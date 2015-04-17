This is a node.js add-on which wraps the Open Z-Wave library to provide access to a Z-Wave network from JavaScript.

It is currently able to scan a Z-Wave network, report on connected devices, monitor the network for changes, and has rudimentary write support.

Install

The module currently builds only on OS X and Linux. On Linux you will need to ensure the libudev headers are installed first.

$ npm install openzwave

API

Start by loading the addon and creating a new instance, specifying a path to the USB device:

var OZW = require ( 'openzwave' ); var zwave = new OZW( '/dev/ttyUSB0' );

An optional object can be passed at creation time to alter the behavior of the ZWave module. The options currently supported and their defaults are:

var zwave = new OZW( '/dev/ttyUSB0' , { logging : false , consoleoutput : false , saveconfig : false , driverattempts : 3 , pollinterval : 500 , suppressrefresh : true , });

The rest of the API is split into Functions and Events. Messages from the Z-Wave network are handled by EventEmitter , and you will need to listen for specific events to correctly map the network.

Functions

Connecting to the network:

zwave.connect(); zwave.disconnect();

Modifying device state:

zwave.setLevel(nodeid, level); zwave.switchOn(nodeid); zwave.switchOff(nodeid); zwave.setValue(nodeid, commandclass, index, value);

Writing to device metadata (stored on the device itself):

zwave.setLocation(nodeid, location); zwave.setName(nodeid, name);

Polling a device for changes (not all devices require this):

zwave.enablePoll(nodeid, commandclass); zwave.disablePoll(nodeid, commandclass);

Reset the controller. Calling hardReset will clear any associations, so use carefully:

zwave.hardReset(); zwave.softReset();

Events

The supported events are:

We have connected to an OpenZWave node.

The OpenZWave driver has initialised and scanning has started. Returns a unique homeid which identifies this particular network.

The OpenZWave driver failed to initialise.

A new node has been found on the network. At this point you can allocate resources to hold information about this node.

A new value has been discovered. Values are associated with a particular node, and are the parts of the device you can monitor or control.

Values are split into command classes. The classes currently supported and their unique identifiers are:

COMMAND_CLASS_SWITCH_BINARY (37)

(37) COMMAND_CLASS_SWITCH_MULTILEVEL (38)

(38) COMMAND_CLASS_VERSION (134)

Binary switches can be controlled with .switchOn() and .switchOff() .

Multi-level devices can be set with .setLevel() .

The version class is informational only and cannot be controlled.

The value object differs between command classes, and contains all the useful information about values stored for the particular class.

A value has changed. Use this to keep track of value state across the network. When values are first discovered, the module enables polling on those values so that we will receive change messages.

Prior to the 'node ready' event, there may be 'value changed' events even when no values were actually changed.

A value has been removed. Use the index to calculate the offset where a command class can contain multiple values.

A node is now ready for operation, and information about the node is available in the nodeinfo object:

nodeinfo.manufacturer

nodeinfo.product

nodeinfo.type

nodeinfo.loc (location, renamed to avoid location keyword).

The initial network scan has finished.

Example

The test program below connects to a Z-Wave network, scans for all nodes and values, and prints out information about the network. It will then continue to scan for changes until the user hits ^C .

