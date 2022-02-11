openbase logo
openvidu-browser

by OpenVidu
2.21.0-beta1 (see all)

OpenVidu Platform main repository

3.4K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

31

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.0/5
harykeyrun
torohitroy

Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective License badge Npm version Npm downloads

Documentation Status Docker badge Support badge Twitter Follow

openvidu

Visit openvidu.io

Community Forum

Visit OpenVidu Community Forum

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

100
Hari Kiran K
October 24, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Great component and libraries bundled for video conference application using Openvidu. Me and my team worked on Angular and React based browser repositories, great stuff.

0
torohitroy
September 25, 2020

It's really good, easy to use and overall will reduce the complexity of a developer. Well written, hope it will continue to add additional features.

0

