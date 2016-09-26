A helper to query and format a set of opening hours

With spatie/opening-hours you create an object that describes a business' opening hours, which you can query for open or closed on days or specific dates, or use to present the times per day.

spatie/opening-hours can be used directly on Carbon thanks to cmixin/business-time so you can benefit opening hours features directly on your enhanced date objects.

A set of opening hours is created by passing in a regular schedule, and a list of exceptions.

use Spatie \ OpeningHours \ OpeningHours ; $openingHours = OpeningHours::create([ 'monday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' ], 'tuesday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' ], 'wednesday' => [ '09:00-12:00' ], 'thursday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' ], 'friday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-20:00' ], 'saturday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-16:00' ], 'sunday' => [], 'exceptions' => [ '2016-11-11' => [ '09:00-12:00' ], '2016-12-25' => [], '01-01' => [], '12-25' => [ '09:00-12:00' ], ], ]); $now = new DateTime( 'now' ); $range = $openingHours->currentOpenRange($now); if ($range) { echo "It's open since " .$range->start(). "

" ; echo "It will close at " .$range->end(). "

" ; } else { echo "It's closed since " .$openingHours->previousClose($now)->format( 'l H:i' ). "

" ; echo "It will re-open at " .$openingHours->nextOpen($now)->format( 'l H:i' ). "

" ; }

The object can be queried for a day in the week, which will return a result based on the regular schedule:

$openingHours->isOpenOn( 'monday' ); $openingHours->isOpenOn( 'sunday' );

It can also be queried for a specific date and time:

$openingHours->isOpenAt( new DateTime( '2016-09-26 19:00:00' )); $openingHours->isOpenOn( '2016-12-25' );

It can also return arrays of opening hours for a week or a day:

$openingHours->forDay( 'monday' ); $openingHours->forWeek(); $openingHours->forWeekCombined(); $openingHours->forDate( new DateTime( '2016-12-25' )); $openingHours->exceptions();

On construction you can set a flag for overflowing times across days. For example, for a night club opens until 3am on Friday and Saturday:

$openingHours = \Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHours::create([ 'overflow' => true , 'friday' => [ '20:00-03:00' ], 'saturday' => [ '20:00-03:00' ], ], null );

This allows the API to further at yesterdays data to check if the opening hours are open from yesterdays time range.

You can add data in definitions then retrieve them:

$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([ 'monday' => [ 'data' => 'Typical Monday' , '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' , ], 'tuesday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' , [ '19:00-21:00' , 'data' => 'Extra on Tuesday evening' , ], ], 'exceptions' => [ '2016-12-25' => [ 'data' => 'Closed for Christmas' , ], ], ]); echo $openingHours->forDay( 'monday' )->getData(); echo $openingHours->forDate( new DateTime( '2016-12-25' ))->getData(); echo $openingHours->forDay( 'tuesday' )[ 2 ]->getData();

In the example above, data are strings but it can be any kind of value. So you can embed multiple properties in an array.

For structure convenience, the data-hours couple can be a fully-associative array, so the example above is strictly equivalent to the following:

$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([ 'monday' => [ 'hours' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' , ], 'data' => 'Typical Monday' , ], 'tuesday' => [ [ 'hours' => '09:00-12:00' ], [ 'hours' => '13:00-18:00' ], [ 'hours' => '19:00-21:00' , 'data' => 'Extra on Tuesday evening' ], ], 'wednesday' => [ '22:00-24:00' ], 'thursday' => [ '00:00-07:00' ], 'exceptions' => [ '2016-12-25' => [ 'hours' => [], 'data' => 'Closed for Christmas' , ], ], ]);

The last structure tool is the filter, it allows you to pass closures (or callable function/method reference) that take a date as a parameter and returns the settings for the given date.

$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([ 'monday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , ], 'filters' => [ function ($date) { $year = intval($date->format( 'Y' )); $easterMonday = new DateTimeImmutable( '2018-03-21 +' .(easter_days($year) + 1 ). 'days' ); if ($date->format( 'm-d' ) === $easterMonday->format( 'm-d' )) { return []; } }, ], ]);

If a callable is found in the "exceptions" property, it will be added automatically to filters so you can mix filters and exceptions both in the exceptions array. The first filter that returns a non-null value will have precedence over the next filters and the filters array has precedence over the filters inside the exceptions array.

Warning: We will loop on all filters for each date from which we need to retrieve opening hours and can neither predicate nor cache the result (can be a random function) so you must be careful with filters, too many filters or long process inside filters can have a significant impact on the performance.

It can also return the next open or close DateTime from a given DateTime .

