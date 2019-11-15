Get optical params of a character, canvas or image data. Useful to do kerning, normalize size or adjust vertical/horizontal alignment.

See demo.

Usage

const optics = require ( 'optical-properties' ) let w = canvas.width, h = canvas.height, ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) let {bounds, center, radius} = optics( '▲' , { size : h, fontSize : h/ 2 }) let scale = h* .5 / (radius* 2 ) let diff = [w* .5 - center[ 0 ], h* .5 - center[ 1 ]] ctx.font = size*cale + 'px sans-serif' ctx.fillText( '▲' , w* .5 + diff[ 0 ]*scale, h* .5 + diff[ 1 ]*scale)

API

let props = optics(char|canvas|imageData, options?)

Measures optical properties of a character, canvas or imageData based on options. Canvas is expected to be rectangular.

Options:

size − size of canvas to use, bigger is slower but more precise and vice-versa. Defaults to 200 .

− size of canvas to use, bigger is slower but more precise and vice-versa. Defaults to . fontFamily − font family to use for the character, defaults to sans-serif .

− font family to use for the character, defaults to . fontSize − size of glyph, defaults to 100 .

Returns object with properties:

center − coordinates of optical center as [cx, cy] .

− coordinates of optical center as . bounds − character bounding box [left, top, right, bottom] .

− character bounding box . radius − distance from the optical center to the outmost point.

Credits

© 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License