Experimental word-wrapping and layout for Opentype.js.

Install

Best used with npm and browserify. This should also work in Node.js and other environments.

npm install opentype-layout --save

Demo

Live Demo

The demo shows Canvas2D vector text (red stroke) rendered on top of DOM/CSS (black fill). The demo reads the computed CSS style and converts units into the proper EM font units. Some lines also visualize some of the available metrics.

Example

See the demo folder for a complete example.

var opentype = require ( 'opentype.js' ); var computeLayout = require ( 'opentype-layout' ); opentype.load( 'Font.ttf' , function ( err, font ) { if (err) throw err; var fontSizePx = 72 ; var text = 'Hello

World! This box should start word-wrapping!' var scale = 1 / font.unitsPerEm * fontSizePx; var result = computeLayout(font, text, { lineHeight : 2.5 * font.unitsPerEm, width : 500 / scale }); console .log(result.glyphs); console .log(result.height); });

Usage

layout = computeLayout(font, text, [opt])

Computes a new layout from the given Opentype.js Font interface and a text string.

All units should be in raw font units in the EM square, assuming a lower-left origin. For example, a lineHeight of '2em' should be passed as 2 * font.unitsPerEm . It is up to the user to scale the results to a pixel/point size after the fact.

Options:

width the width of the box in font units, will cause word-wrapping (default Infinity )

the width of the box in font units, will cause word-wrapping (default ) align string alignment of the text within its width (default 'left' )

string alignment of the text within its (default ) letterSpacing the additional letter spacing in font units (default 0)

the additional letter spacing in font units (default 0) lineHeight the line height in font units as per CSS spec, default 1.175 * font.unitsPerEm to match browsers

the line height in font units as per CSS spec, default to match browsers start the starting character index into text to layout, default 0

the starting character index into to layout, default 0 end the ending index into text to layout (exclusive), default text.length

the ending index into to layout (exclusive), default mode can be 'pre' (maintain spacing), or 'nowrap' (collapse whitespace but only break on newline characters), otherwise defaults to normal word-wrap behaviour

See word-wrapper for details on how word wrapping is computed.

Metrics

The returned object has the following metrics.

This provides an array of characters after layout, useful for rendering. Each element in the array has the following properties:

{ position : [ x, y ], data : { ... Opentype.js Glyph object ... }, index : charIndex, row : lineIndex, column : columnInLineIndex }

The position is in raw font units.

This is the value from pen origin to the baseline of the last line of text in the layout.

This is the L value in the CSS line-height spec. Divide this by two for the "half-leading", which tells you how far above the first ascender and below the last descender the text box extends to.

This is an array of line objects with the following properties:

{ start : startCharIndex, end : endCharIndex, width : lineWidth }

This is the computed lineHeight in font units. If no lineHeight is specified in options, it will be equivalent to 1.175 * font.unitsPerEm .

This is the distance from the left of the text box to the widest line of text in the box. This is zero when align is left, but changes with other alignments.

This is the distance from the right of the box to the widest line of text in the box. This is zero when align is right, but changes with other alignments.

The width of the text box. If no opt.width is passed, this will equal layout.maxLineWidth (i.e. length of a single line of text). If opt.width is passed, this value should equal it.

The height of the text box, including the half leadings above the first ascender and below the last descender.

This is the maximum line width in all lines. This can be used to determine the "real" width of the text box after word wrap, instead of the layout.width which may be larger.

TODOs

This module is not yet finished — below are some areas that need improvement. PRs welcome.

'center' and 'right' alignment do not match exactly with DOM/CSS

and alignment do not match exactly with DOM/CSS Tab characters are not yet handled

Undefined characters are not yet handled gracefully

Word wrap algorithm is naïve and does not always match DOM/CSS

Mainly suited for Latin left-to-right text, does not handle CTL

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.