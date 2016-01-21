openurl – Node.js module for opening URLs

openurl is a Node.js module for opening a URL via the operating system. This will usually trigger actions such as:

http URLs: open the default browser

mailto URLs: open the default email client

file URLs: open a window showing the directory (on OS X)

Example interaction on the Node.js REPL:

> require ( "openurl" ) .open ( "http://rauschma.de" ) > require ( "openurl" ) .open ( "mailto:john@example.com" )

You can generate emails as follows:

require (" openurl ") .mailto ( ["john@example.com", "jane@example.com"] , { subject : "Hello!" , body: "This is

an automatically sent email!

" });

Install via npm:

npm install openurl

I’m not yet terribly familiar with implementing npm packages, so any feedback is welcome (especially experience reports on Windows and Linux, which I can’t test on).

Related reading: