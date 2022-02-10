openbase logo
openmoji

by hfg-gmuend
13.1.0 (see all)

Open source emojis for designers, developers and everyone else!

Documentation
584

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-SA-4.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

OpenMoji

openmoji-github-keyvisual

Open-source emojis for designers, developers and everyone else! OpenMoji is an open-source project of the HfG Schwäbisch Gmünd by Benedikt Groß, Daniel Utz, 70+ students and external contributors.

👉 OpenMoji.org/

Interact, create, save, and share your work! 🌈#openmoji

This GitHub repository contains all of the source files and exported png/svg files of the OpenMoji project.

⚠️ Please note that the master branch is in active development, so if you're looking for stable production version please use one of the releases.

🛠 You can check the latest work in progress developments via the OpenMoji Dev Catalog which lists all OpenMojis of the master branch.

Table of Contents

Downloads & Distribution Channels

You can download, use and "consume" OpenMoji in various ways:

  • SVG: Color & Black (production ready)
  • Fonts: Color & Black (experimental)
  • PNG 618x618: Color & Black (production ready)
  • PNG 72x72: Color & Black (production ready)
  • OpenMoji app: for iOS with emoji picker
  • OpenMoji Stickers: for iOS Messages app
  • OpenMoji Github: git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/hfg-gmuend/openmoji.git The OpenMoji repo is big! It is recommended to clone it without the entire history, note the --depth flag.
  • OpenMoji NPM Package: npm install openmoji. You can also get individual files via UNPKG direclty e.g.: unpkg.com/openmoji@12.1.0/color/svg/1F64B.svg

Community Extensions

Attribution Requirements

As an open source project, attribution is critical from a legal, practical and motivational perspective. Please give us credits! Common places for attribution are for example: to mention us in your project README, the 'About' section or the footer on a website/in mobile apps.

Attribution suggestion:

All emojis designed by OpenMoji – the open-source emoji and icon project. License: CC BY-SA 4.0

Anatomy of the OpenMoji Repository

black/ and color/ Contains all exported .png and .svg files ¹

data/ Contains the central openmoji.json with all meta informations for each emoji ¹

font/ Contains the exported OpenMoji fonts ¹

guidelines/ Contains various template files related to the styleguide ¹

helpers/ Contains various helper scripts e.g. to export to .png and .svg, generate skintones variants, enforce the OpenMoji color palette etc. ²

src/ Contains all source .svg files of OpenMoji. The files are broken up into folders and files corresponding with the Unicode groups and sub-groups ¹

test/ Automated unit tests to ensure consistency across all source .svg files ²

License

¹ OpenMoji graphics are licensed under the Creative Commons Share Alike License 4.0 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

License: CC BY-SA 4.0

² Code licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3 (LGPL-3.0)

License: LGPL-3.0

