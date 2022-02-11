Open MCT (Open Mission Control Technologies) is a next-generation mission control framework for visualization of data on desktop and mobile devices. It is developed at NASA's Ames Research Center, and is being used by NASA for data analysis of spacecraft missions, as well as planning and operation of experimental rover systems. As a generalizable and open source framework, Open MCT could be used as the basis for building applications for planning, operation, and analysis of any systems producing telemetry data.
Support for our legacy bundle-based API, and the libraries that it was built on (like Angular 1.x), have now been removed entirely from this repository.
For now if you have an Open MCT application that makes use of the legacy API, a plugin is provided that bootstraps the legacy bundling mechanism and API. This plugin will not be maintained over the long term however, and the legacy support plugin will not be tested for compatibility with future versions of Open MCT. It is provided for convenience only.
You might still be using legacy API if your source code
openmct.$injector(), or
openmct.$angular,
openmct.legacyRegistry,
openmct.legacyExtension, or
openmct.legacyBundle.
Please refer to the modern Open MCT API. Post any questions to the Discussions section of the Open MCT GitHub repository.
Building and running Open MCT in your local dev environment is very easy. Be sure you have Git and Node.js installed, then follow the directions below. Need additional information? Check out the Getting Started page on our website. (These instructions assume you are installing as a non-root user; developers have reported issues running these steps with root privileges.)
Clone the source code
git clone https://github.com/nasa/openmct.git
Install development dependencies. Note: Check the package.json engine for our tested and supported node versions.
npm install
Run a local development server
npm start
Open MCT is now running, and can be accessed by pointing a web browser at http://localhost:8080/
Open MCT is built using
npm and
webpack.
See our documentation for a guide on building Applications with Open MCT.
Open MCT can be extended via plugins that make calls to the Open MCT API. A plugin is a group of software components (including source code and resources such as images and HTML templates) that is intended to be added or removed as a single unit.
As well as providing an extension mechanism, most of the core Open MCT codebase is also written as plugins.
For information on writing plugins, please see our API documentation.
Tests are written for Jasmine 3 and run by Karma. To run:
npm test
The test suite is configured to load any scripts ending with
Spec.js found
in the
src hierarchy. Full configuration details are found in
karma.conf.js. By convention, unit test scripts should be located
alongside the units that they test; for example,
src/foo/Bar.js would be
tested by
src/foo/BarSpec.js. (For legacy reasons, some existing tests may
be located in separate
test folders near the units they test, but the
naming convention is otherwise the same.)
When
npm test is run, test results will be written as HTML to
dist/reports/tests/. Code coverage information is written to
dist/reports/coverage.
Certain terms are used throughout Open MCT with consistent meanings or conventions. Any deviations from the below are issues and should be addressed (either by updating this glossary or changing code to reflect correct usage.) Other developer documentation, particularly in-line documentation, may presume an understanding of these terms.