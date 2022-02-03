Conventions • Development Guide
js extensions for the open-telemetry project, from Aspecto with ❤️
The instrumentations in this repo are:
Compatible with SDK stable v1.0.1 and SDK experimental v0.27.0
|Instrumentation Package
|Instrumented Lib
|NPM
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-kafkajs
kafkajs
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-aws-sdk
aws-sdk
|Deprecated in favor of @opentelemetry/instrumentation-aws-sdk
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-typeorm
TypeORM
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-sequelize
Sequelize
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-mongoose
mongoose
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-elasticsearch
@elastic/elasticsearch
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-neo4j
neo4j-driver
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-amqplib
amqplib (RabbitMQ)
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-express
express
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-socket.io
socket.io
|opentelemetry-instrumentation-node-cache
node-cache
|Detector
|Synchronicity
|NPM
|Service
|Synchronous
|Deployment
|Synchronous
|Git
|Synchronous
|Propagator
|Description
|NPM
|Selective
|Selective control on
inject /
extract enabled on another propagator
|Instrumentations Version
|OpenTelemetry Core
|OpenTelemetry Experimental
|0.27.x
|^1.0.1
|^0.27.0
|0.26.x
|^1.0.0
|^0.26.0
|0.25.x
|0.25.0
|---
|0.24.x
|0.24.0
|---
|0.23.x
|0.23.0
|---
|0.22.x
|0.22.0
|---
|0.21.x
|0.21.0
|---
|0.5.x
|0.20.0
|---
|0.4.x
|0.19.0
|---
|0.3.x
|0.18.0
|---
|0.2.x
|0.17.0
|---
|0.1.x
|0.16.0
|---
|0.0.x
|0.15.0
|---