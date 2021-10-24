Open stuff like URLs, files, executables. Cross-platform.
If need this for Electron, use
shell.openItem() instead.
Note: The original
open package was recently deprecated in favor of this package, and we got the name, so this package is now named
open instead of
opn. If you're upgrading from the original
open package (
open@0.0.5 or lower), keep in mind that the API is different.
spawn instead of
exec.
node-open issues.
xdg-open script for Linux.
/mnt/*.
$ npm install open
const open = require('open');
// Opens the image in the default image viewer
(async () => {
await open('unicorn.png', {wait: true});
console.log('The image viewer app closed');
// Opens the url in the default browser
await open('https://sindresorhus.com');
// Specify the app to open in
await open('https://sindresorhus.com', {app: 'firefox'});
// Specify app arguments
await open('https://sindresorhus.com', {app: ['google chrome', '--incognito']});
})();
It uses the command
open on macOS,
start on Windows and
xdg-open on other platforms.
Returns a promise for the spawned child process. You would normally not need to use this for anything, but it can be useful if you'd like to attach custom event listeners or perform other operations directly on the spawned process.
Type:
string
The thing you want to open. Can be a URL, file, or executable.
Opens in the default app for the file type. For example, URLs opens in your default browser.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Wait for the opened app to exit before fulfilling the promise. If
false it's fulfilled immediately when opening the app.
Note that it waits for the app to exit, not just for the window to close.
On Windows, you have to explicitly specify an app for it to be able to wait.
Type:
string | string[]
Specify the app to open the
target with, or an array with the app and app arguments.
The app name is platform dependent. Don't hard code it in reusable modules. For example, Chrome is
google chrome on macOS,
google-chrome on Linux and
chrome on Windows.
You may also pass in the app's full path. For example on WSL, this can be
/mnt/c/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe for the Windows installation of Chrome.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus