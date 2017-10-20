Execute CLI Statements based upon opt-in / out-out Rules.

Installation

Simply install locally as a development dependency to your project's package:

npm install --save-dev opt-cli

Intended usage

Opting in/out of a configured tasks, best use case is for ghooks. This discussion is the main motivation behind this module.

You can check out the eslint-find-new-rules/package.json for reference.

opt --in

"config" : { "ghooks" : { "pre-commit" : "opt --in pre-commit --exec 'npm run validate'" } },

While commit ing, npm run validate will not be executed by default. However, one can opt in by creating a .opt-in file in the root of the project, with the content pre-commit

Each line in the .opt-in file, is the keyword used after the opt --in rule.

So for the above example, it's pre-commit

cat .opt-in pre-commit

opt --out

opt --out works exactly, the opposite way of opt --in .

"config" : { "ghooks" : { "pre-commit" : "opt --out pre-commit --exec 'npm run validate'" } },

In this case, npm run validate will be executed before any changes can be commit ed. In order to opt out, you have to create a .opt-out file in the root of the project, with the content pre-commit

Similar to .opt-in file, each line in .opt-out file, is the keyword used after the opt --out rule.

So for the above example, it's pre-commit

cat .opt-out pre-commit

don't forget to update .gitignore to ignore this file.

opt-in , opt-out files can contain multiple rules

, files can contain multiple rules every line must contain only a single rule.

# can be used to comment any rule.

Use As Library

You may also include opt-cli as a library:

var opt = require ( 'opt-cli' );

Given the example setup from above, usage would be as follows:

opt.testOptIn( 'pre-commit' ) === true opt.testOptOut( 'pre-push' ) === true

Using opt.getExplicitOpts() you would receive:

{ 'pre-commit' : true , 'pre-push' : false }

Advanced Usage

Rules to opt-into or opt-out of can also be specified using ...

... an in or out array of a package.json 's config.opt field:

"config" : { "opt" : { "in" : [ "pre-commit" ], "out" : [ "pre-push" ] } },

... the environment variables OPT_IN and OPT_OUT :

# Delimit multiple rules with ":" on *nix / ";" on Win export OPT_IN="pre-commit" export OPT_OUT="pre-push"

Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification (emoji key). Contributions of any kind welcome!

Special thanks to @kentcdodds for encouraging to engage in oss, for the wonderful resources (check out the Egghead videos!) and — together with gtramontina — for coming up with the original idea to this module!