var OpenZWave = require ( 'openzwave' ); var zwave = new OpenZWave( '/dev/ttyUSB0' , { saveconfig : true , }); var nodes = []; zwave.on( 'driver ready' , function ( homeid ) { console .log( 'scanning homeid=0x%s...' , homeid.toString( 16 )); }); zwave.on( 'driver failed' , function ( ) { console .log( 'failed to start driver' ); zwave.disconnect(); process.exit(); }); zwave.on( 'node added' , function ( nodeid ) { nodes[nodeid] = { manufacturer : '' , manufacturerid : '' , product : '' , producttype : '' , productid : '' , type : '' , name : '' , loc : '' , classes : {}, ready : false , }; }); zwave.on( 'value added' , function ( nodeid, comclass, value ) { if (!nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass]) nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass] = {}; nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass][value.index] = value; }); zwave.on( 'value changed' , function ( nodeid, comclass, value ) { if (nodes[nodeid][ 'ready' ]) { console .log( 'node%d: changed: %d:%s:%s->%s' , nodeid, comclass, value[ 'label' ], nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass][value.index][ 'value' ], value[ 'value' ]); } nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass][value.index] = value; }); zwave.on( 'value removed' , function ( nodeid, comclass, index ) { if (nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass] && nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass][index]) delete nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass][index]; }); zwave.on( 'node ready' , function ( nodeid, nodeinfo ) { nodes[nodeid][ 'manufacturer' ] = nodeinfo.manufacturer; nodes[nodeid][ 'manufacturerid' ] = nodeinfo.manufacturerid; nodes[nodeid][ 'product' ] = nodeinfo.product; nodes[nodeid][ 'producttype' ] = nodeinfo.producttype; nodes[nodeid][ 'productid' ] = nodeinfo.productid; nodes[nodeid][ 'type' ] = nodeinfo.type; nodes[nodeid][ 'name' ] = nodeinfo.name; nodes[nodeid][ 'loc' ] = nodeinfo.loc; nodes[nodeid][ 'ready' ] = true ; console .log( 'node%d: %s, %s' , nodeid, nodeinfo.manufacturer ? nodeinfo.manufacturer : 'id=' + nodeinfo.manufacturerid, nodeinfo.product ? nodeinfo.product : 'product=' + nodeinfo.productid + ', type=' + nodeinfo.producttype); console .log( 'node%d: name="%s", type="%s", location="%s"' , nodeid, nodeinfo.name, nodeinfo.type, nodeinfo.loc); for (comclass in nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ]) { switch (comclass) { case 0x25 : case 0x26 : zwave.enablePoll(nodeid, comclass); break ; } var values = nodes[nodeid][ 'classes' ][comclass]; console .log( 'node%d: class %d' , nodeid, comclass); for (idx in values) console .log( 'node%d: %s=%s' , nodeid, values[idx][ 'label' ], values[idx][ 'value' ]); } }); zwave.on( 'notification' , function ( nodeid, notif ) { switch (notif) { case 0 : console .log( 'node%d: message complete' , nodeid); break ; case 1 : console .log( 'node%d: timeout' , nodeid); break ; case 2 : console .log( 'node%d: nop' , nodeid); break ; case 3 : console .log( 'node%d: node awake' , nodeid); break ; case 4 : console .log( 'node%d: node sleep' , nodeid); break ; case 5 : console .log( 'node%d: node dead' , nodeid); break ; case 6 : console .log( 'node%d: node alive' , nodeid); break ; } }); zwave.on( 'scan complete' , function ( ) { console .log( 'scan complete, hit ^C to finish.' ); }); zwave.connect(); process.on( 'SIGINT' , function ( ) { console .log( 'disconnecting...' ); zwave.disconnect(); process.exit(); });

Sample output from this program:

$ node test.js 2>/dev/null scanning homeid=0x161db5f... node1: Aeon Labs, Z-Stick S2 node1: name= "" , type = "Static PC Controller" , location= "" node1: class 32 node1: Basic=0 node11: Everspring, AD142 Plug-in Dimmer Module node11: name= "" , type = "Multilevel Power Switch" , location= "" node11: class 32 node11: class 38 node11: Level=89 node11: Bright=undefined node11: Dim=undefined node11: Ignore Start Level= true node11: Start Level=0 node11: class 39 node11: Switch All=3073 node11: class 115 node11: Powerlevel=3073 node11: Timeout=0 node11: Set Powerlevel=undefined node11: Test Node=0 node11: Test Powerlevel=3072 node11: Frame Count=0 node11: Test=undefined node11: Report=undefined node11: Test Status=3072 node11: Acked Frames=0 node11: class 117 node11: Protection=3072 node11: class 134 node11: Library Version=4 node11: Protocol Version=2.64 node11: Application Version=1.02 node12: Wenzhou TKB Control System, product=0103, type =0101 node12: name= "" , type = "Binary Power Switch" , location= "" node12: class 32 node12: class 37 node12: Switch= true node12: class 39 node12: Switch All=3161 node12: class 134 node12: Library Version=6 node12: Protocol Version=3.40 node12: Application Version=1.04 node13: Wenzhou TKB Control System, product=0103, type =0101 node13: name= "" , type = "Binary Power Switch" , location= "" node13: class 32 node13: class 37 node13: Switch= true node13: class 39 node13: Switch All=3073 node13: class 134 node13: Library Version=6 node13: Protocol Version=3.40 node13: Application Version=1.04 node10: Popp / Duwi, ZW ESJ Blind Control node10: name= "" , type = "Multiposition Motor" , location= "" node10: class 32 node10: class 37 node10: Switch= true node10: class 38 node10: Level=99 node10: Bright=undefined node10: Dim=undefined node10: Ignore Start Level= true node10: Start Level=0 node10: class 39 node10: Switch All=3073 node10: class 117 node10: Protection=3073 node10: class 134 node10: Library Version=6 node10: Protocol Version=2.51 node10: Application Version=1.00 node10: class 135 node10: Indicator=0 scan complete, hit ^C to finish. ^Cdisconnecting...

Remove 2>/dev/null to get verbose output of all incoming notification types and additional debug information.

License

The Open Z-Wave library that this module heavily relies upon is licensed under the LGPLv3.

Everything else (all the bits that I have written) is under the vastly more sensible ISC license.