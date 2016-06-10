OpenSSL Wrapper

NodeJS OpenSSL wrapper

Usage

Examples

Generate an RSA key

import {exec as openssl} from 'openssl-wrapper' ; const password = 'github' ; return openssl( 'genrsa' , { des3 : true , passout : `pass: ${password} ` , '2048' : false }, function ( err, buffer ) { console .log(buffer.toString()); });

Verify a CMS/SMIME signature & decrypt the CMS/SMIME enveloped data using promises

import Promise from 'bluebird' ; import openssl from 'openssl-wrapper' ; const opensslAsync = Promise .promisify(openssl.exec); return opensslAsync( 'cms.verify' , signedData, { inform : 'DER' , noverify : true }) .then(opensslAsync( 'cms.decrypt' , data, { inform : 'DER' , recip : __dirname + '/myCertificate.crt' , inkey : __dirname + '/myCertificate.key' })) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data); )

Available scripts

Script Description start Alias of test:watch test Run mocha unit tests test:watch Run and watch mocha unit tests lint Run eslint static tests compile Compile the library compile:watch Compile and watch the library

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

License