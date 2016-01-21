openurl is a Node.js module for opening a URL via the operating system. This will usually trigger actions such as:
Example interaction on the Node.js REPL:
> require("openurl").open("http://rauschma.de")
> require("openurl").open("mailto:john@example.com")
You can generate emails as follows:
require("openurl").mailto(["john@example.com", "jane@example.com"],
{ subject: "Hello!", body: "This is\nan automatically sent email!\n" });
Install via npm:
npm install openurl
I’m not yet terribly familiar with implementing npm packages, so any feedback is welcome (especially experience reports on Windows and Linux, which I can’t test on).
Related reading: