Javascript module wrapped around the OpenWeatherMap.org APIs for free servicies (getForecast4Days() works only with pro services). First step to use the module is get OpenWeatherMap.org API key, request a APPID (API Key) on http://openweathermap.org/appid and start to get the weather data!
Follow the official site for more info about OpenWeather, and here if you want more info about the APIs.
⚠️ Notice
Like all node packages, install and mange operation are done by npm (use the -s if you want save the package in the package.json file):
npm install @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis
# install and save dependency in package.json
npm install @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis --save
# global installation
npm install -g @cicciosgamino/openweather-apis
Install the package with npm, import the class you need:
import { AsyncWeather } from '@cicciosgamino/openweather-apis'
const weatherInstance = await new AsyncWeather()
// retrieve the Api Key from OS env
const apiKey = process.env['OPENWEATHER_API_KEY'] || ''
// or copy the Api Key into
const apiKey = 'sdgfd5g5f46...your_api_key_here'
// You can use lang parameter to get the output in your language.
// The contents of the description field will be translated.
weather.setLang('it')
// weather.getLang() '' get the language
// af Afrikaans - al Albanian - ar Arabic - az Azerbaijani
// bg Bulgarian
// ca Catalan - cz Czech
// da Danish - de German
// el Greek - en English - eu Basque
// fa Persian (Farsi) - fi Finnish - fr French
// gl Galician
// he Hebrew - hi Hindi - hr Croatian - hu Hungarian
// id Indonesian - it Italian
// ja Japanese
// kr Korean
// la Latvian - lt Lithuanian
// mk Macedonian
// no Norwegian - nl Dutch
// pl Polish - pt Portuguese - pt_br Português Brasil
// ro Romanian - ru Russian
// sv, se Swedish - sk Slovak - sl Slovenian - sp, es Spanish - sr Serbian
// th Thai - tr Turkish
// ua, uk Ukrainian
// vi Vietnamese
// zh_cn Chinese Simplified - zh_tw Chinese Traditional - zu Zulu
// set the location, only one is used for the request if multiple locations set
// coordinates > zip + state Code > cityId > city
// or set the coordinates (latitude,longitude)
weather.setCoordinates(50.0467656, 20.0048731)
// weather.getCoordinates() { latitude: '', longitude: '' }
// or set zip code and a valid country code
weather.setZipCodeAndCountryCode(24024, 'IT')
// weather.getZipCodeAndCountryCode() { zipCode: '', countryCode: '' }
// iso 3166 country code >>
// 'AD', 'AE', 'AF', 'AG', 'AI','AL', 'AM', 'AO', 'AQ', 'AR', 'AS', 'AT', 'AU', 'AW', 'AX', 'AZ',
// 'BA', 'BB', 'BD', 'BE', 'BF', 'BG', 'BH', 'BI', 'BJ', 'BL', 'BM', 'BN', 'BO', 'BQ', 'BR', 'BS','BT', 'BV', 'BW', 'BY', 'BZ',
// 'CA', 'CC', 'CD', 'CF', 'CG', 'CH', 'CI', 'CK', 'CL', 'CM', 'CN', 'CO', 'CR', 'CU', 'CV', 'CW', 'CX', 'CY', 'CZ',
// 'DE', 'DJ', 'DK', 'DM', 'DO', 'DZ', 'EC', 'EE', 'EG', 'EH', 'ER', 'ES', 'ET', 'FI', 'FJ', 'FK', 'FM', 'FO', 'FR',
// 'GA', 'GB', 'GD', 'GE', 'GF', 'GG', 'GH', 'GI', 'GL', 'GM', 'GN', 'GP', 'GQ', 'GR', 'GS', 'GT', 'GU', 'GW', 'GY', 'HK', 'HM', 'HN', 'HR', 'HT', 'HU',
// 'ID', 'IE', 'IL', 'IM', 'IN', 'IO', 'IQ', 'IR', 'IS', 'IT', 'JE', 'JM', 'JO', 'JP',
// 'KE', 'KG', 'KH', 'KI', 'KM', 'KN', 'KP', 'KR', 'KW', 'KY', 'KZ', 'LA', 'LB', 'LC', 'LI', 'LK', 'LR', 'LS', 'LT', 'LU', 'LV', 'LY',
// 'MA', 'MC', 'MD', 'ME', 'MF', 'MG', 'MH', 'MK', 'ML', 'MM', 'MN', 'MO', 'MP', 'MQ', 'MR', 'MS', 'MT', 'MU', 'MV', 'MW', 'MX', 'MY', 'MZ',
// 'NA', 'NC', 'NE', 'NF', 'NG', 'NI', 'NL', 'NO', 'NP', 'NR', 'NU', 'NZ','OM', 'PA', 'PE', 'PF', 'PG', 'PH', 'PK', 'PL', 'PM', 'PN', 'PR', 'PS', 'PT', 'PW', 'PY',
// 'QA', 'RE', 'RO', 'RS', 'RU', 'RW',
// 'SA', 'SB', 'SC', 'SD', 'SE', 'SG', 'SH', 'SI', 'SJ', 'SK', 'SL', 'SM', 'SN', 'SO', 'SR', 'SS', 'ST', 'SV', 'SX', 'SY', 'SZ',
// 'TC', 'TD', 'TF', 'TG', 'TH', 'TJ', 'TK', 'TL', 'TM', 'TN', 'TO', 'TR', 'TT', 'TV', 'TW', 'TZ',
// 'UA', 'UG', 'UM', 'US', 'UY', 'UZ', 'VA', 'VC', 'VE', 'VG', 'VI', 'VN', 'VU', 'WF', 'WS', 'YE', 'YT',
// 'ZA', 'ZM', 'ZW'
// or set city by ID, check the IDs in the file city.list.json.gz
// http://bulk.openweathermap.org/sample/
weather.setCityId(4367872)
// weather.getCityId() '' get the city ID
// or set city by name
weather.setCity('Bergamo')
// weather.getCity() '' get the city name
// set the units you need 'metric' 'internal' 'imperial'
weather.setUnits('metric')
// weather.getUnits() '' get the units
// check http://openweathermap.org/appid#get for get the APPID
weather.setApiKey(apiKey)
// weather.getApiKey() '' get the ApiKey
Now with the minimal set in place you can request the weather data! The module version after v5.0.0 included use Promise or Async/Await asynchronous coding style.
// request the actual temperature [°C] of the location
weather.getTemperature()
.then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`)) // number 23.48
.catch(error => console.log(error))
// request the actual pressure [hPa] of the location
weather.getPressure()
.then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`)) // number 1023
.catch(error => console.log(error))
// request the actual humidity [%] of the location
weather.getHumidity()
.then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`)) // number 51
.catch(error => console.log(error))
// request the weather title
weather.getTitle()
.then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`)) // string clear
.catch(error => console.log(error))
// request the weather description
weather.getDescription()
.then(result => console.log(`${typeof result} ${result}`)) // string cielo sereno
.catch(err => console.log(err))
// request the main weather data in JSON format
weather.getSmartJSON()
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(err => console.log(err))
// {
// temp: 23.45,
// humidity: 51,
// pressure: 1023,
// description: 'cielo sereno',
// weathercode: 800,
// rain: undefined
// }
// request all weather data
weather.getAllWeather()
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.log(error))
// {
// coord: { lon: 6.9737, lat: 45.7896 },
// weather: [
// {
// id: 800,
// main: 'Clear',
// description: 'cielo sereno',
// icon: '01d'
// }
// ],
// base: 'stations',
// main: {
// temp: 23.45,
// feels_like: 23.18,
// temp_min: 19.86,
// temp_max: 26.55,
// pressure: 1023,
// humidity: 51,
// sea_level: 1023,
// grnd_level: 885
// },
// visibility: 10000,
// wind: { speed: 1.38, deg: 241, gust: 2.22 },
// clouds: { all: 1 },
// dt: 1628760600,
// sys: {
// type: 2,
// id: 2003229,
// country: 'IT',
// sunrise: 1628742511,
// sunset: 1628793955
// },
// timezone: 7200,
// id: 3177872,
// name: 'Courmayeur',
// cod: 200
// }
// (PRO APIs) request the forecast for the location where
// cnt is the hours of forecast from 1 to 96 (hours)
getForecast4Days (cnt)
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.log(error))
'Error: Response Code 401 >> Invalid API key. Please see http://openweathermap.org/faq#error401 for more info.'
// Use Async / Await
try {
// request the actual pressure of the location
const r = await weather.getPressure()
console.log(`${typeof r} ${r}`)
// ....
} catch(err) {
console.log(err)
}
The module can be used in the browser too. In the example you can see an easy example of Web Component build with Lit that use the module to retrieve the weather data:
import { LitElement, html } from 'lit'
import { resolvePromise } from '../directive/resolve-promise'
import { AsyncWeather } from '../index.js'
class OpenweatherApis extends LitElement {
static get properties () {
return {
temp: Number,
apiKey: String,
weatherAPI: Object
}
}
constructor () {
super()
new AsyncWeather().then(w => {
this.weatherAPI = w
// set the apiKey
this.weatherAPI.setApiKey(this.apiKey)
})
}
render () {
return html`
Bergamo >>
${this.weatherAPI
? resolvePromise(this.weatherAPI.getTemperature())
: '...'}°C -
${this.weatherAPI
? resolvePromise(this.weatherAPI.getDescription())
: '...'}
`
}
}
customElements.define('openweather-apis', OpenweatherApis)
Comming Soon the WebComponent openweather-apis-element build wih Lit.
Commons Errors Error: Response Code 401 >> Invalid API key. Please see http://openweathermap.org/faq#error401 for more info.
The package is tested with mocha and chai. You can find the tests in the /test folder. If you need more tests on module open an issue on the github repo (THANKS).
GNU General Public License v3.0
Made 🧑💻 by @cicciosgamino
