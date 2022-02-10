Open-source emojis for designers, developers and everyone else! OpenMoji is an open-source project of the HfG Schwäbisch Gmünd by Benedikt Groß, Daniel Utz, 70+ students and external contributors.
Interact, create, save, and share your work! 🌈
#openmoji
This GitHub repository contains all of the source files and exported png/svg files of the OpenMoji project.
⚠️ Please note that the master branch is in active development, so if you're looking for stable production version please use one of the releases.
🛠 You can check the latest work in progress developments via the OpenMoji Dev Catalog which lists all OpenMojis of the master branch.
You can download, use and "consume" OpenMoji in various ways:
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/hfg-gmuend/openmoji.git The OpenMoji repo is big! It is recommended to clone it without the entire history, note the --depth flag.
npm install openmoji. You can also get individual files via UNPKG direclty e.g.: unpkg.com/openmoji@12.1.0/color/svg/1F64B.svg
Community Extensions
gem install jekyll-openmoji
sudo yum install hfg-gmuend-openmoji-fonts-all
<i class="oma oma-face-with-monocle"></i> ready to use for websites.
As an open source project, attribution is critical from a legal, practical and motivational perspective. Please give us credits! Common places for attribution are for example: to mention us in your project README, the 'About' section or the footer on a website/in mobile apps.
Attribution suggestion:
All emojis designed by OpenMoji – the open-source emoji and icon project. License: CC BY-SA 4.0
black/ and
color/ Contains all exported .png and .svg files ¹
data/ Contains the central openmoji.json with all meta informations for each emoji ¹
font/ Contains the exported OpenMoji fonts ¹
guidelines/ Contains various template files related to the styleguide ¹
helpers/ Contains various helper scripts e.g. to export to .png and .svg, generate skintones variants, enforce the OpenMoji color palette etc. ²
src/ Contains all source .svg files of OpenMoji. The files are broken up into folders and files corresponding with the Unicode groups and sub-groups ¹
test/ Automated unit tests to ensure consistency across all source .svg files ²
¹ OpenMoji graphics are licensed under the Creative Commons Share Alike License 4.0 (CC BY-SA 4.0)
² Code licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3 (LGPL-3.0)