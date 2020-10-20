1.8kb drop-in "PJAX" solution for fluid, smooth transitions between pages. Zero stress.
npm i operator --save
Basically zero config by default, just specify a root DOM node to attach to.
import operator from 'operator'
operator('#root')
To define custom handlers for a given route, pass an object with a
path
property and
handler method.
operator('#root', [
{
path: '/',
handler (state) {
console.log(state)
}
}
])
Routes handlers can also return
Promises, and they support params, optional
params, and wildcards.
operator('#root', [
{
path: '/',
handler (state) {
console.log(state)
}
},
{
path: '/products',
handler (state) {
return getProducts() // Promise
}
},
{
path: '/products/:category/:slug?',
handler ({ params }) {
const reqs = [ getProductCategory(params.category) ]
if (params.slug) reqs.push(getProductBySlug(params.slug))
return Promise.all(reqs)
}
}
])
Routes are cached by default, so on subsequent visits, no data will be loaded.
To follow links to pages via AJAX, but fetch fresh content on each navigation
action, set
cache to
false:
operator('#root', [
{
'path': '/',
cache: false
}
])
Sometimes you need to navigate to a page without AJAX, perhaps to load some sort
of
iframe content. To do so, set
ignore to
true:
operator('#root', [
{
'path': '/',
ignore: true
}
])
Any function passed to the route config will be called on every route change, kind of like middleware.
const app = operator('#root', [
state => console.log(state)
])
Operator also emits some helpful events.
app.on('navigate', state => {}) // on valid link click
app.on('before', state => {}) // before render
app.on('after', state => {}) // after render
app.on('hash', state => {}) // when the URL contains a hash
Operator does not manage
History or page title, for maximum flexibility to the
user. Most people should probably just use this snippet:
app.on('after', ({ previousDocument, location }) => {
document.title = previousDocumnt.title
window.history.pushState({}, '', location)
})
If you want to ignore things like query strings or hashes, use
pathname:
app.on('after', ({ previousDocumnt, pathname }) => {
document.title = previousDocumnt.title
window.history.pushState({}, '', pathname)
})
When a hash is encountered – whether on a
navigate action between pages, or
for scroll-anchors on the same page - Operator will emit a
hash event. It's
up to you to handle scrolling.
For most sites, this should work:
app.on('hash', ({ hash }) => {
const target = document.getElementById(hash)
if (target) {
const scroll = target.getBoundingClientRect().top + window.pageYOffset
window.scrollTo(0, scroll)
}
})
Smooth scrolling is also pretty easy:
import sscroll from 'sscroll'
app.on('hash', ({ hash }) => {
const target = document.getElementById(hash)
target && sscroll(target, { duration: 500 })
})
app.go('/about')
Use this for prefetching pages.
app.load('/about')
app.state // => { previousDocument, pathname, location, params, hash, search, handler }
app.on('before', ({ pathname }) => {
if (/redirect/.test(pathname)) {
app.go('/') // redirect
}
})
import wait from 'w2t'
operator('#root', [
state => {
return wait(600, [
const root = document.documentElement.classList
return new Promise(res => {
root.add('is-transitioning')
setTimeout(() => {
root.remove('is-transitioning')
res()
}, 600)
})
])
}
])
Removed default scroll handling. This should be moved to user-space in the event the user doesn't want the page to reset to the top.
Added
previousDocument (a complete cloned
document object) to the
state
object. Replaces
state.title via
previousDocument.title.
hash event, see docs
mailto and
tel regex, thanks @gabrielloeb!
Slight update to the API, will require brief migration to new syntax for most users.
ignore and
cache options
