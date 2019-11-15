Get optical params of a character, canvas or image data. Useful to do kerning, normalize size or adjust vertical/horizontal alignment.
const optics = require('optical-properties')
let w = canvas.width, h = canvas.height, ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
//get optical params
let {bounds, center, radius} = optics('▲', {size: h, fontSize: h/2})
//make sure radius of char is at least half of canvas height
let scale = h*.5 / (radius*2)
//optical center shift from the real center
let diff = [w*.5 - center[0], h*.5 - center[1]]
//draw normalized character
ctx.font = size*cale + 'px sans-serif'
ctx.fillText('▲', w*.5 + diff[0]*scale, h*.5 + diff[1]*scale)
Measures optical properties of a character, canvas or imageData based on options. Canvas is expected to be rectangular.
Options:
size − size of canvas to use, bigger is slower but more precise and vice-versa. Defaults to
200.
fontFamily − font family to use for the character, defaults to
sans-serif.
fontSize − size of glyph, defaults to
100.
Returns object with properties:
center − coordinates of optical center as
[cx, cy].
bounds − character bounding box
[left, top, right, bottom].
radius − distance from the optical center to the outmost point.
