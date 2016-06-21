Experimental word-wrapping and layout for Opentype.js.
Best used with npm and browserify. This should also work in Node.js and other environments.
npm install opentype-layout --save
The demo shows Canvas2D vector text (red stroke) rendered on top of DOM/CSS (black fill). The demo reads the computed CSS style and converts units into the proper EM font units. Some lines also visualize some of the available metrics.
See the demo folder for a complete example.
var opentype = require('opentype.js');
var computeLayout = require('opentype-layout');
opentype.load('Font.ttf', function (err, font) {
if (err) throw err;
var fontSizePx = 72;
var text = 'Hello\nWorld! This box should start word-wrapping!'
var scale = 1 / font.unitsPerEm * fontSizePx;
// Layout some text - notice everything is in em units!
var result = computeLayout(font, text, {
lineHeight: 2.5 * font.unitsPerEm, // '2.5em' in font units
width: 500 / scale // '500px' in font units
});
// Array of characters after layout
console.log(result.glyphs);
// Computed height after word-wrap
console.log(result.height);
});
layout = computeLayout(font, text, [opt])
Computes a new layout from the given Opentype.js
Font interface and a
text string.
All units should be in raw font units in the EM square, assuming a lower-left origin. For example, a
lineHeight of
'2em' should be passed as
2 * font.unitsPerEm. It is up to the user to scale the results to a pixel/point size after the fact.
Options:
width the width of the box in font units, will cause word-wrapping (default
Infinity)
align string alignment of the text within its
width (default
'left')
letterSpacing the additional letter spacing in font units (default 0)
lineHeight the line height in font units as per CSS spec, default
1.175 * font.unitsPerEm to match browsers
start the starting character index into
text to layout, default 0
end the ending index into
text to layout (exclusive), default
text.length
mode can be 'pre' (maintain spacing), or 'nowrap' (collapse whitespace but only break on newline characters), otherwise defaults to normal word-wrap behaviour
See word-wrapper for details on how word wrapping is computed.
The returned object has the following metrics.
layout.glyphs
This provides an array of characters after layout, useful for rendering. Each element in the array has the following properties:
{
position: [ x, y ],
data: { ... Opentype.js Glyph object ... },
index: charIndex,
row: lineIndex,
column: columnInLineIndex
}
The position is in raw font units.
layout.baseline
This is the value from pen origin to the baseline of the last line of text in the layout.
layout.leading
This is the
L value in the CSS line-height spec. Divide this by two for the "half-leading", which tells you how far above the first ascender and below the last descender the text box extends to.
layout.lines
This is an array of line objects with the following properties:
{
start: startCharIndex, // inclusive
end: endCharIndex, // exclusive
width: lineWidth // in font units
}
layout.lineHeight
This is the computed
lineHeight in font units. If no
lineHeight is specified in options, it will be equivalent to
1.175 * font.unitsPerEm.
layout.left
This is the distance from the left of the text box to the widest line of text in the box. This is zero when
align is left, but changes with other alignments.
layout.right
This is the distance from the right of the box to the widest line of text in the box. This is zero when
align is right, but changes with other alignments.
layout.width
The width of the text box. If no
opt.width is passed, this will equal
layout.maxLineWidth (i.e. length of a single line of text). If
opt.width is passed, this value should equal it.
layout.height
The height of the text box, including the half leadings above the first ascender and below the last descender.
layout.maxLineWidth
This is the maximum line width in all lines. This can be used to determine the "real" width of the text box after word wrap, instead of the
layout.width which may be larger.
This module is not yet finished — below are some areas that need improvement. PRs welcome.
'center' and
'right' alignment do not match exactly with DOM/CSS
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.