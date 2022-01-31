Please note that this library is not officially supported by Vonage.

React Native library for OpenTok iOS and Android SDKs

In this repo, you'll find the OpenTok React Native library:

Install node.js Install and update Xcode (you will need a Mac)

React Native iOS installation instructions

Install and update Android Studio

React Native Android installation instructions

In your terminal, change into your React Native project's directory Add the library using npm or yarn .

npm install opentok-react-native

yarn add opentok-react-native

iOS Installation

Note: Please make sure to have CocoaPods on your computer. If you've installed this package before, you may need to edit your Podfile and project structure because the installation process has changed.

In you terminal, change into the ios directory of your React Native project. Create a pod file by running: pod init .

For React Native < 0.60, add this to your Podfile:

target '<YourProjectName>' do pod 'OpenTok' , '2.20.0' end

Now run, pod install After installing the OpenTok iOS SDK, change into your root directory of your project.

For React Native < 0.60, now run react-native link opentok-react-native .

Open <YourProjectName>.xcworkspace contents in XCode. This file can be found in the ios folder of your React Native project. Click File and New File Add an empty swift file to your project: You can name this file anything i.e: OTInstall.swift . This is done to set some flags in XCode so the Swift code can be used. Click Create Bridging Header when you're prompted with the following modal: Would you like to configure an Objective-C bridging header? Ensure you have enabled both camera and microphone usage by adding the following entries to your Info.plist file:

<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key> <string>Your message to user when the camera is accessed for the first time </string> <key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key> <string>Your message to user when the microphone is accessed for the first time </string>

If you try to archive the app and it fails, please do the following:

Go to Target Click on Build Phases Under the Link Binary With Libraries section, remove the libOpenTokReactNative.a and add it again

Android Installation

In your terminal, change into your project directory. If you have already run react-native link opentok-react-native for the iOS installation, please skip this step. Run react-native link opentok-react-native Open your Android project in Android Studio. Add the following to your project build.gradle file:

maven { url "http://tokbox.bintray.com/maven" }

Sync Gradle Make sure the following in your app's gradle compileSdkVersion , buildToolsVersion , minSdkVersion , and targetSdkVersion are greater than or equal to versions specified in the OpenTok React Native library. As for the older Android devices, ensure you add camera and audio permissions to your AndroidManifest.xml file:

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.MODIFY_AUDIO_SETTINGS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.camera" android:required = "true" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.camera.autofocus" android:required = "false" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.microphone" android:required = "true" />

Newer versions of Android– API Level 23 (Android 6.0)–have a different permissions model that is already handled by this library.

Samples

To see this library in action, check out the opentok-react-native-samples repo.

Development and Contributing

Interested in contributing? We ❤️ pull requests! See the Contribution guidelines.

Getting Help

We love to hear from you so if you have questions, comments or find a bug in the project, let us know! You can either: