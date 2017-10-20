Execute CLI Statements based upon opt-in / out-out Rules.
Simply install locally as a development dependency to your project's package:
npm install --save-dev opt-cli
Opting in/out of a configured tasks, best use case is for ghooks. This discussion is the main motivation behind this module.
You can check out the eslint-find-new-rules/package.json for reference.
opt --in
"config": {
"ghooks": {
"pre-commit": "opt --in pre-commit --exec 'npm run validate'"
}
},
While
commiting,
npm run validate will not be executed by default.
However, one can opt in by creating a
.opt-in file in the root of the project, with the content
pre-commit
.opt-in
Each line in the
.opt-in file, is the keyword used after the
opt --in rule.
So for the above example, it's
pre-commit
cat .opt-in
# "ghooks": {
# "pre-commit": "opt --in pre-commit --exec 'npm run validate'"
# }
pre-commit # the keyword used after the opt --in command
opt --out
opt --out works exactly, the opposite way of
opt --in.
"config": {
"ghooks": {
"pre-commit": "opt --out pre-commit --exec 'npm run validate'"
}
},
In this case,
npm run validate will be executed before any changes can be
commited.
In order to opt out, you have to create a
.opt-out file in the root of the project, with the content
pre-commit
.opt-out
Similar to
.opt-in file, each line in
.opt-out file, is the keyword used after the
opt --out rule.
So for the above example, it's
pre-commit
cat .opt-out
# "ghooks": {
# "pre-commit": "opt --out pre-commit --exec 'npm run validate'"
# }
pre-commit # the keyword used after the opt --out command
.gitignore to ignore this file.
opt-in,
opt-out files can contain multiple rules
# can be used to comment any rule.
You may also include opt-cli as a library:
var opt = require( 'opt-cli' );
Given the example setup from above, usage would be as follows:
opt.testOptIn( 'pre-commit' ) === true
opt.testOptOut( 'pre-push' ) === true
Using
opt.getExplicitOpts() you would receive:
{
'pre-commit': true,
'pre-push': false
}
Rules to opt-into or opt-out of can also be specified using ...
in or
out array of a
package.json's
config.opt field:
"config": {
"opt": {
"in": [ "pre-commit" ],
"out": [ "pre-push" ]
}
},
OPT_IN and
OPT_OUT:
# Delimit multiple rules with ":" on *nix / ";" on Win
export OPT_IN="pre-commit"
export OPT_OUT="pre-push"
Kent C. Dodds
💻 👀
Guilherme J. Tramontina
💻
Andreas Windt
💻 📖 ⚠️
Sarbbottam Bandyopadhyay
📖
Suhas Karanth
🐛 💻
Special thanks to @kentcdodds for encouraging to engage in oss, for the wonderful resources (check out the Egghead videos!) and — together with gtramontina — for coming up with the original idea to this module!