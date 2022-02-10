A JavaScript library for crypto-native ecommerce: buying, selling, and bidding on any cryptogood. With OpenSea.js, you can easily build your own native marketplace for your non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. These can be ERC-721 or ERC-1155 (semi-fungible) items. You don't have to deploy your own smart contracts or backend orderbooks.

Published on GitHub and npm

Synopsis

This is the JavaScript SDK for OpenSea, the largest marketplace for NFTs.

It allows developers to access the official orderbook, filter it, create buy orders (offers), create sell orders (auctions), create collections of assets to sell at once (bundles), and complete trades programmatically.

You get started by requesting an API key and instantiating your own seaport. Then you can create orders off-chain or fulfill orders on-chain, and listen to events (like ApproveAllAssets or WrapEth ) in the process.

Happy seafaring! ⛵️

Installation

We recommend switching to Node.js version 8.11 to make sure common crypto dependencies work. Execute nvm use , if you have Node Version Manager.

Then, in your project, run:

npm install --save opensea-js

Install web3 too if you haven't already.

If you run into an error while building the dependencies and you're on a Mac, run this:

xcode-select --install sudo xcode-select --switch /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools sudo npm explore npm -g -- npm install node-gyp@latest

Getting Started

To get started, first request an API key here. Note the terms of use for using API data.

Then, create a new OpenSeaJS client, called an OpenSeaPort 🚢, using your Web3 provider:

import * as Web3 from 'web3' import { OpenSeaPort, Network } from 'opensea-js' const provider = new Web3.providers.HttpProvider( 'https://mainnet.infura.io' ) const seaport = new OpenSeaPort(provider, { networkName : Network.Main, apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY })

NOTE: Using the sample Infura provider above won't let you authorize transactions, which are needed when approving and trading assets and currency. To make transactions, you need a provider with a private key or mnemonic set.

In a browser with web3 or an extension like MetaMask or Dapper, you can use window.ethereum (or window.web3.currentProvider for legacy mobile web3 browsers) to access the native provider. In a Node.js script, you can follow this example to use a custom mnemonic.

Fetching Assets

Assets are items on OpenSea. They can be non-fungible (conforming to standards like ERC721), semi-fungible (like ERC1155 assets), and even fungible (ERC20).

Assets are represented by the Asset type, defined in TypeScript:

export interface Asset { tokenId: string | null , tokenAddress: string , schemaName?: WyvernSchemaName, name?: string , decimals?: number }

The Asset type is the minimal type you need for most marketplace actions. WyvernSchemaName is optional. If omitted, most actions will assume you're referring to a non-fungible, ERC721 asset. Other options include 'ERC20' and 'ERC1155'. You can import import { WyvernSchemaName } from "opensea-js/lib/types" to get the full range of schemas supported.

You can fetch an asset using the OpenSeaAPI , which will return an OpenSeaAsset for you ( OpenSeaAsset extends Asset ):

const asset: OpenSeaAsset = await seaport.api.getAsset({ tokenAddress, tokenId, })

Note that fungible ERC20 assets have null as their token id.

Checking Balances and Ownerships

The nice thing about the Asset type is that it unifies logic between fungibles, non-fungibles, and semi-fungibles.

Once you have an Asset , you can see how many any account owns, regardless of whether it's an ERC-20 token or a non-fungible good:

const asset = { tokenAddress : "0x06012c8cf97bead5deae237070f9587f8e7a266d" , tokenId : "1" , } const balance = await seaport.getAssetBalance({ accountAddress, asset, }) const ownsKitty = balance.greaterThan( 0 )

You can use this same method for fungible ERC-20 tokens like wrapped ETH (WETH). As a convenience, you can use this fungible wrapper for checking fungible balances:

const balanceOfWETH = await seaport.getTokenBalance({ accountAddress, tokenAddress : "0xc02aaa39b223fe8d0a0e5c4f27ead9083c756cc2" })

Making Offers

Once you have your asset, you can do this to make an offer on it:

const { tokenId, tokenAddress } = YOUR_ASSET const accountAddress = "0x1234..." const offer = await seaport.createBuyOrder({ asset : { tokenId, tokenAddress, schemaName }, accountAddress, startAmount : 1.2 , })

When you make an offer on an item owned by an OpenSea user, that user will automatically get an email notifying them with the offer amount, if it's above their desired threshold.

Bidding on Multiple Assets

You can also make an offer on a bundle of assets. This could also be used for creating a bounty for whoever can acquire a list of items. Here's how you do it:

const assets = YOUR_ASSETS const offer = await seaport.createBundleBuyOrder({ assets, accountAddress, startAmount : 2.4 , expirationTime : Math .round( Date .now() / 1000 + 60 * 60 * 24 ) })

When you bid on multiple assets, an email will be sent to the owner if a bundle exists on OpenSea that contains the assets. In the future, OpenSea will send emails to multiple owners if the assets aren't all owned by the same wallet.

Bidding on ENS Short Name Auctions

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is auctioning short (3-6 character) names that can be used for labeling wallet addresses and more. Learn more on the ENS FAQ.

To bid, you must use the ENS Short Name schema:

const { tokenId, tokenAddress, name } = ENS_ASSET const offer = await seaport.createBuyOrder({ asset : { tokenId, tokenAddress, name, schemaName : "ENSShortNameAuction" }, accountAddress : "0x1234..." startAmount : 1.2 , })

Offer Limits

Note: The total value of buy orders must not exceed 1000 x wallet balance.

Making Listings / Selling Items

To sell an asset, call createSellOrder . You can do a fixed-price listing, where startAmount is equal to endAmount , or a declining Dutch auction, where endAmount is lower and the price declines until expirationTime is hit:

const expirationTime = Math .round( Date .now() / 1000 + 60 * 60 * 24 ) const listing = await seaport.createSellOrder({ asset : { tokenId, tokenAddress, }, accountAddress, startAmount : 3 , endAmount : 0.1 , expirationTime })

The units for startAmount and endAmount are Ether, ETH. If you want to specify another ERC-20 token to use, see Using ERC-20 Tokens Instead of Ether.

See Listening to Events to respond to the setup transactions that occur the first time a user sells an item.

Creating English Auctions

English Auctions are auctions that start at a small amount (we recommend even doing 0!) and increase with every bid. At expiration time, the item sells to the highest bidder.

To create an English Auction, create a listing that waits for the highest bid by setting waitForHighestBid to true :

const paymentTokenAddress = "0xc02aaa39b223fe8d0a0e5c4f27ead9083c756cc2" const startAmount = 0 const auction = await seaport.createSellOrder({ asset : { tokenId, tokenAddress, }, accountAddress, startAmount, expirationTime, paymentTokenAddress, waitForHighestBid : true })

Note that auctions aren't supported with Ether directly due to limitations in Ethereum, so you have to use an ERC20 token, like Wrapped Ether (WETH), a stablecoin like DAI, etc. See Using ERC-20 Tokens Instead of Ether for more info.

Running Crowdsales

You can now sell items to users without having to pay gas to mint them!

To create a presale or crowdsale and create batches of sell orders for a single asset factory, first follow the tutorial for creating your crowdsale contract.

Then call createFactorySellOrders with your factory contract address and asset option identifier, and set numberOfOrders to the number of assets you'd like to let users buy and mint:

const expirationTime = Math .round( Date .now() / 1000 + 60 * 60 * 24 ) const sellOrders = await seaport.createFactorySellOrders({ assetId : ASSET_OPTION_ID, factoryAddress : FACTORY_CONTRACT_ADDRESS, accountAddress, startAmount, endAmount, expirationTime, numberOfOrders : 100 })

Here's an example script you can use to mint items.

NOTE: If numberOfOrders is greater than 5, we will automatically batch them in groups of 5 so you can post orders in parallel. Requires an apiKey to be set during seaport initialization in order to not be throttled by the API.

Games using this method include Coins & Steel and a couple in stealth :) If you have questions or want support, contact us at contact@opensea.io (or in Discord).

Fetching Orders

To retrieve a list of offers and auction on an asset, you can use an instance of the OpenSeaAPI exposed on the client. Parameters passed into API filter objects are underscored instead of camel-cased, similar to the main OpenSea API parameters:

import { OrderSide } from 'opensea-js/lib/types' const { orders, count } = await seaport.api.getOrders({ asset_contract_address : tokenAddress, token_id : token_id, side : OrderSide.Buy }) const { orders, count } = await seaport.api.getOrders({ asset_contract_address : tokenAddress, token_id : token_id, side : OrderSide.Sell }, 2 )

Note that the listing price of an asset is equal to the currentPrice of the lowest valid sell order on the asset. Users can lower their listing price without invalidating previous sell orders, so all get shipped down until they're canceled, or one is fulfilled.

To learn more about signatures, makers, takers, listingTime vs createdTime and other kinds of order terminology, please read the Terminology Section of the API Docs.

The available API filters for the orders endpoint is documented in the OrderJSON interface below, but see the main API Docs for a playground, along with more up-to-date and detailed explanantions.

maker?: string , taker?: string , side?: OrderSide, owner?: string , sale_kind?: SaleKind, asset_contract_address?: string , token_id?: number | string , token_ids?: Array < number | string >, listed_after?: number | string , listed_before?: number | string , limit?: number , offset?: number ,

Buying Items

To buy an item , you need to fulfill a sell order. To do that, it's just one call:

const order = await seaport.api.getOrder({ side : OrderSide.Sell, ... }) const accountAddress = "0x..." const transactionHash = await this .props.seaport.fulfillOrder({ order, accountAddress })

Note that the fulfillOrder promise resolves when the transaction has been confirmed and mined to the blockchain. To get the transaction hash before this happens, add an event listener (see Listening to Events) for the TransactionCreated event.

If the order is a sell order ( order.side === OrderSide.Sell ), the taker is the buyer and this will prompt the buyer to pay for the item(s).

Accepting Offers

Similar to fulfilling sell orders above, you need to fulfill a buy order on an item you own to receive the tokens in the offer.

const order = await seaport.api.getOrder({ side : OrderSide.Buy, ... }) const accountAddress = "0x..." await this .props.seaport.fulfillOrder({ order, accountAddress })

If the order is a buy order ( order.side === OrderSide.Buy ), then the taker is the owner and this will prompt the owner to exchange their item(s) for whatever is being offered in return. See Listening to Events below to respond to the setup transactions that occur the first time a user accepts a bid.

Transferring Items or Coins (Gifting)

A handy feature in OpenSea.js is the ability to transfer any supported asset (fungible or non-fungible tokens) in one line of JavaScript.

To transfer an ERC-721 asset or an ERC-1155 asset, it's just one call:

const transactionHash = await seaport.transfer({ asset : { tokenId, tokenAddress }, fromAddress, toAddress })

For fungible ERC-1155 assets, you can set schemaName to "ERC1155" and pass a quantity in to transfer multiple at once:

const transactionHash = await seaport.transfer({ asset : { tokenId, tokenAddress, schemaName : "ERC1155" }, fromAddress, toAddress, quantity : 2 , })

To transfer fungible assets without token IDs, like ERC20 tokens, you can pass in an OpenSeaFungibleToken as the asset , set schemaName to "ERC20", and include quantity in base units (e.g. wei) to indicate how many.

Example for transfering 2 DAI ($2) to another address:

const paymentToken = ( await seaport.api.getPaymentTokens({ symbol : 'DAI' })).tokens[ 0 ] const quantity = new BigNumber( Math .pow( 10 , paymentToken.decimals)).times( 2 ) const transactionHash = await seaport.transfer({ asset : { tokenId : null , tokenAddress : paymentToken.address, schemaName : "ERC20" }, fromAddress, toAddress, quantity })

For more information, check out the documentation for WyvernSchemas on https://projectopensea.github.io/opensea-js/.

Advanced

Interested in purchasing for users server-side or with a bot, making bundling items together, scheduling future orders, or making bids in different ERC-20 tokens? OpenSea.js can help with that.

Scheduling Future Listings

You can create sell orders that aren't fulfillable until a future date. Just pass in a listingTime (a UTC timestamp in seconds) to your seaport instance:

const auction = await seaport.createSellOrder({ tokenAddress, tokenId, accountAddress, startAmount : 1 , listingTime : Math .round( Date .now() / 1000 + 60 * 60 * 24 ) })

Purchasing Items for Other Users

You can buy and transfer an item to someone else in one step! Just pass the recipientAddress parameter:

const order = await seaport.api.getOrder({ side : OrderSide.Sell, ... }) await this .props.seaport.fulfillOrder({ order, accountAddress, recipientAddress })

If the order is a sell order ( order.side === OrderSide.Sell ), the taker is the buyer and this will prompt the buyer to pay for the item(s) but send them to the recipientAddress . If the order is a buy order ( OrderSide.Buy ), the taker is the seller but the bid amount be sent to the recipientAddress .

