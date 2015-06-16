Table of Contents

#Operator-Overloading-JS#

This library enables simple operator overloading in Javascript code. This library has minimal runtime overheads, all overheads are done on loading time which is fair as that is done only when the system loads. Runtime performance is what is aimed for. We do AST Transformations during definition/load time to achieve the desired objective.

##Installation## This library is available for Node and Browser both. See the installation steps below:

###Node Module (NPM)##

npm install operator-overloading --save

###Browser (Bower)###

bower install operator-overloading --save

##Sneak Peak Example## Here is a quick sneak peak of the usage:

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); overload( function ( ) { function Student ( name, marks ) { var _this = this ; this .name = name; this .marks = marks; this .__plus = function ( leftOperand ) { return new Student([leftOperand.name, _this.name].join( '+' ), leftOperand.marks + _this.marks); }; this .toString = function ( ) { return _this.name + ':' + _this.marks; }; } var kushal = new Student( 'Kushal' , 66 ), kashish = new Student( 'Kashish' , 90 ), vibhor = new Student( 'Vibhor' , 80 ); var group1 = kushal + kashish, group2 = kushal + kashish + vibhor, group3 = kushal + vibhor; console .log(group1.toString()); console .log(group2.toString()); console .log(group3.toString()); })() )();

##Overloadable Operators## Following are the operators which can be overloaded with the desired overload function name:

S.No Operator Function Name Operator Type 1 + __plus Binary 2 == __doubleEqual Binary 3 === __tripleEqual Binary 4 || __logicalOR Binary 5 && __logicalAND Binary 6 | __bitwiseOR Binary 7 ^ __bitwiseXOR Binary 8 & __bitwiseAND Binary 9 != __notEqual Binary 10 !== __notDoubleEqual Binary 11 < __lessThan Binary 12 > __greaterThan Binary 13 <= __lessThanEqual Binary 14 >= __greaterThanEqual Binary 15 in __in Binary 16 instanceof __instanceOf Binary 17 << __bitwiseLSHIFT Binary 18 >> __bitwiseRSHIFT Binary 19 >>> __zeroFillRSHIFT Binary 20 - __minus Binary 21 * __multiply Binary 22 % __modulus Binary 23 / __divide Binary 24 u- __unaryNegation Unary 25 u+ __unaryAddition Unary 26 ~ __bitwiseNOT Unary 27 ++ __increment Unary 28 -- __decrement Unary 29 ! __unaryNOT Unary 30 += __addAssign Assignment 31 -= __minusAssign Assignment 32 *= __multiplyAssign Assignment 33 /= __divideAssign Assignment 34 %= __modulusAssign Assignment 35 <<= __leftShiftAssign Assignment 36 >>= __rightShiftAssign Assignment 37 >>>= __zeroFillRightShiftAssign Assignment 38 &= __andAssign Assignment 39 |= __orAssign Assignment 40 ^= __xorAssign Assignment

##Design Consideration / Very IMP / Must Read##

It is very important that we DON'T modify the natural language. Hence the overloading feature will only be available in the specific code blocks where you intend to use it. Also marking them will make core readable for future developers giving them hint that this block has operator overloading enabled.

Also operator overloading only applies to lexical scope, no used or inherited objects are enriched. This is important for code security and assurance of natural operation.

###Definig the context for using operator-overloading##

You need to specify a function and mark it such that operator overloading is enabled for code only in lexical scope of that function body.

Syntax 1: Simple declaration

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); var doStuff = function ( ) { }; overload(doStuff)();

Syntax 2: Anonymous declaration

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); overload( function ( ) { })();

Syntax 3: Dual Flavour declaration

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); function add ( a, b ) { return a + b; }; var addWithOverloadingEnabled = overload(add); add( 2 , 2 ); addWithOverloadingEnabled( 2 , 2 ); overload(add)( 2 , 2 ); add( 2 , 2 );

###Understanding restricted scope inheritance### It is very important that we don,t write code which could mess up natural way of happings and make things harder for debug. Hence the functions we mark with enabled operator-overloading have completely different running contexts. Those functions can't use variables defined outside the overloaded function such that we don't accidently do stuff to the code which is intended to be executed in the natural way.

