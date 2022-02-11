Open MCT

Open MCT (Open Mission Control Technologies) is a next-generation mission control framework for visualization of data on desktop and mobile devices. It is developed at NASA's Ames Research Center, and is being used by NASA for data analysis of spacecraft missions, as well as planning and operation of experimental rover systems. As a generalizable and open source framework, Open MCT could be used as the basis for building applications for planning, operation, and analysis of any systems producing telemetry data.

Please visit our Official Site and Getting Started Guide

Once you've created something amazing with Open MCT, showcase your work in our GitHub Discussions Show and Tell section. We love seeing unique and wonderful implementations of Open MCT!

See Open MCT in Action

Try Open MCT now with our live demo.

Open MCT v2.0.0

Support for our legacy bundle-based API, and the libraries that it was built on (like Angular 1.x), have now been removed entirely from this repository.

For now if you have an Open MCT application that makes use of the legacy API, a plugin is provided that bootstraps the legacy bundling mechanism and API. This plugin will not be maintained over the long term however, and the legacy support plugin will not be tested for compatibility with future versions of Open MCT. It is provided for convenience only.

How do I know if I am using legacy API?

You might still be using legacy API if your source code

Contains files named bundle.js, or bundle.json,

Makes calls to openmct.$injector() , or openmct.$angular ,

, or , Makes calls to openmct.legacyRegistry , openmct.legacyExtension , or openmct.legacyBundle .

What should I do if I am using legacy API?

Please refer to the modern Open MCT API. Post any questions to the Discussions section of the Open MCT GitHub repository.

Building and Running Open MCT Locally

Building and running Open MCT in your local dev environment is very easy. Be sure you have Git and Node.js installed, then follow the directions below. Need additional information? Check out the Getting Started page on our website. (These instructions assume you are installing as a non-root user; developers have reported issues running these steps with root privileges.)

Clone the source code git clone https://github.com/nasa/openmct.git Install development dependencies. Note: Check the package.json engine for our tested and supported node versions. npm install Run a local development server npm start

Open MCT is now running, and can be accessed by pointing a web browser at http://localhost:8080/

Documentation

Documentation is available on the Open MCT website.

Examples

The clearest examples for developing Open MCT plugins are in the tutorials provided in our documentation.

We want Open MCT to be as easy to use, install, run, and develop for as possible, and your feedback will help us get there! Feedback can be provided via GitHub issues, Starting a GitHub Discussion, or by emailing us at arc-dl-openmct@mail.nasa.gov.

Building Applications With Open MCT

Open MCT is built using npm and webpack .

See our documentation for a guide on building Applications with Open MCT.

Plugins

Open MCT can be extended via plugins that make calls to the Open MCT API. A plugin is a group of software components (including source code and resources such as images and HTML templates) that is intended to be added or removed as a single unit.

As well as providing an extension mechanism, most of the core Open MCT codebase is also written as plugins.

For information on writing plugins, please see our API documentation.

Tests

Tests are written for Jasmine 3 and run by Karma. To run:

npm test

The test suite is configured to load any scripts ending with Spec.js found in the src hierarchy. Full configuration details are found in karma.conf.js . By convention, unit test scripts should be located alongside the units that they test; for example, src/foo/Bar.js would be tested by src/foo/BarSpec.js . (For legacy reasons, some existing tests may be located in separate test folders near the units they test, but the naming convention is otherwise the same.)

Test Reporting

When npm test is run, test results will be written as HTML to dist/reports/tests/ . Code coverage information is written to dist/reports/coverage .

Code Coverage Reports are available from codecov.io

Glossary

Certain terms are used throughout Open MCT with consistent meanings or conventions. Any deviations from the below are issues and should be addressed (either by updating this glossary or changing code to reflect correct usage.) Other developer documentation, particularly in-line documentation, may presume an understanding of these terms.