git clone https://github.com/optimizely/oui.git
yarn install
yarn storybook
Typescript types are generated for
src/components from their JS files to aid consumption of this repo in Typescript.
The
optimizely-oui declaration file (
types/templates/module-declaration.d.ts) exports all named component exports.
To build the exported declaration file (
types/index.d.ts), the autogenerated individual component module declarations
are merged with the main declaration file (see
yarn generate-types).
PropTypes can still be used for non-Typescript (
.js) components as well as when more complex validation is needed.
The (
babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes)[https://www.npmjs.com/package/babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes] plugin is used to ensure that all components (typed or not) are exported with
PropTypes.
Read how to contribute to OUI for instructions on making pull requests.
Check out the Release a New Version section for instructions on releasing a new version of OUI
To use an OUI component inside your React app:
import React from 'react';
import { Button } from 'optimizely-oui';
...
return ( <Button size="tiny">Click Me</Button> );
Thanks to Chromatic, OUI runs visual regression tests on every pull request and merge. These tests are snapshots of each Storybook story within the repository. For implementation details, see the Chromatic section of the contributing guidelines
To use OUI Sass variables and mixins in your project read how to use OUI sass.