Example

var a = 222 ; global.b = 333 ; console .log(a); console .log(b); overload( function ( ) { console .log(a); console .log(b); })();

Example: If you need to access some objects, you can do:

var a = 222 ; console .log(a); overload( function ( a ) { console .log(a); })(a);

##Usage Guide##

There are two steps required to use operator overloading:

Define overloading methods for operators intended to overload. Use them in a special context.

Objects should have desired methods for the operators to overload. The method you should override can be chosen from Overloadable Operators. For different operators its explained as follows:

###Overloading binary/assignment operators### For binary operators syntax is as follows:

NOTE: In the overloading functions this is the RightValue(rval) and argument (leftValue) is the LeftValue(lval). Ex: in 2 + 3 , lval = 2 and rval = 3 .

<AnyConstructor>.prototype.__plus = function ( leftValue ) { return < whateverYouWantToDoAndReturnAsResult > ; };

OR

<AnyObject>.__plus = function ( leftValue ) { return < whateverYouWantToDoAndReturnAsResult > ; };

OR

function MyClass ( ) { this .__plus = function ( leftValue ) { return < whateverYouWantToDoAndReturnAsResult > ; }; };

EXAMPLE:

Number .prototype.__plus = function ( leftValue ) { var rightValue = this ; console .log( 'Adding:' , leftValue, '+' , rightValue); return leftValue + rightValue; }; console .log( 22 + 33 ); overload( function ( ) { console .log( 22 + 33 ); })();

###Overloading unary operators### There is no argument passed in these functions as there is no other operand. the operand the unary operator is applied is available in this object.

<AnyConstructor>.prototype.__increment = function ( ) { var operand = this ; return < whateverYouWantToDoAndReturnAsResult > ; };

OR

<AnyObject>.__increment = function ( ) { var operand = this ; return < whateverYouWantToDoAndReturnAsResult > ; };

OR

function MyClass ( ) { this .__increment = function ( ) { var operand = this ; return < whateverYouWantToDoAndReturnAsResult > ; }; };

###Using the overloaded operators###

Whatever function is transformed via overload is eligible for operator overloading.

var a = 222 ; console .log(a); overload( function ( a ) { console .log(a); })(a);

##Examples## Some examples:

###Simple Student Constructor### The same example we have shown above.

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); overload( function ( ) { function Student ( name, marks ) { var _this = this ; this .name = name; this .marks = marks; this .__plus = function ( leftOperand ) { return new Student([leftOperand.name, _this.name].join( '+' ), leftOperand.marks + _this.marks); }; this .toString = function ( ) { return _this.name + ':' + _this.marks; }; } var kushal = new Student( 'Kushal' , 66 ), kashish = new Student( 'Kashish' , 90 ), vibhor = new Student( 'Vibhor' , 80 ); var group1 = kushal + kashish, group2 = kushal + kashish + vibhor, group3 = kushal + vibhor; console .log(group1.toString()); console .log(group2.toString()); console .log(group3.toString()); }) )();

###Function Callback Fun### Just a fun way to pass callbacks. Just a demonstration experiment.

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); Function .prototype.__bitwiseRSHIFT = function ( leftOperand ) { return leftOperand( this ); }; overload( function ( ) { function callback ( data ) { console .log( 'final Callback!' , data); } function fetchData ( callback ) { console .log( 'calling 1' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { callback( 'Operator overloading is FUN!' ); }, 1000 ) } fetchData >> callback; })();

###Instanceof for Serialized objects### Check if serialised object is instance of a particular constructor.

