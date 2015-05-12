This module adds methods for OPML parsing in node.js using Isaac Schlueter's sax parser.
npm install opmlparser
The libxml-like helper methods have been removed. There is now just one input interface: the stream interface.
The
addmeta option was removed, as it is unnecessary and only adds bloat.
Events:
304,
response - removed, as Opmlparser no longer fetches urls
meta,
outline,
feed,
complete - removed; use the stream interface
data - all readable streams will emit a
data event, but this puts the
stream into "old" v0.8-style push streams
end - stream behavior dictates that the
end event will never fire if
you don't read any data from the stream; you can kick the Opmlparser stream
to work like an "old" v0.8-style push stream (and get the old
end event
behavior) by calling
.resume().
SAXErrors are emitted as
error events. By default, they are automatically
resumed. Pass
{ resume_saxerror: false } as an option if you want to manually
handle
SAXErrors (abort parsing, perhaps).
var OpmlParser = require('opmlparser')
, request = require('request');
var req = request('http://someopmlurl.opml');
var opmlparser = new OpmlParser([options]);
req.on('error', function (error) {
// handle any request errors
});
req.on('response', function (res) {
var stream = this;
if (res.statusCode != 200) return this.emit('error', new Error('Bad status code'));
stream.pipe(opmlparser);
});
opmlparser.on('error', function(error) {
// always handle errors
});
opmlparser.on('readable', function() {
var stream = this
, meta = this.meta // **NOTE** the "meta" is always available in the context of the opmlparser instance
, outline;
while (outline = stream.read()) {
console.log(outline);
}
});
opmlurl - The url (string) of the OPML. Opmlparser is very good at
resolving relative urls in OPML files. But OPML files could use relative urls
without declaring the
xml:base attribute any place in the file. This is
perfectly valid, but we don't know know the file's url before we start parsing
the file and trying to resolve those relative urls. If we discover the file's
url, we will go back and resolve the relative urls we've already seen, but this
takes a little time (not much). If you want to be sure we never have to re-
resolve relative urls (or if Opmlparser is failing to properly resolve relative
urls), you should set the
opmlurl option. Otherwise, feel free to ignore this
option.
resume_saxerror - Set to
false to override Opmlparser's default behavior,
which is to emit any
SAXError on
error and then automatically resume
parsing. In my experience,
SAXErrors are not usually fatal, so this is usually
helpful behavior. If you want total control over handling these errors and
optionally aborting parsing the OPML, use this option.
See the
examples directory.
Opmlparser is a transform stream operating in "object mode": XML in -> Javascript objects out.
Each readable chunk is an object representing an
<outline> element in the OPML.
Opmlparser parses each OPML file into readable
outline chunks, as well as a
meta object.
The
meta will be the information in the OPML's
<head> element, plus some
additional metadata, such as OPML version, any namespaces defined, etc.
Each
outline chunk will simply translate an
<outline> element in the OPML's
<body> from XML to a Javascript object. Each chunk is assigned a
simple counter-based id when it is parsed and references its immediate ancestor's
id, which will allow you to recreate the tree if you want.
No validation is performed. Each of the meta properties will be defined, but any
of them may be
null.
No validation is performed. Any or all of the following properties may be absent, and other arbitrary (and invalid) properties may be present.
See the OPML Spec for more info about what to expect to see in various kinds of OPML files.
In addition, Opmlparser adds the following properties:
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011-2014 Dan MacTough danmactough@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.