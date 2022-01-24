Javascript module wrapped around the OpenWeatherMap.org APIs for free servicies (getForecast4Days() works only with pro services). First step to use the module is get OpenWeatherMap.org API key, request a APPID (API Key) on http://openweathermap.org/appid and start to get the weather data!

Follow the official site for more info about OpenWeather, and here if you want more info about the APIs.

⚠️ Notice

Only JSON format is handled (NOT XML)

Only HTTPS requests (NOT HTTP)

Installation

Like all node packages, install and mange operation are done by npm (use the -s if you want save the package in the package.json file):

npm install @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis npm install @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis --save npm install -g @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis

Install the package with npm, import the class you need:

import { AsyncWeather } from '@cicciosgamino/openweather-apis' const weatherInstance = await new AsyncWeather() const apiKey = process.env[ 'OPENWEATHER_API_KEY' ] || '' const apiKey = 'sdgfd5g5f46...your_api_key_here' weather.setLang( 'it' ) weather.setCoordinates( 50.0467656 , 20.0048731 ) weather.setZipCodeAndCountryCode( 24024 , 'IT' ) weather.setCityId( 4367872 ) weather.setCity( 'Bergamo' ) weather.setUnits( 'metric' ) weather.setApiKey(apiKey)

Now with the minimal set in place you can request the weather data! The module version after v5.0.0 included use Promise or Async/Await asynchronous coding style.

weather.getTemperature() .then( result => console .log( ` ${ typeof result} ${result} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error)) weather.getPressure() .then( result => console .log( ` ${ typeof result} ${result} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error)) weather.getHumidity() .then( result => console .log( ` ${ typeof result} ${result} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error)) weather.getTitle() .then( result => console .log( ` ${ typeof result} ${result} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error)) weather.getDescription() .then( result => console .log( ` ${ typeof result} ${result} ` )) .catch( err => console .log(err)) weather.getSmartJSON() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( err => console .log(err)) weather.getAllWeather() .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( error => console .log(error)) getForecast4Days (cnt) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( error => console .log(error)) 'Error: Response Code 401 >> Invalid API key. Please see http://openweathermap.org/faq#error401 for more info.' try { const r = await weather.getPressure() console .log( ` ${ typeof r} ${r} ` ) } catch (err) { console .log(err) }

Web

The module can be used in the browser too. In the example you can see an easy example of Web Component build with Lit that use the module to retrieve the weather data:

import { LitElement, html } from 'lit' import { resolvePromise } from '../directive/resolve-promise' import { AsyncWeather } from '../index.js' class OpenweatherApis extends LitElement { static get properties () { return { temp : Number , apiKey : String , weatherAPI : Object } } constructor () { super () new AsyncWeather().then( w => { this .weatherAPI = w this .weatherAPI.setApiKey( this .apiKey) }) } render () { return html` Bergamo >> ${ this .weatherAPI ? resolvePromise( this .weatherAPI.getTemperature()) : '...' } °C - ${ this .weatherAPI ? resolvePromise( this .weatherAPI.getDescription()) : '...' } ` } } customElements.define( 'openweather-apis' , OpenweatherApis)

Comming Soon the WebComponent openweather-apis-element build wih Lit.

Errors

Commons Errors Error: Response Code 401 >> Invalid API key. Please see http://openweathermap.org/faq#error401 for more info.

Test

The package is tested with mocha and chai. You can find the tests in the /test folder. If you need more tests on module open an issue on the github repo (THANKS).

TODO 🔧

Implement Cities within a rectangle zone function

Implement Cities within a rectangle zone function Implement Cities in circle function

