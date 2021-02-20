OpenSubtitles.org XML API wrapper for downloading and uploading subtitles, helping to communicate with the OpenSubtitles XML-RPC API using Node.js
In addition of allowing to use all available methodCalls asynchronously, it also allows you to directly use powerfull custom calls, like:
search: Chained function returning the best matching subtitles based on the information you can feed it.
upload: Chained function requiring only the path to the video and to the subtitle files to send new subtitles to OpenSubtitles.org (flow: LogIn > TryUploadSubtitles > UploadSubtitles)
hash: Function returning Hash and Byte size for a given video
md5: Function returning Hash for a given subtitle
identify: Chained function returning metadata based on video file hash
Read index.js for more info on the custom calls.
More complete docs are available.
This module requires a valid UserAgent.
npm install opensubtitles-api
Then:
const OS = require('opensubtitles-api');
const OpenSubtitles = new OS({
useragent:'UserAgent',
username: 'Username',
password: 'Password',
ssl: true
});
You can omit username and password to use OpenSubtitles.org anonymously (but as of april 04, 2020, you can no longer use the API without logging-in). OpenSubtitles' operators state: "if somebody needs to use it for non-logged in, they can contact us for pricing."
You can omit the endpoint to use HTTP default OpenSubtitles API endpoint: http://api.opensubtitles.org:80/xml-rpc
SSL: default value is 'false', set to true to use https. This parameter gets overwritten by any custom endpoint
NOTE: 'Password' can be a MD5 encrypted string, OpenSubtitles accept these. It is recommended to use it. You can get the MD5 of a PASSWORD string by doing:
require('crypto').createHash('md5').update(PASSWORD).digest('hex');
OpenSubtitles.login()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.token);
console.log(res.userinfo);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
NOTE: The
login() call is useful to verify "Username" and "Password" (if you get a token, you're authentified, as simple as that), but is never needed for the custom calls (search, upload), they're made by the module itself. If you use raw xml-rpc call (OpenSubtitles.api.methodCall), prefer to login with the raw
OpenSubtitles.api.LogIn
Example :
const OS = require('opensubtitles-api');
const OpenSubtitles = new OS('UserAgent');
OpenSubtitles.api.LogIn('username', 'password', 'en', 'UserAgent').then...
Methods available through the extended
OpenSubtitles.api.<method>call:
NOTE: All methods should be supported. You can consult
./lib/opensubtitles.js for the list of available calls and the required parameters.
OpenSubtitles.search({
sublanguageid: 'fre', // Can be an array.join, 'all', or be omitted.
hash: '8e245d9679d31e12', // Size + 64bit checksum of the first and last 64k
filesize: '129994823', // Total size, in bytes.
path: 'foo/bar.mp4', // Complete path to the video file, it allows
// to automatically calculate 'hash'.
filename: 'bar.mp4', // The video file name. Better if extension
// is included.
season: '2',
episode: '3',
extensions: ['srt', 'vtt'], // Accepted extensions, defaults to 'srt'.
limit: '3', // Can be 'best', 'all' or an
// arbitrary nb. Defaults to 'best'
imdbid: '528809', // 'tt528809' is fine too.
fps: '23.96', // Number of frames per sec in the video.
query: 'Charlie Chaplin', // Text-based query, this is not recommended.
gzip: true // returns url to gzipped subtitles, defaults to false
}).then(subtitles => {
// an array of objects, no duplicates (ordered by
// matching + uploader, with total downloads as fallback)
subtitles = Object {
en: {
downloads: "432",
encoding: "ASCII",
id: "192883746",
lang: "en",
langName: "English",
score: 9,
url: "http://dl.opensubtitles.org/download/subtitle_file_id",
filename: "some_movie.tag.srt"
}
fr: {
download: "221",
encoding: "UTF-8",
id: "1992536558",
lang: "fr",
langName: "French",
score: 6,
url: "http://dl.opensubtitles.org/download/subtitle_file_id",
filename: "some_movie.tag.srt"
}
}
});
NOTE: No parameter is mandatory, but at least one is required. The more possibilities you add, the best is your chance to get the best matching subtitles in a large variation of languages. I don't recommend ever using "query", as it is highly error-prone. *sublangageid is a 3 letters langcode (ISO 639-2 based)
Here's how the function prioritize:
The function internally ranks the subtitles to get the best match given the info you provided. It works like this:
matched by 'hash' and uploaded by:
+ admin|trusted 12
+ platinum|gold 11
+ user|anon 8
matched by tag and uploaded by:
+ admin|trusted 11
+ platinum|gold 10
+ user|anon 7
matched by imdb and uploaded by:
+ admin|trusted 9
+ platinum|gold 8
+ user|anon 5
matched by other and uploaded by:
+ admin|trusted 4
+ platinum|gold 3
+ user|anon 0
bonus of fps matching if:
+ nothing matches 2
+ imdb matches 0.5
OpenSubtitles.upload({
path: '/home/user/video.avi', // path to video file
subpath: '/home/user/video.srt' // path to subtitle
})
.then(status => {
status = Object {
status: '200 OK'
data: 'http://www.opensubtitles.org/subtitles/123456' //absolute link to subtitles
seconds: '1.171'
}
})
.catch(console.error);
NOTE: Only
subpath is mandatory. However, it is highly recommended to also provide
path and
imdbid to make sure you can add a subtitle even if the movie isn't already in the database.
Optionnal parameters are self-explanatory:
Using gzipped subtitles can reduce load on opensubtitles and enhance everyone's experience.
Example: download the best matching subtitle in french, unzip it and display the subtitle.
const OpenSubtitles = require('opensubtitles-api');
const OS = new OpenSubtitles('OSTestUserAgent');
OS.search({
imdbid: 'tt0314979',
sublanguageid: 'fre',
gzip: true
}).then(subtitles => {
if (subtitles.fr) {
console.log('Subtitle found:', subtitles);
require('request')({
url: subtitles.fr.url,
encoding: null
}, (error, response, data) => {
if (error) throw error;
require('zlib').unzip(data, (error, buffer) => {
if (error) throw error;
const subtitle_content = buffer.toString(subtitles.fr.encoding);
console.log('Subtitle content:', subtitle_content);
});
});
} else {
throw 'no subtitle found';
}
}).catch(console.error);
OpenSubtitles.hash('path/to/file.mp4')
.then(infos => {
infos = Object {
moviehash: 'b6e2dab8fc092977'
moviebytesize: '424954701'
}
});
OpenSubtitles.identify({
path: 'C:\video\file.mp4',
extend: true
})
.then(data => {
data = Object {
added: false
metadata: Object {
cast: Object {}
country: Array[1]
cover: "http://link-to-image/pic.jpg"
directors: Object {}
duration: "82 min"
genres: Array[4]
imdbid: "tt0997518"
rating: "6.5"
synopsys: "the story about a man sitting in his appartment"
title: "Potiche"
year: "2006"
}
moviebytesize: "518064188"
moviehash: "a91cf276aaa6bf20"
subcount: "38"
type: "movie"
}
}
If you're logging in anonymously by default and want to update the module with a username/password for the future, just throw in a new
new OpenSubtitle({}) with the right object. Same thing to switch endpoint or http/https.
The MIT License (MIT)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.