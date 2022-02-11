This is a media player that uses all the goods of HTML5 video/audio elements to play the most popular media in MP4/MP3, HLS and M(PEG)-DASH, and also has the ability to play VMAP, VAST and VPAID ads.
Version 3.0 of this player just started to being worked on.
As part of a continuous effort to improve the player, this new version will include, among others:
70%), including unit tests for all the demos.
load,
loadAd,
play,
pause) to use Promises in a more clear fashion, and with that, execute more complex operations consistently, specially when dealing with loading dynamic content.
Because of the refactor that will be performed in that version, support for IE11 will be dropped completely. Also, to support the effort of ending the IE11 life cycle, scheduled on June 15, 2022.
So, please consider this before upgrading to any of the 3.x.x version going forward.
crossorigin attribute.
fill and
fit modes are available to either scale and crop media relative to its parent container, or to attempt to make the media fit its parent container (including black bars), respectively.
To learn more details about how to migrate from 1.x.x version to 2.x.x, or any breaking changes in newer versions, visit the Migration document.
The standard template to start using OpenPlayerJS is show in the following snippet.
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/openplayerjs@latest/dist/openplayer.min.css" />
</head>
<body>
<video class="op-player__media" id="player" controls playsinline>
<source src="/path/to/video.mp4" type="video/mp4" />
<track kind="subtitles" src="/path/to/video.vtt" srclang="en" label="English" />
</video>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/openplayerjs@latest/dist/openplayer.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Check the `API and events` link below for more options
const player = new OpenPlayerJS('player');
player.init();
</script>
</body>
</html>
