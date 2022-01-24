openbase logo
Readme

GitHub issues npm version Build Status Published on webcomponents.org

🌞 🌨️ ❄️ @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis

Javascript module wrapped around the OpenWeatherMap.org APIs for free servicies (getForecast4Days() works only with pro services). First step to use the module is get OpenWeatherMap.org API key, request a APPID (API Key) on http://openweathermap.org/appid and start to get the weather data!

Follow the official site for more info about OpenWeather, and here if you want more info about the APIs.

installationnodejswebErrorsTestTODO

⚠️ Notice

  • Only JSON format is handled (NOT XML)
  • Only HTTPS requests (NOT HTTP)

Installation

Like all node packages, install and mange operation are done by npm (use the -s if you want save the package in the package.json file):

npm install @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis

# install and save dependency in package.json
npm install @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis --save

# global installation
npm install -g @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis

Node.js

Install the package with npm, import the class you need:

import { AsyncWeather } from '@cicciosgamino/openweather-apis'
const weatherInstance = await new AsyncWeather()
// retrieve the Api Key from OS env
const apiKey = process.env['OPENWEATHER_API_KEY'] || ''
// or copy the Api Key into
const apiKey = 'sdgfd5g5f46...your_api_key_here'

// You can use lang parameter to get the output in your language.
// The contents of the description field will be translated.
weather.setLang('it')
// weather.getLang() '' get the language
// af Afrikaans - al Albanian - ar Arabic - az Azerbaijani
// bg Bulgarian
// ca Catalan - cz Czech
// da Danish - de German
// el Greek - en English - eu Basque
// fa Persian (Farsi) - fi Finnish - fr French
// gl Galician
// he Hebrew - hi Hindi - hr Croatian - hu Hungarian
// id Indonesian - it Italian
// ja Japanese
// kr Korean
// la Latvian - lt Lithuanian
// mk Macedonian
// no Norwegian - nl Dutch
// pl Polish - pt Portuguese - pt_br Português Brasil
// ro Romanian - ru Russian
// sv, se Swedish - sk Slovak - sl Slovenian - sp, es Spanish - sr Serbian
// th Thai - tr Turkish
// ua, uk Ukrainian
// vi Vietnamese
// zh_cn Chinese Simplified - zh_tw Chinese Traditional - zu Zulu

// set the location, only one is used for the request if multiple locations set
// coordinates > zip + state Code > cityId > city

// or set the coordinates (latitude,longitude)
weather.setCoordinates(50.0467656, 20.0048731)
// weather.getCoordinates()     { latitude: '', longitude: '' }

// or set zip code and a valid country code
weather.setZipCodeAndCountryCode(24024, 'IT')
// weather.getZipCodeAndCountryCode()       { zipCode: '', countryCode: '' }
// iso 3166 country code >>
// 'AD', 'AE', 'AF', 'AG', 'AI','AL', 'AM', 'AO', 'AQ', 'AR', 'AS', 'AT', 'AU', 'AW', 'AX', 'AZ',
// 'BA', 'BB', 'BD', 'BE', 'BF', 'BG', 'BH', 'BI', 'BJ', 'BL', 'BM', 'BN', 'BO', 'BQ', 'BR', 'BS','BT', 'BV', 'BW', 'BY', 'BZ',
// 'CA', 'CC', 'CD', 'CF', 'CG', 'CH', 'CI', 'CK', 'CL', 'CM', 'CN', 'CO', 'CR', 'CU', 'CV', 'CW', 'CX', 'CY', 'CZ',
// 'DE', 'DJ', 'DK', 'DM', 'DO', 'DZ', 'EC', 'EE', 'EG', 'EH', 'ER', 'ES', 'ET', 'FI', 'FJ', 'FK', 'FM', 'FO', 'FR',
// 'GA', 'GB', 'GD', 'GE', 'GF', 'GG', 'GH', 'GI', 'GL', 'GM', 'GN', 'GP', 'GQ', 'GR', 'GS', 'GT', 'GU', 'GW', 'GY', 'HK', 'HM', 'HN', 'HR', 'HT', 'HU',
// 'ID', 'IE', 'IL', 'IM', 'IN', 'IO', 'IQ', 'IR', 'IS', 'IT', 'JE', 'JM', 'JO', 'JP',
// 'KE', 'KG', 'KH', 'KI', 'KM', 'KN', 'KP', 'KR', 'KW', 'KY', 'KZ', 'LA', 'LB', 'LC', 'LI', 'LK', 'LR', 'LS', 'LT', 'LU', 'LV', 'LY',
// 'MA', 'MC', 'MD', 'ME', 'MF', 'MG', 'MH', 'MK', 'ML', 'MM', 'MN', 'MO', 'MP', 'MQ', 'MR', 'MS', 'MT', 'MU', 'MV', 'MW', 'MX', 'MY', 'MZ',
// 'NA', 'NC', 'NE', 'NF', 'NG', 'NI', 'NL', 'NO', 'NP', 'NR', 'NU', 'NZ','OM', 'PA', 'PE', 'PF', 'PG', 'PH', 'PK', 'PL', 'PM', 'PN', 'PR', 'PS', 'PT', 'PW', 'PY',
// 'QA', 'RE', 'RO', 'RS', 'RU', 'RW',
// 'SA', 'SB', 'SC', 'SD', 'SE', 'SG', 'SH', 'SI', 'SJ', 'SK', 'SL', 'SM', 'SN', 'SO', 'SR', 'SS', 'ST', 'SV', 'SX', 'SY', 'SZ',
// 'TC', 'TD', 'TF', 'TG', 'TH', 'TJ', 'TK', 'TL', 'TM', 'TN', 'TO', 'TR', 'TT', 'TV', 'TW', 'TZ',
// 'UA', 'UG', 'UM', 'US', 'UY', 'UZ', 'VA', 'VC', 'VE', 'VG', 'VI', 'VN', 'VU', 'WF', 'WS', 'YE', 'YT',
// 'ZA', 'ZM', 'ZW'

// or set city by ID, check the IDs in the file city.list.json.gz
// http://bulk.openweathermap.org/sample/
weather.setCityId(4367872)
// weather.getCityId()  '' get the city ID

// or set city by name
weather.setCity('Bergamo')
// weather.getCity()    '' get the city name

// set the units you need 'metric'  'internal'  'imperial'
weather.setUnits('metric')
// weather.getUnits()   '' get the units

// check http://openweathermap.org/appid#get for get the APPID
weather.setApiKey(apiKey)
// weather.getApiKey()  '' get the ApiKey

Now with the minimal set in place you can request the weather data! The module version after v5.0.0 included use Promise or Async/Await asynchronous coding style.

// request the actual temperature [°C] of the location
weather.getTemperature()
  .then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`))    // number 23.48
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

// request the actual pressure [hPa] of the location
weather.getPressure()
  .then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`))  // number 1023
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

// request the actual humidity [%] of the location
weather.getHumidity()
    .then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`))  // number 51
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

// request the weather title
weather.getTitle()
  .then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`))    // string clear
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

// request the weather description
weather.getDescription()
  .then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`))    // string cielo sereno
  .catch(err => console.log(err))

// request the main weather data in JSON format
weather.getSmartJSON()
  .then(result => console.log(result))
  .catch(err => console.log(err))
// {
//  temp: 23.45,
//  humidity: 51,
//  pressure: 1023,
//  description: 'cielo sereno',
//  weathercode: 800,
//  rain: undefined
// }

// request all weather data
weather.getAllWeather()
    .then(result => console.log(result))
    .catch(error => console.log(error))
// {
//  coord: { lon: 6.9737, lat: 45.7896 },
//  weather: [
//    {
//      id: 800,
//      main: 'Clear',
//      description: 'cielo sereno',
//      icon: '01d'
//    }
//  ],
//  base: 'stations',
//  main: {
//    temp: 23.45,
//    feels_like: 23.18,
//    temp_min: 19.86,
//    temp_max: 26.55,
//    pressure: 1023,
//    humidity: 51,
//    sea_level: 1023,
//    grnd_level: 885
//  },
//  visibility: 10000,
//  wind: { speed: 1.38, deg: 241, gust: 2.22 },
//  clouds: { all: 1 },
//  dt: 1628760600,
//  sys: {
//    type: 2,
//    id: 2003229,
//    country: 'IT',
//    sunrise: 1628742511,
//    sunset: 1628793955
//  },
//  timezone: 7200,
//  id: 3177872,
//  name: 'Courmayeur',
//  cod: 200
// }

// (PRO APIs) request the forecast for the location where
// cnt is the hours of forecast from 1 to 96 (hours)
getForecast4Days (cnt)
    .then(result => console.log(result))
    .catch(error => console.log(error))

'Error: Response Code 401 >> Invalid API key. Please see http://openweathermap.org/faq#error401 for more info.'

// Use Async / Await
try {
    // request the actual pressure of the location
  const r = await weather.getPressure()
  console.log(`${typeof r} ${r}`)

    // ....
} catch(err) {
  console.log(err)
}

Web

The module can be used in the browser too. In the example you can see an easy example of Web Component build with Lit that use the module to retrieve the weather data:

import { LitElement, html } from 'lit'
import { resolvePromise } from '../directive/resolve-promise'
import { AsyncWeather } from '../index.js'

class OpenweatherApis extends LitElement {
    static get properties () {
        return {
            temp: Number,
            apiKey: String,
            weatherAPI: Object
        }
    }

    constructor () {
        super()
        new AsyncWeather().then(w => {
            this.weatherAPI = w
            // set the apiKey
            this.weatherAPI.setApiKey(this.apiKey)
        })
    }

    render () {
        return html`
      Bergamo >> 
      ${this.weatherAPI
        ? resolvePromise(this.weatherAPI.getTemperature())
        : '...'}°C - 

      ${this.weatherAPI
        ? resolvePromise(this.weatherAPI.getDescription())
        : '...'}
    `
    }
}

customElements.define('openweather-apis', OpenweatherApis)

Comming Soon the WebComponent openweather-apis-element build wih Lit.

Errors

Commons Errors Error: Response Code 401 >> Invalid API key. Please see http://openweathermap.org/faq#error401 for more info.

Test

The package is tested with mocha and chai. You can find the tests in the /test folder. If you need more tests on module open an issue on the github repo (THANKS).

TODO 🔧

  • Implement Cities within a rectangle zone function
  • Implement Cities in circle function

🧑‍💻 Author

@cicciosgamino
@cicciosgamino

Support

Reach out to me at one of the following places:

Donate help and contibutions no money!

License

GNU General Public License v3.0

Made 🧑‍💻 by @cicciosgamino

YOGESH KUMAR57 Ratings0 Reviews
12 days ago

I remember using this API in my personal projects when I was learning coding and wanted to make my own weather app which was one of my first Javascript project. Before that I used to get intimidated thinking how can people make weather app that must be so difficult but this API made it so simple and I was intimidated no more. Though I used some other weather API after this but I'll remember it being my first.

0
rajamcasoftIndia43 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation

I have used this in weather showcase mobile application. It is working awesome and it is a free service too. Any one can simple use this. Just we need to send the geo co-ordinates to the api. The speed also pretty fast.

0
SB9 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I used weather-apis for my college project and worked very well and accurate. I enjoyed and also shared to my friends to use and feel the weather info in personal projects. Good experience.

4
manish-eight-Kumar
neha-josh
poonam-yadav-seven
sanjivani-chavan-new
Lahoussine4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 21, 2020

