This library lets you consume the openrouteservice API in JavaScript applications. It allows you to painlessly consume the following services:
See the examples in the examples folder
Note: In order to use this client, you have to register for a token at openrouteservice. To understand the features of openrouteservice, please don't forget to read the docs. For visualization purposes on the map please use openrouteservice maps.
This library uses the ORS API for request validation. To understand the input of each API specifically, please check API Playground that provides an interactive documentation. This library supports the following services:
Install the library with npm:
npm install openrouteservice-js --save
// Run this command if you need to build a new version
npm run browserBundleProduction
The bundled version will be saved to
openrouteservice-js/dist/ors-js-client.js.
You can either use our bundled version which includes all APIs
<script src="dist/ors-js-client.js"></script>
<script>
window.onload = function() {
// Add your api_key here
let orsDirections = new Openrouteservice.Directions({ api_key: "XYZ"});
orsDirections.calculate({
coordinates: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139]],
profile: "driving-car",
extra_info: ["waytype", "steepness"],
format: "json"
})
.then(function(json) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log(JSON.stringify(json));
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
};
</script>
var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");
// Add your api_key here
var Directions = new openrouteservice.Directions({ api_key: "XYZ");
Directions.calculate({
coordinates: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139]],
profile: 'driving-hgv',
restrictions: { height: 10, weight: 5 },
extra_info: ['waytype', 'steepness'],
avoidables: ['highways', 'tollways', 'ferries', 'fords'],
avoid_polygons: {
type: 'Polygon',
coordinates: [
[
[8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816],
[8.680272102355957, 49.41812070066643],
[8.683919906616211, 49.4132348262363],
[8.689756393432617, 49.41806486484901],
[8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816]
]
]
},
format: 'json'
})
.then(function(json) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log(JSON.stringify(json));
})
.catch(function(err) {
var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
console.log(str);
});
Or use the geocoding services:
var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");
// Add your api_key here
var Geocode = new openrouteservice.Geocode({ api_key: "XYZ"});
Geocode.geocode({
text: "Heidelberg",
boundary_circle: { lat_lng: [49.412388, 8.681247], radius: 50 },
boundary_bbox: [[49.260929, 8.40063], [49.504102, 8.941707]],
boundary_country: ["DE"]
})
.then(function(response) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log("response", JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
console.log(str);
});
Geocode.clear();
Geocode.reverseGeocode({
point: { lat_lng: [49.412388, 8.681247], radius: 50 },
boundary_country: ["DE"]
})
.then(function(response) {
console.log("response", JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
console.log(str);
});
Geocode.clear();
Geocode.structuredGeocode({
locality: "Heidelberg"
})
.then(function(response) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log("response", JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
console.log(str);
});
Query isochrones:
var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");
// Add your api_key here
var Isochrones = new openrouteservice.Isochrones({ api_key: "XYZ"});
Isochrones.calculate({
locations: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139]],
profile: 'driving-car',
range: [600],
units: 'km',
range_type: 'distance',
attributes: ['area'],
smoothing: 0.9,
avoidables: ['highways'],
avoid_polygons: {
type: 'Polygon',
coordinates: [
[
[8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816],
[8.680272102355957, 49.41812070066643],
[8.683919906616211, 49.4132348262363],
[8.689756393432617, 49.41806486484901],
[8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816]
]
]
},
area_units: 'km'
})
.then(function(response) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log("response", response);
})
.catch(function(err) {
var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
console.log(str);
});
Or fetch a time-distance matrix:
var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");
// Add your api_key here
var Matrix = new openrouteservice.Matrix({ api_key: "XYZ"});
Matrix.calculate({
locations: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139], [8.687868, 49.390133]],
profile: "driving-car",
sources: ['all'],
destinations: ['all']
})
.then(function(response) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log("response", response);
})
.catch(function(err) {
var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
console.log(str);
});
Or return elevation data from a geojson line:
var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");
// Add your api_key here
var Elevation = new openrouteservice.Elevation({api_key: "XYZ"});
Elevation.lineElevation({
format_in: 'geojson',
format_out: 'geojson',
geometry: {
coordinates: [[13.349762, 38.11295], [12.638397, 37.645772]],
type: 'LineString'
}
})
.then(function(response) {
// Add your own result handling here
console.log('response', JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
var str = 'An error occurred: ' + err;
console.log(str)
});
In order to run the tests locally, it is necessary to create a
spec/test-env.js by using/copying the
spec/test-env-template.js and to set a valid ORS key in the just created file.
You can run all tests via
npm test. If you only want to run a single spec file, you can use the
--spec option, e.g.,
npm test --spec spec/OrsDirectionsSpec.js.
commitizen plugin to generate standardized commit types/messages. After applying any change in a feature branch, use
git add . and then
npm run commit (instead of
git commit ...)
standard-version is used to generate changelog entries, version tag and to bump the app version in package.json.
Deployment flow:
develop, deploy it to the testing environment
master, merge from develop and use
npm run release to generate a release. This will generate a new release commit as well as a git tag and an entry in CHANGELOG.md.
For more details about
commitizen and
standard-version see this article