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); function User ( name, age, dob, email ) { var self = this ; this .type = this .constructor.name; this .name = name; this .age = age; this .dob = dob; this .email = email; this .serialize = function ( ) { return JSON .stringify(self); }; this .__instanceOf = User.__instanceOf = function ( obj ) { if (obj instanceof String || typeof obj === 'string' ) obj = JSON .parse(obj); return (obj.type === 'User' ); }; } function Issue ( user, title, description ) { var self = this ; this .type = this .constructor.name; this .user = user; this .title = title; this .description = description; this .serialize = function ( ) { return JSON .stringify(self); }; this .__instanceOf = Issue.__instanceOf = function ( obj ) { if (obj instanceof String || typeof obj === 'string' ) obj = JSON .parse(obj); return (obj.type == 'Issue' ); }; } var user1 = new User( 'Kushal' , 22 , new Date (), 'email@domain.com' ); var issue1 = new Issue(user1, 'Life is not fun!' , 'Operator overloading in required in JS.' ); var sUser1 = user1.serialize(); var sIssue1 = issue1.serialize(); console .log(sUser1); console .log(sIssue1); console .log(sUser1 instanceof User); console .log(sUser1 instanceof Issue); console .log(sIssue1 instanceof User); console .log(sIssue1 instanceof Issue); overload( function ( sUser1, sIssue1, User, Issue ) { console .log(sUser1 instanceof User); console .log(sUser1 instanceof Issue); console .log(sIssue1 instanceof User); console .log(sIssue1 instanceof Issue); })(sUser1, sIssue1, User, Issue);

###Playground### Just a rough playground.

var overload = require ( 'operator-overloading' ); function Count ( val ) { var _this = this ; this .val = val; this .__plus = function ( leftOperand ) { console .log( "adding Count" ); leftOperand.val += _this.val; return this ; }; this .__doubleEqual = function ( leftOperand ) { console .log( 'double Equal Check' ); return _this.val == leftOperand.val; }; this .__tripleEqual = function ( leftOperand ) { console .log( 'triple Equal Check' ); return _this.val === leftOperand.val; }; } String .prototype.__plus = function ( leftOperand ) { return (leftOperand + " <added> " + this ); }; Number .prototype.__plus = function ( leftOperand ) { console .log( 'Adding:' , leftOperand, '+' , this .valueOf()); return leftOperand + this ; }; var v1 = new Count( 10 ); var v2 = new Count( 20 ); var v3 = new Count( 30 ); var run = overload( function ( v1, v2, v3 ) { var res = v1 + v2 + v3; console .log( 3 + 44 + 100 ); console .log( 'v1' , v1); console .log( 'v2' , v2); console .log( 'v3' , v3); console .log( 'res' , res); console .log(v1 == v2); console .log(v1 === v2); console .log( 'hello' + 'yello' + 'fellow' + 'yo!' ); console .log( 33 + ( 3 + 3 ) + 55 ); var t = 33 || 44 ; t = 33 && 44 ; t = 33 & 44 ; t = 33 | 44 ; t = 33 ^ 44 ; t = 33 != 44 ; t = 33 !== 44 ; t = 33 < 44 ; t = 33 > 44 ; t = 33 >= 44 ; t = 33 <= 44 ; t = 33 in [ 44 ]; t = 33 instanceof Number ; t = 33 << 44 ; t = 33 >> 44 ; t = 33 >>> 44 ; t = 33 - 44 ; t = 33 * 44 ; t = 33 / 44 ; t = 33 % 44 ; t = -44 ; t = + 44 ; t = ~ 44 ; t = ++v1; t = --v1; t = !v1; t += v1; t /= !v2; t *= !v2; t -= !v2; t %= !v2; t <<= !v2; t >>= !v2; t >>>= !v2; t &= !v2; t ^= !v2; t |= !v2; t = v1 + v2 * (!v1 || !v2 && 22 ) + 33 * 55 / (( 4 | ~ 555 ) * ~~v2 * + new Date ()); console .log(t); }); console .log( 3 + 44 + 100 ); run(v1, v2, v3);

##Dev Tips## For all those who are contributing or ones who wants to see debug info can run via:

OVERLOAD_DEBUG= true node <program>.js

Above will print the AST and transformed code.

##Backwards Compatibility## For pre 0.5 backwards compatibility do require('operator-overloading/global') and enableOverloading will work as expected, however this is not recommended as it pollutes a host object.