Bulk Transfers

A handy feature in OpenSea.js is the ability to transfer multiple items at once in a single transaction. This works by grouping together as many transferFrom calls as the Ethereum gas limit allows, which is usually under 30 items, for most item contracts.

To make a bulk transfer, it's just one call:

const assets: Array <{ tokenId : string; tokenAddress: string}> = [...] const transactionHash = await seaport.transferAll({ assets, fromAddress, toAddress })

This will automatically approve the assets for trading and confirm the transaction for sending them.

Creating Bundles

You can also create bundles of assets to sell at the same time! If the owner has approved all the assets in the bundle already, only a signature is needed to create it.

To make a bundle, it's just one call:

const assets: Array <{ tokenId : string; tokenAddress: string}> = [...] const bundle = await seaport.createBundleSellOrder({ bundleName, bundleDescription, bundleExternalLink, assets, accountAddress, startAmount, endAmount, expirationTime, paymentTokenAddress })

The parameters bundleDescription , bundleExternalLink , and expirationTime are optional, and endAmount can equal startAmount , similar to the normal createSellOrder functionality.

The parameter paymentTokenAddress is the address of the ERC-20 token to accept in return. If it's undefined or null , the amount is assumed to be in Ether.

Wait what, you can use other currencies than ETH?

Using ERC-20 Tokens Instead of Ether

Here's an example of listing the Genesis CryptoKitty for $100! No more needing to worry about the exchange rate:

const paymentTokenAddress = "0x89d24a6b4ccb1b6faa2625fe562bdd9a23260359" const auction = await seaport.createSellOrder({ tokenAddress : "0x06012c8cf97bead5deae237070f9587f8e7a266d" , tokenId : "1" , accountAddress : OWNERS_WALLET_ADDRESS, startAmount : 100 , paymentTokenAddress })

You can use getPaymentTokens to search for tokens by symbol name. And you can even list all orders for a specific ERC-20 token by querying the API:

const token = ( await seaport.api.getPaymentTokens({ symbol : 'MANA' })).tokens[ 0 ] const order = await seaport.api.getOrders({ side : OrderSide.Sell, payment_token_address : token.address })

Fun note: soon, all ERC-20 tokens will be allowed! This will mean you can create crazy offers on crypto collectibles using your own ERC-20 token. However, opensea.io will only display offers and auctions in ERC-20 tokens that it knows about, optimizing the user experience of order takers. Orders made with the following tokens will be shown on OpenSea:

MANA, Decentraland's currency: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0f5d2fb29fb7d3cfee444a200298f468908cc942

DAI, Maker's stablecoin, pegged to $1 USD: https://etherscan.io/token/0x89d24a6b4ccb1b6faa2625fe562bdd9a23260359

And tons more! See the "Currencies" list in the sidebar on https://opensea.io/assets for a full list, or contact us to add yours: Discord

Private Auctions

Now you can make auctions and listings that can only be fulfilled by an address or email of your choosing. This allows you to negotiate a price in some channel and sell for your chosen price on OpenSea, without having to trust that the counterparty will abide by your terms!

Here's an example of listing a Decentraland parcel for 10 ETH with a specific buyer address allowed to take it. No more needing to worry about whether they'll give you enough back!

const buyerAddress = "0x123..." const listing = await seaport.createSellOrder({ tokenAddress : "0xf87e31492faf9a91b02ee0deaad50d51d56d5d4d" , tokenId : "115792089237316195423570985008687907832853042650384256231655107562007036952461" , accountAddress : OWNERS_WALLET_ADDRESS, startAmount : 10 , buyerAddress })

Sharing Sale Fees with OpenSea

We share fees for successful sales with game developers, relayers, and affiliates using the OpenSea orderbook. Developers can customize the fee amount to apply to buyers and/or sellers.

See Affiliate Program above for how to register referrers for sales.

