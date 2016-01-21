openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ope

openurl

by Axel Rauschmayer
1.1.1 (see all)

Node.js module for opening a URL via the operating system

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

865K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

openurl – Node.js module for opening URLs

openurl is a Node.js module for opening a URL via the operating system. This will usually trigger actions such as:

  • http URLs: open the default browser
  • mailto URLs: open the default email client
  • file URLs: open a window showing the directory (on OS X)

Example interaction on the Node.js REPL:

> require("openurl").open("http://rauschma.de")
> require("openurl").open("mailto:john@example.com")

You can generate emails as follows:

require("openurl").mailto(["john@example.com", "jane@example.com"],
    { subject: "Hello!", body: "This is\nan automatically sent email!\n" });

Install via npm:

npm install openurl

I’m not yet terribly familiar with implementing npm packages, so any feedback is welcome (especially experience reports on Windows and Linux, which I can’t test on).

Related reading:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial