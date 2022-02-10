openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

optimizely-client-sdk

by optimizely
1.6.0 (see all)

JavaScript SDK for Optimizely X Full Stack: A/B testing and feature management for product development teams

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

512

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Optimizely JavaScript SDK

This repository houses the official JavaScript SDK for use with Optimizely Full Stack and Optimizely Rollouts.

Optimizely Full Stack is A/B testing and feature flag management for product development teams. Experiment in any application. Make every feature on your roadmap an opportunity to learn. Learn more at https://www.optimizely.com/platform/full-stack/, or see the documentation.

Optimizely Rollouts is free feature flags for development teams. Easily roll out and roll back features in any application without code deploys. Mitigate risk for every feature on your roadmap. Learn more at https://www.optimizely.com/rollouts/, or see the documentation.

Packages

This repository is a monorepo. It houses the main Javascript SDK and its supporting packages.

PackageVersionDocsDescription
@optimizely/optimizely-sdknpmThe Optimizely SDK
@optimizely/js-sdk-datafile-managernpmDatafile Manager for Optimizely SDK
@optimizely/js-sdk-event-processornpmEvent Batching support for Optimizely SDK
@optimizely/js-sdk-loggingnpmLogging Manager for Optimizely SDK
@optimizely/js-sdk-utilsnpmUtility functions for Optimizely packages

About

@optimizely/optimizely-sdk is developed and maintained by Optimizely and many contributors. If you're interested in learning more about what Optimizely X Full Stack can do for your company, please get in touch!

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.

Credits

First-party code (under packages/optimizely-sdk/lib/, packages/datafile-manager/lib, packages/datafile-manager/src, packages/datafile-manager/__test__, packages/event-processor/src, packages/event-processor/__tests__, packages/logging/src, packages/logging/__tests__, packages/utils/src, packages/utils/__tests__) is copyright Optimizely, Inc. and contributors, licensed under Apache 2.0.

Additional Code

Prod dependencies are as follows:

{
  "json-schema@0.4.0": {
    "licenses": [
      "AFLv2.1",
      "BSD"
    ],
    "publisher": "Kris Zyp",
    "repository": "https://github.com/kriszyp/json-schema"
  },
  "murmurhash@0.0.2": {
    "licenses": "MIT*",
    "repository": "https://github.com/perezd/node-murmurhash"
  },
  "uuid@3.3.2": {
    "licenses": "MIT",
    "repository": "https://github.com/kelektiv/node-uuid"
  },
  "decompress-response@4.2.1": {
    "licenses": "MIT",
    "repository": "https://github.com/sindresorhus/decompress-response"
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial