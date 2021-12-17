openbase logo
openrouteservice-js

by GIScience
0.1.30

📌 The JavaScript API to consume openrouteservice(s) painlessly!

Documentation
Readme

The JavaScript API to consume openrouteservice(s) painlessly!

Build and test

This library lets you consume the openrouteservice API in JavaScript applications. It allows you to painlessly consume the following services:

  • Directions (routing)
  • Geocoding | Reverse Geocoding | Structured Geocoding (powered by Pelias)
  • Isochrones (accessibility)
  • Time-distance matrix
  • Pois (points of interest)
  • Elevation (linestring or point)

See the examples in the examples folder

Note: In order to use this client, you have to register for a token at openrouteservice. To understand the features of openrouteservice, please don't forget to read the docs. For visualization purposes on the map please use openrouteservice maps.

Documentation

This library uses the ORS API for request validation. To understand the input of each API specifically, please check API Playground that provides an interactive documentation. This library supports the following services:

  • Directions (routing)
  • Geocoding | Reverse Geocoding | Structured Geocoding (powered by Pelias)
  • Isochrones (accessibility)
  • Time-distance matrix
  • Pois (points of interest)
  • Elevation (linestring or point)

Installation

Install the library with npm:

npm install openrouteservice-js --save

Or use the distribution file in your browser

// Run this command if you need to build a new version
npm run browserBundleProduction

The bundled version will be saved to openrouteservice-js/dist/ors-js-client.js.

Integrate the APIs in your application

Example (browser)

You can either use our bundled version which includes all APIs

<script src="dist/ors-js-client.js"></script>

<script>
  window.onload = function() {
    // Add your api_key here
    let orsDirections = new Openrouteservice.Directions({ api_key: "XYZ"});

    orsDirections.calculate({
      coordinates: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139]],
      profile: "driving-car",
      extra_info: ["waytype", "steepness"],
      format: "json"
    })
    .then(function(json) {
        // Add your own result handling here
        console.log(JSON.stringify(json));
      })
    .catch(function(err) {
      console.error(err);
    });
  };

</script>

Examples using the npm distribution

var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");

// Add your api_key here
var Directions = new openrouteservice.Directions({ api_key: "XYZ");

Directions.calculate({
    coordinates: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139]],
    profile: 'driving-hgv',
    restrictions: { height: 10, weight: 5 },
    extra_info: ['waytype', 'steepness'],
    avoidables: ['highways', 'tollways', 'ferries', 'fords'],
    avoid_polygons: {
      type: 'Polygon',
      coordinates: [
        [
          [8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816],
          [8.680272102355957, 49.41812070066643],
          [8.683919906616211, 49.4132348262363],
          [8.689756393432617, 49.41806486484901],
          [8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816]
        ]
      ]
    },
    format: 'json'
  })
  .then(function(json) {
    // Add your own result handling here
    console.log(JSON.stringify(json));
  })
  .catch(function(err) {
    var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
    console.log(str);
  });

Or use the geocoding services:

var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");

// Add your api_key here
var Geocode = new openrouteservice.Geocode({ api_key: "XYZ"});

Geocode.geocode({
  text: "Heidelberg",
  boundary_circle: { lat_lng: [49.412388, 8.681247], radius: 50 },
  boundary_bbox: [[49.260929, 8.40063], [49.504102, 8.941707]],
  boundary_country: ["DE"]
})
.then(function(response) {
  // Add your own result handling here
  console.log("response", JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
  var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
  console.log(str);
});

Geocode.clear();

Geocode.reverseGeocode({
  point: { lat_lng: [49.412388, 8.681247], radius: 50 },
  boundary_country: ["DE"]
})
.then(function(response) {
  console.log("response", JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
  var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
  console.log(str);
});

Geocode.clear();

Geocode.structuredGeocode({
  locality: "Heidelberg"
})
.then(function(response) {
  // Add your own result handling here
  console.log("response", JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
  var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
  console.log(str);
});

Query isochrones:

var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");

// Add your api_key here
var Isochrones = new openrouteservice.Isochrones({ api_key: "XYZ"});

Isochrones.calculate({
    locations: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139]],
    profile: 'driving-car',
    range: [600],
    units: 'km',
    range_type: 'distance',
    attributes: ['area'],
    smoothing: 0.9,
    avoidables: ['highways'],
    avoid_polygons: {
      type: 'Polygon',
      coordinates: [
        [
          [8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816],
          [8.680272102355957, 49.41812070066643],
          [8.683919906616211, 49.4132348262363],
          [8.689756393432617, 49.41806486484901],
          [8.683533668518066, 49.41987949639816]
        ]
      ]
    },
    area_units: 'km'
  })
  .then(function(response) {
    // Add your own result handling here
    console.log("response", response);
  })
  .catch(function(err) {
    var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
    console.log(str);
  });

Or fetch a time-distance matrix:

var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");

// Add your api_key here
var Matrix = new openrouteservice.Matrix({ api_key: "XYZ"});

Matrix.calculate({
  locations: [[8.690958, 49.404662], [8.687868, 49.390139], [8.687868, 49.390133]],
  profile: "driving-car",
  sources: ['all'],
  destinations: ['all']
})
.then(function(response) {
  // Add your own result handling here
  console.log("response", response);
})
.catch(function(err) {
  var str = "An error occurred: " + err;
  console.log(str);
});

Or return elevation data from a geojson line:

var openrouteservice = require("openrouteservice-js");

// Add your api_key here
var Elevation = new openrouteservice.Elevation({api_key: "XYZ"});

Elevation.lineElevation({
  format_in: 'geojson',
  format_out: 'geojson',
  geometry: {
    coordinates: [[13.349762, 38.11295], [12.638397, 37.645772]],
    type: 'LineString'
  }
})
.then(function(response) {
  // Add your own result handling here
  console.log('response', JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function(err) {
  var str = 'An error occurred: ' + err;
  console.log(str)
});

Running Tests

In order to run the tests locally, it is necessary to create a spec/test-env.js by using/copying the spec/test-env-template.js and to set a valid ORS key in the just created file.

You can run all tests via npm test. If you only want to run a single spec file, you can use the --spec option, e.g., npm test --spec spec/OrsDirectionsSpec.js.

Commits and versioning

  • This app uses the commitizen plugin to generate standardized commit types/messages. After applying any change in a feature branch, use git add . and then npm run commit (instead of git commit ...)
  • The plugin standard-version is used to generate changelog entries, version tag and to bump the app version in package.json.

Deployment flow:

  • Apply the changes in a feature branch and test it locally
  • Once the feature is ready, merge it to develop, deploy it to the testing environment
  • Checkout in master, merge from develop and use npm run release to generate a release. This will generate a new release commit as well as a git tag and an entry in CHANGELOG.md.

For more details about commitizen and standard-version see this article

