opn-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Open stuff like URLs, files, executables. Cross-platform.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

113K

GitHub Stars

349

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Renamed to `open-cli`.

Readme

open-cli Build Status

Open stuff like URLs, files, executables. Cross-platform.

Install

$ npm install --global open-cli

Usage

$ open-cli --help

  Usage
    $ open-cli <file|url> [--wait] [--background] [-- <app> [args]]
    $ cat <file> | open-cli [--extension] [--wait] [--background] [-- <app> [args]]

  Options
    --wait         Wait for the app to exit
    --background   Do not bring the app to the foreground (macOS only)
    --extension    File extension for when stdin file type can't be detected

  Examples
    $ open-cli https://sindresorhus.com
    $ open-cli https://sindresorhus.com -- firefox
    $ open-cli https://sindresorhus.com -- 'google chrome' --incognito
    $ open-cli unicorn.png
    $ cat unicorn.png | open-cli
    $ echo '<h1>Unicorns!</h1>' | open-cli --extension=html

The following file types are automagically detected when using stdin mode.

  • open - API for this module

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

