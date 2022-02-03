openbase logo
Readme

opentelemetry-ext-js

Build license license

Conventions   •   Development Guide

js extensions for the open-telemetry project, from Aspecto with ❤️

The instrumentations in this repo are:

Compatible with SDK stable v1.0.1 and SDK experimental v0.27.0

Instrumentations

Instrumentation PackageInstrumented LibNPM
opentelemetry-instrumentation-kafkajskafkajsNPM version kafka-js downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-aws-sdkaws-sdkDeprecated in favor of @opentelemetry/instrumentation-aws-sdk
opentelemetry-instrumentation-typeormTypeORMNPM version typeorm downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-sequelizeSequelizeNPM version sequelize downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-mongoosemongooseNPM version mongoose downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-elasticsearch@elastic/elasticsearchNPM version elasticsearch downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-neo4jneo4j-driverNPM version neo4j downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-amqplibamqplib (RabbitMQ)NPM version amqplib downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-expressexpressNPM version express downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-socket.iosocket.ioNPM version socket.io downloads
opentelemetry-instrumentation-node-cachenode-cacheNPM version node-cache downloads

Resource Detectors

DetectorSynchronicityNPM
ServiceSynchronousNPM version service detector downloads
DeploymentSynchronousNPM versiondeployment detector downloads
GitSynchronousNPM version git detector downloads

Propagators

PropagatorDescriptionNPM
SelectiveSelective control on inject / extract enabled on another propagatorNPM version propagator selective downloads

Compatibility Table

Instrumentations VersionOpenTelemetry CoreOpenTelemetry Experimental
0.27.x^1.0.1^0.27.0
0.26.x^1.0.0^0.26.0
0.25.x0.25.0---
0.24.x0.24.0---
0.23.x0.23.0---
0.22.x0.22.0---
0.21.x0.21.0---
0.5.x0.20.0---
0.4.x0.19.0---
0.3.x0.18.0---
0.2.x0.17.0---
0.1.x0.16.0---
0.0.x0.15.0---

