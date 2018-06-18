Angular Module to make working with OpenTok more Angularish.

It only works with the OpenTok API for WebRTC.

Examples

This Angular Module was originally created to power opentok-meet (github). It's a pretty good example of how to use it.

Installing

npm

npm install opentok-angular

Bower

This component can be installed using bower. Simply run bower install opentok-angular .

manually

clone this repo and include the opentok-angular.min.js file in your page.

Running the demo

To run the demo.html file.

Clone this repo Replace your apiKey, sessionId and token in the demo.html file Run npm install Serve this directory on a web browser. Visit demo.html in your browser.

Building and Testing

If you want to contribute to this project you will need to know how to build and test.

npm install npm test

Easy as that.

Dependencies

This component requires that you include the OpenTok Library v2.2+, AngularJS v1.2.2+. Optionally it also requires the opentok-layout-js component v0.0.6+ and jQuery 1.9+ for automatic layout and animation.

Documentation

OTSession Service

Attributes

streams - An array of streams in your session. Changes to this will $apply on the $rootScope so your views can bind to it.

publishers - an Array of OpenTok publishers in your session.

session - The OpenTok Session object. This isn't defined until you have received the callback from init

Methods

init(apiKey, sessionId, token, callback) - This must be called once to connect to the session.

Example Usage

angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'opentok' ]) .controller( 'MyCtrl' , [ '$scope' , 'OTSession' , 'apiKey' , 'sessionId' , 'token' , function ( $scope, OTSession, apiKey, sessionId, token ) { OTSession.init(apiKey, sessionId, token, function ( err, session ) { }); $scope.streams = OTSession.streams; }]).value({ apiKey : 'REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_APIKEY' , sessionId : 'REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_SESSION_ID' , token : 'REPLACE_WITH_YOUR_TOKEN' });

ot-publisher Directive

The publisher directive uses the power of Angular directives to allow you to define an OpenTok publisher directly in your DOM. This publisher creates a standalone publisher using TB.initPublisher and if you pass a reference to a session then session.publish will be called when the publisher is ready. Alternatively you can pass a reference to this publisher to the ot-session directive and session.publish(publisher) will be called when the session connects.

Dependencies

This directive requires the OpenTok JavaScript WebRTC library to be included in your page. For more details see the opentok documentation.

Attributes

props - The properties you want to pass to the session.publish method.

Events

"otPublisherError" - This event is emitted on the scope if there is an error creating or publishing this publisher.

Example Usage

Include the OpenTok TB.min.js file and the opentok-angular.js file in your HTML.

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'opentok' ]);

< ot-publisher props = "{name: 'Adam'}" > </ ot-publisher >

The subscriber directive uses the power of Angular directives to allow you to define an OpenTok subscriber directly in your DOM. You will likely want to iterate over some kind of collection of streams and create subscriber objects for those streams. You can either maintain that list of streams yourself or you can use the streams provided by the ot-session directive.

Dependencies

This directive requires the OpenTok JavaScript WebRTC library to be included in your page. For more details see the opentok documentation.

Attributes

stream - The OpenTok stream you want to subscribe to

props - The properties you want to pass to the session.subscribe method.

Events

"otSubscriberError" - This event is emitted on the scope if there is an error subscribing.

Example Usage

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'opentok' ]);

< ot-subscriber ng-repeat = "stream in streams" stream = "stream" props = "{style: {nameDisplayMode: 'off'}}" > </ ot-subscriber >

ot-layout directive

This directive handles some nice layout logic for you to layout your publishers and subscribers. What it does is intelligently size a bunch of video elements to fit within a specified space. You can see a demo here.

You can put Publishers and/or Subscribers into it and it will basically size the widgets to fit within the container and minimise whitespace.

Dependencies

This directive uses the opentok-layout-js component.

Attributes

props - These properties are passed to the TB.initLayoutContainer method of opentok-layout-js

Events

otLayout - If you emit the "otLayout" event on the layout container's scope or a child of the layout container then it will call the layout() method of opentok-layout-js. The Publisher and Subscriber directives automatically trigger these events when they are loaded, it is also triggered on window resize. But if there are other times when you want to redraw the layout container you can trigger it manually.

method of opentok-layout-js. The Publisher and Subscriber directives automatically trigger these events when they are loaded, it is also triggered on window resize. But if there are other times when you want to redraw the layout container you can trigger it manually. otLayoutComplete - When the layout method has been called 'otLayoutComplete' is emitted on the scope.

Example Usage

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'opentok' ]);

< ot-layout props = "{animate:true}" > < ot-subscriber ng-repeat = "stream in streams" stream = "stream" session = "session" props = "{style: {nameDisplayMode: 'off'}}" > </ ot-subscriber > </ ot-layout >

Putting it all together

These directives are meant to all be used together, an example of them all being used can be found here. You will need to put in your own sessionId and token to get it to work. A more fully-functional demo can be found at: opentok-meet.