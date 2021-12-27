JavaScript client library for the Apache OpenWhisk platform. Provides a wrapper around the OpenWhisk APIs (Swagger JSON).
$ npm install openwhisk
This client library can use environment parameters to automatically configure the authentication credentials, platform endpoint and namespace. These parameters are defined within the Node.js runtime environment in OpenWhisk. Unless you want to override these values, you can construct the client instance without further configuration.
var openwhisk = require('openwhisk');
function action() {
var ow = openwhisk();
return ow.actions.invoke('sample')
}
exports.main = action
All methods return a Promise resolved asynchronously with the results. Failures are available through the catch method.
ow.resource.operation()
.then(function () { /* success! */ })
.catch(function (err) { /* failed! */ })
Users can override default constructor parameters by passing in explicit options as shown in the example below.
var openwhisk = require('openwhisk');
var options = {apihost: 'openwhisk.ng.bluemix.net', api_key: '...'};
var ow = openwhisk(options);
ow.actions.invoke('sample').then(result => console.log(result))
You can specify an authentication handler in
options.auth_handler this is an object that provides a function
getAuthHeader that returns a Promise resolving to a string to be used in the
Authorization http header for every http request.
const authHandler = {
getAuthHeader: ()=>{
return Promise.resolve('Basic user:password')
}
}
var openwhisk = require('openwhisk');
var options = {
apihost: 'openwhisk.ng.bluemix.net',
auth_handler: authHandler
}
var ow = openwhisk(options)
ow.actions.invoke('sample').then(result => console.log(result))
Client constructor supports the following mandatory parameters:
openwhisk.ng.bluemix.net or
my_whisk_host:80. Used with API URL template
${protocol}://${apihost}/api/v1/. If port is missing or port value is 443 in the apihost string, protocol is HTTPS. Otherwise, protocol is HTTP.
Client constructor supports the following optional parameters:
https://openwhisk.ng.bluemix.net/api/v1/. This value overrides
apihost if both are present.
v1 in
https://openwhisk.ng.bluemix.net/api/v1/, when used with
apihost (and
api is not set)
_.
apihost (if
nginx_ssl_verify_client is turned on in your apihost)
apihost (if
nginx_ssl_verify_client is turned on in your apihost)
{ retries: 2 }. By default, no retries will be done. Uses async-retry options. Default values are different from async-retry, please refer to the API doc.
Client constructor will read values for the
apihost,
namespace,
api_key,
ignore_certs,
apigw_token and
apigw_space_guid options from the environment if the following parameters are set. Explicit options have precedence over environment values.
A User-Agent header may be specified to be passed along with all calls
to OpenWhisk. This can be helpful, if you wish to discriminate client
traffic to your OpenWhisk backend. By default, the header will have
the value
openwhisk-client-js. You may override this by passing
along a
'User-Agent' field in the options structure of any API
calls; note that this is not a constructor argument, but rather an
option to the API calls themselves. For example, one might specify a
myClient user agent to an action invocation as follows:
ow.actions.invoke({ 'User-Agent': 'myClient', name, params })
In some cases, you may need to have no User-Agent header. To
override the default header behavior, you may pass
noUserAgent: true
in your options structure, e.g.
ow.actions.invoke({ noUserAgent: true, name, params })
If you are working behind a firewall, HTTP(s) proxy details can be set by using the
proxy option in the constructor parameters with the proxy service URI, e.g.
http://proxy-server.com:3128. The proxy URI can also be set using the following environment parameters (to set a proxy without changing application code):
If you need more advanced proxy behaviour, rather than using Needle's default built-in HTTP agent, the
agent constructor parameter can be used to set a custom
http.Agent implementation, e.g proxy-agent
const name = 'reverseWords'
const blocking = true, result = true
const params = {msg: 'these are some words to reverse'}
ow.actions.invoke({name, blocking, result, params}).then(result => {
console.log('here is the reversed string', result.reversed)
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to invoke actions', err)
})
const name = 'eventTrigger'
const params = {msg: 'event trigger message string'}
ow.triggers.invoke({name, params}).then(result => {
console.log('trigger fired!')
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to fire trigger', err)
})
const name = 'reverseWords'
const action = fs.readFileSync('source.js', {encoding: 'utf8'})
ow.actions.create({name, action}).then(result => {
console.log('action created!')
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to create action', err)
})
const name = 'reverseWords'
const action = fs.readFileSync('package.zip')
ow.actions.create({name, action}).then(result => {
console.log('action created!')
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to create action', err)
})
const actionName = '/mynamespace/reverseWords'
const name = 'reverse'
ow.actions.create({ name, sequence: [ actionName ] })
const name = 'reverseWords'
ow.actions.get(name).then(action => {
console.log('action resource', action)
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to retrieve action', err)
})
ow.actions.list()
.then(actions => ow.actions.invoke(actions))
.then(result => { /* ... */ })
ow.packages.list().then(packages => {
packages.forEach(package => console.log(package.name))
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to list packages', err)
})
const name = 'myPackage'
const package = {
parameters: [
{key: "colour", value: "green"},
{key: "name", value: "Freya"}
]
}
ow.packages.update({name, package}).then(package => {
console.log('updated package:', package.name)
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to update package', err)
})
const name = 'myBoundPackage'
const package = {
binding: {
namespace: "othernamespace", // namespace to bind from
name: "otherpackage" // package to bind from
}
}
ow.packages.update({name, package}).then(package => {
console.log('bound package:', package.name)
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to bind package', err)
})
// alarmTrigger MUST already exist in default namespace
const params = {cron: '*/8 * * * * *', trigger_payload: {name: 'James'}}
const name = '/whisk.system/alarms/alarm'
const trigger = 'alarmTrigger'
ow.feeds.create({name, trigger, params}).then(package => {
console.log('alarm trigger feed created')
}).catch(err => {
console.error('failed to create alarm trigger', err)
})
When passing resource identifiers as parameters you can either use a short name, without an explicit namespace, or a fully-qualified identifier, including namespace and package details.
If the namespace is missing from the resource identifier, the client will use the namespace from configuration options following this ordering.
namespace from method parameter options OR
namespace from options passed into client constructor OR
namespace from environment variable (
__OW_NAMESPACE) OR
_
ow.actions.list()
ow.activations.list()
ow.triggers.list()
ow.rules.list()
ow.namespaces.list()
ow.packages.list()
Query parameters for the API calls are supported (e.g. limit, skip, count etc.) by passing an object with the named parameters as the first argument.
ow.actions.list({skip: 100, limit: 50})
To count the number of resources without retrieving the resources you can use
count query parameter.
ow.actions.list({count:true})
The following optional parameters are supported:
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
ow.actions.get({name: '...'})
ow.activations.get({name: '...'})
ow.triggers.get({name: '...'})
ow.rules.get({name: '...'})
ow.packages.get({name: '...'})
ow.feeds.get({name: '...', trigger: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported for all resource retrievals:
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
Optional parameters for action resource retrievals are shown below:
code - set to
true or
false depending on whether action code should be included or excluded respectively
This method also supports passing the
name property directly without wrapping within an object.
const name = "actionName"
ow.actions.get(name)
If you pass in an array for the first parameter, the
get call will be executed for each array item. The function returns a Promise which resolves with the results when all operations have finished.
ow.actions.get(["a", {name: "b"}])
ow.actions.delete({name: '...'})
ow.triggers.delete({name: '...'})
ow.rules.delete({name: '...'})
ow.packages.delete({name: '...'})
ow.feeds.delete({name: '...', trigger: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported:
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
This method also supports passing the
name property directly without wrapping within an object.
const name = "actionName"
ow.actions.delete(name)
If you pass in an array for the first parameter, the
delete call will be executed for each array item. The function returns a Promise which resolves with the results when all operations have finished.
ow.actions.delete(["a", {name: "b"}])
ow.actions.invoke({name: '...'})
The
actionName parameter supports the following formats:
actionName,
package/actionName,
/namespace/actionName,
/namespace/package/actionName.
If
actionName includes a namespace, this overrides any other
namespace properties.
The following optional parameters are supported:
blocking - delay returning until action has finished executing (default:
false)
result - return function result (
obj.response.result) rather than entire API result (default:
false)
params - JSON object containing parameters for the action being invoked (default:
{})
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
This method also supports passing the
name property directly without wrapping within an object.
const name = "actionName"
ow.actions.invoke(name)
If you pass in an array for the first parameter, the
invoke call will be executed for each array item. The function returns a Promise which resolves with the results when all operations have finished.
ow.actions.invoke(["a", {name: "b", blocking: true}])
ow.actions.create({name: '...', action: 'function main() {};'})
ow.actions.update({name: '...', action: 'function main() {};'})
The following mandatory parameters are supported:
name - action identifier
action - String containing JS function source code, Buffer containing package action zip file or JSON object containing full parameters for the action body
The following optional parameters are supported:
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
params - object containing default parameters for the action (default:
{})
annotations - object containing annotations for the action (default:
{})
limits - object containing limits for the action (default:
{})
kind - runtime environment parameter, ignored when
action is an object (default:
nodejs:default)
If you pass in an array for the first parameter, the
create call will be executed for each array item. The function returns a Promise which resolves with the results when all operations have finished.
ow.actions.create([{...}, {...}])
ow.actions.create({name: '...', sequence: ["action_name", "next_action", ...]})
ow.actions.update({name: '...', sequence: ["action_name", "next_action", ...]})
The following mandatory parameters are supported:
name - action identifier
sequence - Array containing JS strings with action identifiers to use in sequence. This can be a full or relative action identifier (e.g.
action-name or
/namespace/package/action-name).
The following optional parameters are supported:
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
params - object containing default parameters for the action (default:
{})
annotations - object containing annotations for the action (default:
{})
limits - object containing limits for the action (default:
{})
If you pass in an array for the first parameter, the
create call will be executed for each array item. The function returns a Promise which resolves with the results when all operations have finished.
ow.actions.create([{...}, {...}])
ow.triggers.invoke({name: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported:
params - JSON object containing parameters for the trigger being fired (default:
{})
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
This method also supports passing the
name property directly without wrapping within an object.
const name = "actionName"
ow.triggers.invoke(name)
If you pass in an array for the first parameter, the
invoke call will be executed for each array item. The function returns a Promise which resolves with the results when all operations have finished.
ow.triggers.invoke(["a", {name: "b", blocking: true}])
ow.triggers.create({name: '...'})
ow.triggers.update({name: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported:
trigger - JSON object containing parameters for the trigger body (default:
{})
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
annotations - object containing annotations for the trigger (default:
{})
ow.packages.create({name: '...'})
ow.packages.update({name: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported:
package - JSON object containing parameters for the package body (default:
{})
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
annotations - object containing annotations for the package (default:
{})
ow.rules.create({name: '...', action: '...', trigger: '...'})
ow.rules.update({name: '...', action: '...', trigger: '...'})
trigger and
action identifiers will have the default namespace (
/_/)
appended in the request, unless a fully qualified name is passed in
(
/custom_ns/action_or_trigger_name).
The following optional parameters are supported:
namespace - set namespace for rule
annotations - object containing annotations for the rule (default:
{})
ow.rules.enable({name: '...'})
ow.rules.disable({name: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported:
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
ow.feeds.create({feedName: '...', trigger: '...'})
ow.feeds.update({feedName: '...', trigger: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported:
namespace - set custom namespace for endpoint
params - JSON object containing parameters for the feed being invoked (default:
{})
OpenWhisk supports a built-in API gateway service and external third-party providers.
This client library defaults to using the platform service. If the
apigw_token parameter is passed into the client constructor, the implementation will switch to the IBM Bluemix API Gateway.
The interface for managing routes through the library does not change between providers.
ow.routes.get({basepath: '...'})
ow.routes.get({name: '...'})
This method is a wrapper for the list method. It throws an error if the base path or name parameter is missing.
ow.routes.list()
The following optional parameters are supported to filter the result set:
relpath - relative URI path for endpoints
basepath - base URI path for endpoints
name - identifier for API
operation - HTTP methods
limit - limit result set size
skip - skip results from index
relpath is only valid when
basepath is also specified.
name and
basepath cannot be used together.
ow.routes.delete({basepath: '...'})
ow.routes.delete({name: '...'})
The following optional parameters are supported to filter the result set:
relpath - relative URI path for endpoints
operation - HTTP methods
ow.routes.create({relpath: '...', operation: '...', action: '...'})
action supports normal (actionName) and fully-qualified (/namespace/actionName) formats.
The following optional parameters are supported:
responsetype - content type returned by web action, possible values:
html,
http,
json,
text and
svg (default:
json).
basepath - base URI path for endpoints (default:
/)
name - identifier for API (default:
basepath)
secure_key - auth key for secure web action
ow.routes.create({swagger: '{...}'})
Swagger parameter must be a well-formed JSON string, containing a valid Swagger API definition, which follows the OpenWhisk API Gateway route schema.
No other parameters are supported when creating the route from a JSON Swagger document.
Setting an environment parameter (
DEBUG=needle) will dump the HTTP requests from the client library and responses received to
stderr.
DEBUG=needle node script.js
This parameter can also be set dynamically at runtime, provided this happens before the
openwhisk module is required.
process.env.DEBUG='needle';
var openwhisk = require('openwhisk');
$ npm run test:unit
Please see the instructions for setting up the integration test environment prior to running these tests.
$ npm run test:integration
Note: The test integration runs in secure mode by default, which means that all trusted signers must be present and available to the client process. If your local environment is using self-signed certificates, you can use the following command to start the script in insecure mode:
__OW_INSECURE=true npm run test-integration
This will disable SSL/TLS verification for all SSL communication.
Code coverage data for the unit and integration tests can be created using the following commands:
npm run coverage:unit
npm run coverage:integration
Generated data in stored in the
.nyc_output directory.
Running the
npm run coverage:report command will generate the output reports.