More information will appear here when our redesigned affiliate program is ready. In the meantime, contact us at contact@opensea.io (or in Discord), or use our legacy affiliate program at https://opensea.io/account#referrals.

Listening to Events

Events are fired whenever transactions or orders are being created, and when transactions return receipts from recently mined blocks on the Ethereum blockchain.

Our recommendation is that you "forward" OpenSea events to your own store or state management system. Here's an example of doing that with a Redux action:

import { EventType } from 'opensea-js' import * as ActionTypes from './index' import { openSeaPort } from '../globalSingletons' handleSeaportEvents() { return async function ( dispatch, getState ) { openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.TransactionCreated, ({ transactionHash, event }) => { console .info({ transactionHash, event }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.SET_PENDING_TRANSACTION_HASH, hash : transactionHash }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.TransactionConfirmed, ({ transactionHash, event }) => { console .info({ transactionHash, event }) if (event == EventType.MatchOrders || event == EventType.CancelOrder) { dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.RESET_EXCHANGE }) } }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.TransactionDenied, ({ transactionHash, event }) => { console .info({ transactionHash, event }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.RESET_EXCHANGE }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.TransactionFailed, ({ transactionHash, event }) => { console .info({ transactionHash, event }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.RESET_EXCHANGE }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.InitializeAccount, ({ accountAddress }) => { console .info({ accountAddress }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.INITIALIZE_PROXY }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.WrapEth, ({ accountAddress, amount }) => { console .info({ accountAddress, amount }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.WRAP_ETH }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.UnwrapWeth, ({ accountAddress, amount }) => { console .info({ accountAddress, amount }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.UNWRAP_WETH }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.ApproveCurrency, ({ accountAddress, tokenAddress }) => { console .info({ accountAddress, tokenAddress }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.APPROVE_WETH }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.ApproveAllAssets, ({ accountAddress, proxyAddress, tokenAddress }) => { console .info({ accountAddress, proxyAddress, tokenAddress }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.APPROVE_ALL_ASSETS }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.ApproveAsset, ({ accountAddress, proxyAddress, tokenAddress, tokenId }) => { console .info({ accountAddress, proxyAddress, tokenAddress, tokenId }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.APPROVE_ASSET }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.CreateOrder, ({ order, accountAddress }) => { console .info({ order, accountAddress }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.CREATE_ORDER }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.OrderDenied, ({ order, accountAddress }) => { console .info({ order, accountAddress }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.RESET_EXCHANGE }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.MatchOrders, ({ buy, sell, accountAddress }) => { console .info({ buy, sell, accountAddress }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.FULFILL_ORDER }) }) openSeaPort.addListener(EventType.CancelOrder, ({ order, accountAddress }) => { console .info({ order, accountAddress }) dispatch({ type : ActionTypes.CANCEL_ORDER }) }) } }

To remove all listeners and start over, just call seaport.removeAllListeners() .

Learning More

Auto-generated documentation for each export is available here.

If you need extra help, support is free! Contact the OpenSea devs. They're available every day on Discord in the #developers channel.

Example Code

Check out the Ship's Log, built with the SDK, which shows the recent orders in the OpenSea orderbook.

You can view a live demo here! Also check out the Mythereum marketplace, which is entirely powered by OpenSea.js.

Migrating to version 1.0

See the Changelog.

Development Information

Setup

Node >= v8.11.2 required.

Before any development, install the required NPM dependencies:

npm install

And install TypeScript if you haven't already:

npm install -g tslint typescript

Build

Then, lint and build the library into the lib directory:

npm run build

Or run the tests:

npm test

Note that the tests require access to both Infura and the OpenSea API. The timeout is adjustable via the test script in package.json .

Generate Documentation

Generate html docs, also available for browsing here:

yarn docs-build

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please use GitHub issues for suggestions/concerns - if you prefer to express your intentions in code, feel free to submit a pull request.

Diagnosing Common Issues

Is the expirationTime in the future? If not, change it to a time in the future.

Are the input addresses all strings? If not, convert them to strings.

Is your computer's internal clock accurate? If not, try enabling automatic clock adjustment locally or following this tutorial to update an Amazon EC2 instance.

Are you attempting to purchase a token that's unpurchasable on OpenSea? If so, contact us Discord in the #developers channel and we'll help diagnose the issue.

Testing your branch locally