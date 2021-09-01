The OpenTok Screensharing Accelerator Pack provides functionality you can add to your OpenTok applications that enables users to share the screen. This section shows you how to use the accelerator pack.
$ npm install --save opentok-screen-sharing
If using browserify or webpack:
const screenSharing = require('opentok-screen-sharing');
Otherwise, include the accelerator pack in your html:
<script src="../your/path/to/opentok-screen-sharing.js"></script>
. . . and it will be available in global scope as
ScreenSharingAccPack
The
ScreenShareAccPack class in opentok-screen-sharing.js is the backbone of the screen share feature for the app.
This class sets up the screen share UI views and events, and provides functions for sending, receiving, and rendering shared screens.
The following
options fields are used in the
ScreenShareAccPack constructor:
|Feature
|Field
|Required
|Set the OpenTok session (object).
session
true
|Set the screen container (string).
screenSharingContainer
false
|Set the Common layer API (object).
accPack
false
|Set the ID of the Chrome extension (string).
extensionID
false
|Append a link tag for Chrome Web Store inline install (boolean) (defaults to
true).
appendWebStoreLink
false
|Set the download path for the FireFox extension (string).
extentionPathFF
false
|Using screen sharing with the annotation accelerator pack.
annotation
false
|If using annotation, should we use an external window.
externalWindow
false
|Set the container to append the start/stop button (string).
controlsContainer
false
|Append the start/stop button to the DOM
appendControl
false
|Set custom properties for the publisher (object)
localScreenProperties
false
|Allow screen sharing over
http in development (boolean)
dev
false
Once you define the options, you simply create a new instance of the
ScreenShareAccPack:
const screenShareOptions = {
session: session,
extensionID: myChromeExtensionID,
extentionPathFF: myFirefoxExentionPath,
screensharingParent: myParentContainer,
};
const screenSharing = new ScreenShareAccPack(screenShareOptions);
The
ScreenShareAccPack component has the following methods:
|Method
|Description
extensionAvailable()
|Test whether an extension is available.
start()
|Start sharing screen.
end()
|Stop sharing screen.
The
ScreenSharingAccPack component emits the following events:
|Event
|Description
startScreenSharing
|We've started publishing/sharing the screen.
endScreenSharing
|We've stopped publishing/sharing the screen.
screenSharingError
|A screen sharing error occurred.
If using the screen sharing accelerator pack with Accelerator Core, you can subscribe to these events by calling
on on
otCore and providing a callback function:
otCore.on('eventName', callback)
Interested in contributing? We ❤️ pull requests! See the Contribution guidelines.
We love to hear from you so if you have questions, comments or find a bug in the project, let us know! You can either: