=> false
app.option('admin');
//=> false
app.option('admin', true);
app.option('admin');
//=> true
Set or get an option.
Params
key {String}: The option name.
value {any}: The value to set.
returns {any}: Returns a
value when only
key is defined.
Example
app.option('a', true);
app.option('a');
//=> true
Params
key {String}
value {any}
type {String}: Javascript native type (optional)
returns {Object}
Example
app.option('admin', true);
console.log(app.either('admin', false));
//=> true
console.log(app.either('collaborator', false));
//=> false
Params
key {String}
value {any}
type {String}: Javascript native type (optional)
returns {Object}
Example
app.option('a', 'b');
app.fillin('a', 'z');
app.fillin('x', 'y');
app.option('a');
//=> 'b'
app.option('x');
//=> 'y'
Return true if
options.hasOwnProperty(key)
Params
prop {String}
returns {Boolean}: True if
prop exists.
Example
app.hasOption('a');
//=> false
app.option('a', 'b');
app.hasOption('a');
//=> true
Enable
key.
Params
key {String}
returns {Object}
Options: to enable chaining
Example
app.enable('a');
Disable
key.
Params
key {String}: The option to disable.
returns {Object}
Options: to enable chaining
Example
app.disable('a');
Check if
prop is enabled (truthy).
Params
prop {String}
returns {Boolean}
Example
app.enabled('a');
//=> false
app.enable('a');
app.enabled('a');
//=> true
Check if
prop is disabled (falsey).
Params
prop {String}
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if
prop is disabled.
Example
app.disabled('a');
//=> true
app.enable('a');
app.disabled('a');
//=> false
Returns true if the value of
prop is strictly
true.
Params
prop {String}
returns {Boolean}: Uses strict equality for comparison.
Example
app.option('a', 'b');
app.isTrue('a');
//=> false
app.option('c', true);
app.isTrue('c');
//=> true
app.option({a: {b: {c: true}}});
app.isTrue('a.b.c');
//=> true
Returns true if the value of
key is strictly
false.
Params
prop {String}
returns {Boolean}: Uses strict equality for comparison.
Example
app.option('a', null);
app.isFalse('a');
//=> false
app.option('c', false);
app.isFalse('c');
//=> true
app.option({a: {b: {c: false}}});
app.isFalse('a.b.c');
//=> true
Return true if the value of key is either
true or
false.
Params
key {String}
returns {Boolean}: True if
true or
false.
Example
app.option('a', 'b');
app.isBoolean('a');
//=> false
app.option('c', true);
app.isBoolean('c');
//=> true
Breaking changes
.option method no longer takes a list or array of objects
.mergeOptions was removed
get,
set,
del, and
has methods for node.js/javascript projects. | homepage
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
