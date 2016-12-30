Self-signed certificate for development use, generated using openssl. Expires in 4754-06-06.

$ openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout key.pem -out cert.pem -days 999999 -nodes Generating a 2048 bit RSA private key .............................. +++ ..... +++ writing new private key to 'key.pem' ----- You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields but you can leave some blank For some fields there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Country Name (2 letter code) [AU]:. State or Province Name (full name) [Some-State]:. Locality Name (eg, city) []:. Organization Name (eg, company) [Internet Widgits Pty Ltd]:. Organizational Unit Name (eg, section) []:. Common Name (e.g. server FQDN or YOUR name) []:localhost Email Address []:.

Install

npm install --save-dev openssl-self-signed-certificate

Example