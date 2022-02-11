openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

openzeppelin-solidity

by OpenZeppelin
4.4.1 (see all)

OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.4K

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

310

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Deprecated!
This package is now published as @openzeppelin/contracts. Please change your dependency.

Readme

OpenZeppelin

Docs NPM Package Coverage Status

A library for secure smart contract development. Build on a solid foundation of community-vetted code.

🧙‍♀️ Not sure how to get started? Check out Contracts Wizard — an interactive smart contract generator.

Overview

Installation

$ npm install @openzeppelin/contracts

OpenZeppelin Contracts features a stable API, which means your contracts won't break unexpectedly when upgrading to a newer minor version.

Usage

Once installed, you can use the contracts in the library by importing them:

pragma solidity ^0.8.0;

import "@openzeppelin/contracts/token/ERC721/ERC721.sol";

contract MyCollectible is ERC721 {
    constructor() ERC721("MyCollectible", "MCO") {
    }
}

If you're new to smart contract development, head to Developing Smart Contracts to learn about creating a new project and compiling your contracts.

To keep your system secure, you should always use the installed code as-is, and neither copy-paste it from online sources, nor modify it yourself. The library is designed so that only the contracts and functions you use are deployed, so you don't need to worry about it needlessly increasing gas costs.

Learn More

The guides in the docs site will teach about different concepts, and how to use the related contracts that OpenZeppelin Contracts provides:

  • Access Control: decide who can perform each of the actions on your system.
  • Tokens: create tradeable assets or collectives, and distribute them via Crowdsales.
  • Gas Station Network: let your users interact with your contracts without having to pay for gas themselves.
  • Utilities: generic useful tools, including non-overflowing math, signature verification, and trustless paying systems.

The full API is also thoroughly documented, and serves as a great reference when developing your smart contract application. You can also ask for help or follow Contracts's development in the community forum.

Finally, you may want to take a look at the guides on our blog, which cover several common use cases and good practices.. The following articles provide great background reading, though please note, some of the referenced tools have changed as the tooling in the ecosystem continues to rapidly evolve.

Security

This project is maintained by OpenZeppelin, and developed following our high standards for code quality and security. OpenZeppelin Contracts is meant to provide tested and community-audited code, but please use common sense when doing anything that deals with real money! We take no responsibility for your implementation decisions and any security problems you might experience.

The core development principles and strategies that OpenZeppelin Contracts is based on include: security in depth, simple and modular code, clarity-driven naming conventions, comprehensive unit testing, pre-and-post-condition sanity checks, code consistency, and regular audits.

The latest audit was done on October 2018 on version 2.0.0.

We have a bug bounty program on Immunefi. Please report any security issues you find through the Immunefi dashboard, or reach out to security@openzeppelin.com.

Critical bug fixes will be backported to past major releases.

Contribute

OpenZeppelin Contracts exists thanks to its contributors. There are many ways you can participate and help build high quality software. Check out the contribution guide!

License

OpenZeppelin Contracts is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
TahaMubeen75 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
1 year ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial