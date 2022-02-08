optics-ts provides type-safe, ergonomic, polymorphic optics for TypeScript:

Optics allow you to read or modify values from deeply nested data structures, while keeping all data immutable.

allow you to read or modify values from deeply nested data structures, while keeping all data immutable. Ergonomic : Optics are composed with method chaining, making it easy and fun!

: Optics are composed with method chaining, making it easy and fun! Polymorphic : When writing through the optics, you can change the data types in the nested structure.

: When writing through the optics, you can change the data types in the nested structure. Type-safe: The compiler will type check all operations you do. No any , ever.

Features

optics-ts supports lenses, prisms, traversals, removing items from containers, and much more!

Since optics-ts v2.2.0, there are two syntaxes for defining optics: method chaining (the default) and standalone optics (experimental). See the docs for more info!

Getting started

Installation:

npm install optics-ts

or

yarn add optics-ts

Here's a simple example demonstrating how lenses can be used to drill into a nested data structure:

import * as O from 'optics-ts' type Book = { title: string isbn: string author: { name: string } } const optic = O.optic_<Book>().prop( 'author' ).prop( 'name' ) const input: Book = { title: "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" , isbn: '978-0345391803' , author: { name: 'Douglas Adams' , }, } O.get(optic)(input) O.set(optic)( 'Arthur Dent' )(input) O.modify(optic)( ( str ) => str.length + 29 )(input)

Another example that converts all words longer than 5 characters to upper case:

import * as O from 'optics-ts/standalone' const optic = O.optic< string >().words().when( s => s.length >= 5 ) const input = 'This is a string with some shorter and some longer words' O.modify(optic)( ( s ) => s.toUpperCase()(input)

See the documentation for a tutorial and a detailed reference of all supported optics.

Development

Run yarn to install dependencies.

Running the test suite

Run yarn test .

For compiling and running the tests when files change, run these commands in separate terminals:

yarn build:test yarn jest dist-test/

Documentation

You need Python 3 to build the docs.

python3 -m venv venv ./venv/bin/pip install mkdocs-material

Run a live reloading server for the documentation:

Open http://localhost:8000/ in the browser.

Releasing

$ yarn version $ yarn publish $ git push origin main

Open https://github.com/akheron/optics-ts/releases, edit the draft release, select the newest version tag, adjust the description as needed.