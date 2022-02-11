openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

408

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Video Player, Vanilla JavaScript Audio Player

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

OpenPlayer.js

openplayerjs

NPM

Tweet Coverage Status JSDelivr CircleCI

This is a media player that uses all the goods of HTML5 video/audio elements to play the most popular media in MP4/MP3, HLS and M(PEG)-DASH, and also has the ability to play VMAP, VAST and VPAID ads.

🚨 IMPORTANT 🚨

Version 3.0 of this player just started to being worked on.

As part of a continuous effort to improve the player, this new version will include, among others:

  • An increased unit test coverage (aiming to have at least 70%), including unit tests for all the demos.
  • Refactor of areas of code where creation of buttons for controls occurs, into a consolidated method to generate them.
  • Refactor of the main operations (load, loadAd, play, pause) to use Promises in a more clear fashion, and with that, execute more complex operations consistently, specially when dealing with loading dynamic content.
  • Better snippets/documentation to help users to configure OpenPlayerJS for their needs.
  • And more...

Because of the refactor that will be performed in that version, support for IE11 will be dropped completely. Also, to support the effort of ending the IE11 life cycle, scheduled on June 15, 2022.

So, please consider this before upgrading to any of the 3.x.x version going forward.

Advantages

  • Supports IE11+ (Win8) and all modern browsers.
  • No dependencies, since it is written in Typescript.
  • Runs a simple but yet powerful algorithm to check the browser's autoplay capabilities across browsers.
  • Supports for local and remote captions for both video and audio, even without including the crossorigin attribute.
  • Enhance your player adding your own buttons. Check here for more details.
  • Provides the ability to use a single VAST/VPAID source or a VAST/VPAID playlist from several different sources (including URLs and valid XML strings).
  • Can play ads in infinite loop, desired for ads that are in a heavy text page.
  • Always responsive by default, for both video/audio tags; for video, fill and fit modes are available to either scale and crop media relative to its parent container, or to attempt to make the media fit its parent container (including black bars), respectively.

Migrating from older version to new ones

To learn more details about how to migrate from 1.x.x version to 2.x.x, or any breaking changes in newer versions, visit the Migration document.

Getting Started

The standard template to start using OpenPlayerJS is show in the following snippet.

<html>
    <head>
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/openplayerjs@latest/dist/openplayer.min.css" />
    </head>
    <body>
        <video class="op-player__media" id="player" controls playsinline>
            <source src="/path/to/video.mp4" type="video/mp4" />
            <track kind="subtitles" src="/path/to/video.vtt" srclang="en" label="English" />
        </video>
        <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/openplayerjs@latest/dist/openplayer.min.js"></script>
        <script>
            // Check the `API and events` link below for more options
            const player = new OpenPlayerJS('player');
            player.init();
        </script>
    </body>
</html>

Usage and API Guides

If you want to unleash the power of OpenPlayerJS, learn more about OpenPlayerJS by checking the following links.

Code Samples

If you need a reference on how to use OpenPlayerJS in some of the most common scenarios, check the following links:

Beginners

Intermediate

Advanced

Built With

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
John Paul BirolManila, Philippines2 Ratings0 Reviews
I am striving for continuous improvements, not perfection.
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Rafael MirandaDurham, NC14 Ratings0 Reviews
10+ years in the industry and still learning. PHP, React, Javascript, Typescript, CSS3, DBs. Passionate about i18n and media players.
November 7, 2020

Alternatives

video.jsVideo.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
366K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
shaka-playerJavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
155K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Performant
ply
plyrA simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
lib-jitsi-meetA low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
141
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
mediaelementHTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
See 22 Alternatives

