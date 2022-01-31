React Native library for OpenTok iOS and Android SDKs
In your terminal, change into your React Native project's directory
Add the library using
npm or
yarn.
npm install opentok-react-native
yarn add opentok-react-native
Note: Please make sure to have CocoaPods on your computer.
If you've installed this package before, you may need to edit your
Podfile and project structure because the installation process has changed.
In you terminal, change into the
ios directory of your React Native project.
Create a pod file by running:
pod init.
For React Native < 0.60, add this to your Podfile:
target '<YourProjectName>' do
# Pods for <YourProject>
pod 'OpenTok', '2.20.0'
end
Now run,
pod install
After installing the OpenTok iOS SDK, change into your root directory of your project.
For React Native < 0.60, now run
react-native link opentok-react-native.
Open
<YourProjectName>.xcworkspace contents in XCode. This file can be found in the
ios folder of your React Native project.
Click
File and
New File
Add an empty swift file to your project:
OTInstall.swift. This is done to set some flags in XCode so the Swift code can be used.
Click
Create Bridging Header when you're prompted with the following modal:
Would you like to configure an Objective-C bridging header?
Ensure you have enabled both camera and microphone usage by adding the following entries to your
Info.plist file:
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your message to user when the camera is accessed for the first time</string>
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your message to user when the microphone is accessed for the first time</string>
If you try to archive the app and it fails, please do the following:
In your terminal, change into your project directory.
If you have already run
react-native link opentok-react-native for the iOS installation, please skip this step.
react-native link opentok-react-native
Open your Android project in Android Studio.
Add the following to your project
build.gradle file:
maven {
url "http://tokbox.bintray.com/maven"
}
Sync Gradle
Make sure the following in your app's gradle
compileSdkVersion,
buildToolsVersion,
minSdkVersion, and
targetSdkVersion are greater than or equal to versions specified in the OpenTok React Native library.
As for the older Android devices, ensure you add camera and audio permissions to your
AndroidManifest.xml file:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.MODIFY_AUDIO_SETTINGS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera" android:required="true" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera.autofocus" android:required="false" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.microphone" android:required="true" />
Newer versions of Android–
API Level 23 (Android 6.0)–have a different permissions model that is already handled by this library.
To see this library in action, check out the opentok-react-native-samples repo.
Interested in contributing? We ❤️ pull requests! See the Contribution guidelines.
We love to hear from you so if you have questions, comments or find a bug in the project, let us know! You can either: