Open VSX is a vendor-neutral open-source alternative to the Visual Studio Marketplace. It provides a server application that manages VS Code extensions in a database, a web application similar to the VS Code Marketplace, and a command-line tool for publishing extensions similar to vsce.

A public instance of Open VSX is running at open-vsx.org. Please report issues related to that instance at EclipseFdn/open-vsx.org.

Getting Started

See the openvsx Wiki for documentation of general concepts and usage of this project.

Development

The easiest way to get a development environment for this project is to open it in Gitpod.

Click Open Browser on port 3000 to see the running web application.

cli

yarn build — build the library and ovsx command

— build the library and command yarn watch — watch (build continuously)

The command line tool is available at cli/lib/ovsx .

webui

The default frontend is the one bundled in the Docker image, and is also used for testing in the development environment. It depends on the compiled library, so make sure to build or watch the library before you build or watch the default frontend.

yarn build — build the library

yarn watch — watch (build continuously)

yarn build:default — build the default frontend (run webpack)

yarn watch:default — run webpack in watch mode

yarn start:default — start Express to serve the frontend on port 3000 The Express server is started automatically in Gitpod. A restart is usually not necessary.

server

./gradlew build — build and test the server

— build and test the server ./gradlew assemble -t — build continuously (the server is restarted after every change)

— build continuously (the server is restarted after every change) ./gradlew runServer — start the Spring server on port 8080

— start the Spring server on port 8080 ./scripts/test-report.sh — display test results on port 8081

The Spring server is started automatically in Gitpod. It includes spring-boot-devtools which detects changes in the compiled class files and restarts the server.

OAuth Setup

If you would like to test authorization through GitHub, you need to create an OAuth app with a callback URL pointing to the exposed port 8080 of your Gitpod workspace. You can get it by calling a script:

server /scripts/callback-url.sh github

Note that the callback URL needs to be updated on GitHub whenever you create a fresh Gitpod workspace.

After you created the GitHub OAuth app, the next step is to copy the Client ID and Client Secret into Gitpod environment variables named GITHUB_CLIENT_ID and GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET and bound to this repository. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run scripts/generate-properties.sh in the server directory to update the application properties.

With these settings in place, you should be able to log in by authorizing your OAuth app.

Google Cloud Setup

If you would like to test file storage via Google Cloud, follow these steps:

Create a GCP project and a bucket.

Make the bucket public by granting the role "Storage Object Viewer" to allUsers .

. Configure CORS on the bucket with origin "*" and method "GET" .

and method . Create environment variables named GCP_PROJECT_ID and GCS_BUCKET_ID containing your GCP project and bucket identifiers. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run scripts/generate-properties.sh in the server directory to update the application properties.

and containing your GCP project and bucket identifiers. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run in the directory to update the application properties. Create a GCP service account with role "Storage Object Admin" and copy its credentials file into your workspace.

Create an environment variable GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS containing the path to the credentials file.

Azure Setup

If you would like to test file storage via Azure Blob, follow these steps:

Create a file storage account and a container named openvsx-resources (a different name is possible if you change the ovsx.storage.azure.blob-container property).

(a different name is possible if you change the property). Allow Blob public access in the storage account and set the container's public access level to "Blob".

Configure CORS in your storage account with origin "*" , method "GET" and allowed headers "x-market-client-id, x-market-user-id, x-client-name, x-client-version, x-machine-id, x-client-commit"

, method and allowed headers Create an environment variable AZURE_SERVICE_ENDPOINT with the "Blob service" URL of your storage account. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run scripts/generate-properties.sh in the server directory to update the application properties.

with the "Blob service" URL of your storage account. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run in the directory to update the application properties. Generate a "Shared access signature" and put its token into an environment variable AZURE_SAS_TOKEN .

If you also would like to test download count via Azure Blob, follow these steps:

Create an additional storage account for diagnostics logging. IMPORTANT: set the same location as the file storage account (e.g. North Europe). Disable Blob public access.

In the file storage account Open the diagnostic settings ( Monitoring -> Diagnostic settings (preview) ). Click blob . Click Add diagnostic setting . Select StorageRead , Transaction and Archive to a storage account . Select the diagnostic storage account you created in the previous step as Storage account .

Back to the diagnostic storage account Navigate to Data Storage -> Containers The insights-logs-storageread container should have been added (it might take a few minutes and you might need to do some test downloads or it won't get created). Create a "Shared access token" for the insights-logs-storageread container. Click on the insights-logs-storageread container. Click on Settings -> Shared access token Must have Read and List permissions. Set the expiry date to a reasonable value Set the "Allowed IP Addresses" to the server's IP address. Go to Data Management -> Lifecycle management Create a rule, so that logs don't pile up and the download count service stays performant. Select Limit blobs with filters , Block blobs and Base blobs . Pick number of days (e.g. 7). Enter insights-logs-storageread/resourceId= blob prefix to limit the rule to the insights-logs-storageread container.

You need to add two environment variables to your server environment AZURE_LOGS_SERVICE_ENDPOINT with the "Blob service" URL of your diagnostic storage account. The URL must end with a slash! AZURE_LOGS_SAS_TOKEN with the shared access token for the insights-logs-storageread container. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run scripts/generate-properties.sh in the server directory to update the application properties.



License

Eclipse Public License 2.0