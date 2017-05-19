Simple API for managing options in JavaScript applications.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save option-cache

Example app

Use options-cache in your javascript application:

var util = require ( 'util' ); var Options = require ( 'options-cache' ); function App ( options ) { Options.call( this , options); this .init(); } util.inherits(App, Options); App.prototype.init = function ( ) { this .option( 'cwd' , process.cwd()); this .option( 'foo' , 'bar' ); }; App.prototype.a = function ( value ) { this .enable(value); }; App.prototype.b = function ( value ) { if ( this .enabled(value)) { } else { } };

API

Create a new instance of Options .

Params

options {Object}: Initialize with default options.

Example

var app = new Options();

Set or get a default value. Defaults are cached on the .defaults object.

Params

key {String} : The option name.

: The option name. value {any} : The value to set.

: The value to set. returns {any}: Returns a value when only key is defined.

Example

app.default( 'admin' , false ); app.default( 'admin' ); app.option( 'admin' ); app.option( 'admin' , true ); app.option( 'admin' );

Set or get an option.

Params

key {String} : The option name.

: The option name. value {any} : The value to set.

: The value to set. returns {any}: Returns a value when only key is defined.

Example

app.option( 'a' , true ); app.option( 'a' );

Params

key {String}

value {any}

type {String} : Javascript native type (optional)

: Javascript native type (optional) returns {Object}

Example

app.option( 'admin' , true ); console .log(app.either( 'admin' , false )); console .log(app.either( 'collaborator' , false ));

Params

key {String}

value {any}

type {String} : Javascript native type (optional)

: Javascript native type (optional) returns {Object}

Example

app.option( 'a' , 'b' ); app.fillin( 'a' , 'z' ); app.fillin( 'x' , 'y' ); app.option( 'a' ); app.option( 'x' );

Return true if options.hasOwnProperty(key)

Params

prop {String}

returns {Boolean}: True if prop exists.

Example

app.hasOption( 'a' ); app.option( 'a' , 'b' ); app.hasOption( 'a' );

Enable key .

Params

key {String}

returns {Object} Options : to enable chaining

Example

app.enable( 'a' );

Disable key .

Params

key {String} : The option to disable.

: The option to disable. returns {Object} Options : to enable chaining

Example

app.disable( 'a' );

Check if prop is enabled (truthy).

Params

prop {String}

returns {Boolean}

Example

app.enabled( 'a' ); app.enable( 'a' ); app.enabled( 'a' );

Check if prop is disabled (falsey).

Params

prop {String}

returns {Boolean}: Returns true if prop is disabled.

Example

app.disabled( 'a' ); app.enable( 'a' ); app.disabled( 'a' );

Returns true if the value of prop is strictly true .

Params

prop {String}

returns {Boolean}: Uses strict equality for comparison.

Example

app.option( 'a' , 'b' ); app.isTrue( 'a' ); app.option( 'c' , true ); app.isTrue( 'c' ); app.option({ a : { b : { c : true }}}); app.isTrue( 'a.b.c' );

Returns true if the value of key is strictly false .

Params

prop {String}

returns {Boolean}: Uses strict equality for comparison.

Example

app.option( 'a' , null ); app.isFalse( 'a' ); app.option( 'c' , false ); app.isFalse( 'c' ); app.option({ a : { b : { c : false }}}); app.isFalse( 'a.b.c' );

Return true if the value of key is either true or false .

Params

key {String}

returns {Boolean}: True if true or false .

Example

app.option( 'a' , 'b' ); app.isBoolean( 'a' ); app.option( 'c' , true ); app.isBoolean( 'c' );

Release history

Breaking changes

.option method no longer takes a list or array of objects

method no longer takes a list or array of objects .mergeOptions was removed

About

Related projects

base: Framework for rapidly creating high quality node.js applications, using plugins like building blocks | homepage

cache-base: Basic object cache with get , set , del , and has methods for node.js/javascript projects. | homepage

, , , and methods for node.js/javascript projects. | homepage config-cache: General purpose JavaScript object storage methods. | homepage

map-cache: Basic cache object for storing key-value pairs. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 95 jonschlinkert 2 tunnckoCore

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 19, 2017.