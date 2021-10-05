OpenZeppelin Test Helpers

Assertion library for Ethereum smart contract testing. Make sure your contracts behave as expected.

Overview

Installation

npm install --save-dev @openzeppelin/ test -helpers

Hardhat (formerly Buidler)

Install web3 and the hardhat-web3 plugin.

npm install --save-dev @ nomiclabs / hardhat - web3 web3

Remember to include the plugin in your configuration as explained in the installation instructions.

Usage

Import @openzeppelin/test-helpers in your test files to access the different assertions and utilities.

const { BN, constants, expectEvent, expectRevert, } = require ( '@openzeppelin/test-helpers' ); const ERC20 = artifacts.require( 'ERC20' ); contract( 'ERC20' , function ( [sender, receiver] ) { beforeEach( async function ( ) { this .value = new BN( 1 ); this .erc20 = await ERC20.new(); }); it( 'reverts when transferring tokens to the zero address' , async function ( ) { await expectRevert( this .erc20.transfer(constants.ZERO_ADDRESS, this .value, { from : sender }), 'ERC20: transfer to the zero address' , ); }); it( 'emits a Transfer event on successful transfers' , async function ( ) { const receipt = await this .erc20.transfer( receiver, this .value, { from : sender } ); expectEvent(receipt, 'Transfer' , { from : sender, to : receiver, value : this .value, }); }); it( 'updates balances on successful transfers' , async function ( ) { this .erc20.transfer(receiver, this .value, { from : sender }); expect( await this .erc20.balanceOf(receiver)) .to.be.bignumber.equal( this .value); }); });

Learn More

Head to Configuration for advanced settings.

For detailed usage information, take a look at the API Reference.

License

MIT