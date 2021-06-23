A Webpack plugin to optimize \ minimize CSS assets.
⚠️ For webpack v5 or above please use css-minimizer-webpack-plugin instead.
It will search for CSS assets during the Webpack build and will optimize \ minimize the CSS (by default it uses cssnano but a custom CSS processor can be specified).
Since extract-text-webpack-plugin only bundles (merges) text chunks, if it's used to bundle CSS, the bundle might have duplicate entries (chunks can be duplicate free but when merged, duplicate CSS can be created).
Using npm:
$ npm install --save-dev optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin
⚠️ For webpack v3 or below please use
optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin@3.2.0. The
optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin@4.0.0version and above supports webpack v4.
The plugin can receive the following options (all of them are optional):
assetNameRegExp: A regular expression that indicates the names of the assets that should be optimized \ minimized. The regular expression provided is run against the filenames of the files exported by the
ExtractTextPlugin instances in your configuration, not the filenames of your source CSS files. Defaults to
/\.css$/g
cssProcessor: The CSS processor used to optimize \ minimize the CSS, defaults to
cssnano. This should be a function that follows
cssnano.process interface (receives a CSS and options parameters and returns a Promise).
cssProcessorOptions: The options passed to the
cssProcessor, defaults to
{}
cssProcessorPluginOptions: The plugin options passed to the
cssProcessor, defaults to
{}
canPrint: A boolean indicating if the plugin can print messages to the console, defaults to
true
var OptimizeCssAssetsPlugin = require('optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract('style-loader', 'css-loader')
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin('styles.css'),
new OptimizeCssAssetsPlugin({
assetNameRegExp: /\.optimize\.css$/g,
cssProcessor: require('cssnano'),
cssProcessorPluginOptions: {
preset: ['default', { discardComments: { removeAll: true } }],
},
canPrint: true
})
]
};