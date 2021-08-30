Open stuff like URLs, files, executables. Cross-platform.
$ npm install --global open-cli
$ open-cli --help
Usage
$ open-cli <file|url> [--wait] [--background] [-- <app> [args]]
$ cat <file> | open-cli [--extension] [--wait] [--background] [-- <app> [args]]
Options
--wait Wait for the app to exit
--background Do not bring the app to the foreground (macOS only)
--extension File extension for when stdin file type can't be detected
Examples
$ open-cli https://sindresorhus.com
$ open-cli https://sindresorhus.com -- firefox
$ open-cli https://sindresorhus.com -- 'google chrome' --incognito
$ open-cli unicorn.png
$ cat unicorn.png | open-cli
$ echo '<h1>Unicorns!</h1>' | open-cli --extension=html
The following file types are automagically detected when using stdin mode.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus