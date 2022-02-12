openbase logo
openlayers-ext

by Jean-Marc Viglino
3.1.5 (see all)

Cool extensions for Openlayers (ol) - animated clusters, CSS popup, Font Awesome symbol renderer, charts for statistical map (pie/bar), layer switcher, wikipedia layer, animations, canvas filters.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

274

GitHub Stars

847

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

76

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ol-ext

Cool extensions for OpenLayers (ol).

ol-ext is a set of extensions, controls, interactions, popup to use with Openlayers.
View live examples online or the API documentation.

Keywords: Storymap, Timeline control, CSS popup, Font Awesome symbols, charts for statistical map (pie/bar), layer switcher, control bar, wikipedia layer, legend control, search, animations, undo/redo mechanisms

Getting Started

NPM packages

ol-ext exist as ES6 modules (ol-ext) and as pure js (deprecated! openlayers-ext).

using ol-ext in a webpack

  • For use with webpack, Rollup, Browserify, or other module bundlers, install the npm ol-ext package and link to the node_modules directory:
npm install ol-ext

See the following examples for more detail on bundling OpenLayers with your application:

using ol-ext in a web page

npm install openlayers-ext

The library will be available in the node_modules/openlayers-ext/dist directory. You can find individual files in the node_modules/openlayers-ext/lib directory.

  • You can download the scripts of the ./dist directory of the repository in your project and insert the .js and .css in your page.
  • If you just want to add a <script> tag to test things out, you can link directly to the builds from the github rawgit (not recommended in production).
  • For compatibility with older browsers and platforms (like Internet Explorer down to version 9 and Android 4.x), the OpenLayers needs to be transpiled (e.g. using Babel) and bundled with polyfills for requestAnimationFrame, Element.prototype.classList, Object.assignand URL.
<!-- Openlayers -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://openlayers.org/en/latest/css/ol.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://openlayers.org/en/latest/build/ol.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=requestAnimationFrame,Element.prototype.classList,URL,Object.assign"></script>

<!-- ol-ext -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/Viglino/ol-ext/master/dist/ol-ext.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/Viglino/ol-ext/master/dist/ol-ext.min.js"></script>

dependencies

Using ol-ext prior to v3.1 some controls still depend on jQuery.

supported Browsers

ol-ext runs on all modern browsers that support HTML5 and ECMAScript 5. This includes Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. For older browsers and platforms like Internet Explorer (down to version 9) and Android 4.x, polyfills for for requestAnimationFrame, Element.prototype.classList, Object.assignand URL.

Documentation

Check out the hosted examples or the API documentation.

Contributing

Please see our contributing guidelines if you're interested in getting involved.

Bugs

Please use the GitHub issue tracker for all bugs and feature requests. Before creating a new issue, do a quick search to see if the problem has been reported already.

License

ol-ext is licensed under the French Opensource BSD compatible CeCILL-B FREE SOFTWARE LICENSE.
(c) 2016-20 - Jean-Marc Viglino

Some resources (mapping services and API) used in this sofware may have a specific license.
You must check before use.

Full text license in English
Full text license in French

For convenience you can use the BSD licence instead when publish content to webpack.

