OpenMoji

Open-source emojis for designers, developers and everyone else! OpenMoji is an open-source project of the HfG Schwäbisch Gmünd by Benedikt Groß, Daniel Utz, 70+ students and external contributors.

👉 OpenMoji.org/

This GitHub repository contains all of the source files and exported png/svg files of the OpenMoji project.

⚠️ Please note that the master branch is in active development, so if you're looking for stable production version please use one of the releases.

🛠 You can check the latest work in progress developments via the OpenMoji Dev Catalog which lists all OpenMojis of the master branch.

Table of Contents

Styleguide our beloved styleguide.

FAQ Check if your question has already been answered

Contributing Pull Requests are welcome!

Developer Setup how to setup a environment.

API documentation for the npm OpenMoji package.

Font infos on the OpenMoji-Color and OpenMoji-Black fonts.

Team list of all authors and contributors.

Acknowledgements Thanks!

Code of Conduct and OpenMoji Community Statement.

Downloads & Distribution Channels

You can download, use and "consume" OpenMoji in various ways:

Community Extensions

Attribution Requirements

As an open source project, attribution is critical from a legal, practical and motivational perspective. Please give us credits! Common places for attribution are for example: to mention us in your project README, the 'About' section or the footer on a website/in mobile apps.

Attribution suggestion:

All emojis designed by OpenMoji – the open-source emoji and icon project. License: CC BY-SA 4.0

Anatomy of the OpenMoji Repository

black/ and color/ Contains all exported .png and .svg files ¹

data/ Contains the central openmoji.json with all meta informations for each emoji ¹

font/ Contains the exported OpenMoji fonts ¹

guidelines/ Contains various template files related to the styleguide ¹

helpers/ Contains various helper scripts e.g. to export to .png and .svg, generate skintones variants, enforce the OpenMoji color palette etc. ²

src/ Contains all source .svg files of OpenMoji. The files are broken up into folders and files corresponding with the Unicode groups and sub-groups ¹

test/ Automated unit tests to ensure consistency across all source .svg files ²

License

¹ OpenMoji graphics are licensed under the Creative Commons Share Alike License 4.0 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

² Code licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3 (LGPL-3.0)