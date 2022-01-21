OpenSeadragon

An open-source, web-based viewer for zoomable images, implemented in pure JavaScript.

See it in action and get started using it at http://openseadragon.github.io/.

Stable Builds

See the GitHub releases page.

Development

If you want to use OpenSeadragon in your own projects, you can find the latest stable build, API documentation, and example code at http://openseadragon.github.io/. If you want to modify OpenSeadragon and/or contribute to its development, read the contributing guide for instructions.

License

OpenSeadragon is released under the New BSD license. For details, see the LICENSE.txt file.