$nextOpen = $openingHours->nextOpen( new DateTime( '2016-12-25 10:00:00' )); $nextOpen = $openingHours->nextOpen( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' )); $nextClose = $openingHours->nextClose( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 10:00:00' )); $nextClose = $openingHours->nextClose( new DateTime( '2016-12-25 15:00:00' ));

Read the usage section for the full api.

Spatie is a webdesign agency based in Antwerp, Belgium. You'll find an overview of all our open source projects on our website.

Support us

We invest a lot of resources into creating best in class open source packages. You can support us by buying one of our paid products.

We highly appreciate you sending us a postcard from your hometown, mentioning which of our package(s) you are using. You'll find our address on our contact page. We publish all received postcards on our virtual postcard wall.

Installation

You can install the package via composer:

composer require spatie/opening-hours

Usage

The package should only be used through the OpeningHours class. There are also three value object classes used throughout, Time , which represents a single time, TimeRange , which represents a period with a start and an end, and openingHoursForDay , which represents a set of TimeRange s which can't overlap.

Static factory method to fill the set of opening hours.

$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([ 'monday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' ], ]);

OpeningHours::mergeOverlappingRanges(array $schedule) : array

For safety sake, creating OpeningHours object with overlapping ranges will throw an exception unless you pass explicitly 'overflow' => true, in the opening hours array definition. You can also explicitly merge them.

$ranges = [ 'monday' => [ '08:00-11:00' , '10:00-12:00' ], ]; $mergedRanges = OpeningHours::mergeOverlappingRanges($ranges); OpeningHours::create($mergedRanges); OpeningHours::createAndMergeOverlappingRanges($ranges);

Not all days are mandatory, if a day is missing, it will be set as closed.

The same as create , but non-static.

$openingHours = ( new OpeningHours)->fill([ 'monday' => [ '09:00-12:00' , '13:00-18:00' ], ]);

Returns an array of OpeningHoursForDay objects for a regular week.

$openingHours->forWeek();

OpeningHours::forWeekCombined(): array

Returns an array of days. Array key is first day with same hours, array values are days that have the same working hours and OpeningHoursForDay object.

$openingHours->forWeekCombined();

OpeningHours::forWeekConsecutiveDays(): array

Returns an array of concatenated days, adjacent days with the same hours. Array key is first day with same hours, array values are days that have the same working hours and OpeningHoursForDay object.

Warning: consecutive days are considered from Monday to Sunday without looping (Monday is not consecutive to Sunday) no matter the days order in initial data.

$openingHours->forWeekConsecutiveDays();

Returns an OpeningHoursForDay object for a regular day. A day is lowercase string of the english day name.

$openingHours->forDay( 'monday' );

Returns an OpeningHoursForDay object for a specific date. It looks for an exception on that day, and otherwise it returns the opening hours based on the regular schedule.

$openingHours->forDate( new DateTime( '2016-12-25' ));

Returns an array of all OpeningHoursForDay objects for exceptions, keyed by a Y-m-d date string.

$openingHours->exceptions();

OpeningHours::isOpenOn(string $day): bool

Checks if the business is open (contains at least 1 range of open hours) on a day in the regular schedule.

$openingHours->isOpenOn( 'saturday' );

If the given string is a date, it will check if it's open (contains at least 1 range of open hours) considering both regular day schedule and possible exceptions.

$openingHours->isOpenOn( '2020-09-03' ); $openingHours->isOpenOn( '09-03' );

OpeningHours::isClosedOn(string $day): bool

Checks if the business is closed on a day in the regular schedule.

$openingHours->isClosedOn( 'sunday' );

Checks if the business is open on a specific day, at a specific time.

$openingHours->isOpenAt( new DateTime( '2016-26-09 20:00' ));

Checks if the business is closed on a specific day, at a specific time.

$openingHours->isClosedAt( new DateTime( '2016-26-09 20:00' ));

OpeningHours::isOpen(): bool

Checks if the business is open right now.

$openingHours->isOpen();

OpeningHours::isClosed(): bool

Checks if the business is closed right now.

$openingHours->isClosed();

Returns next open DateTime from the given DateTime

$openingHours->nextOpen( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' ));

Returns next close DateTime from the given DateTime

$openingHours->nextClose( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' ));

Returns previous open DateTime from the given DateTime

$openingHours->previousOpen( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' ));

Returns previous close DateTime from the given DateTime

$openingHours->nextClose( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' ));

Return the amount of open time (number of hours as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.

$openingHours->diffInOpenHours( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' ), new DateTime( '2016-12-24 16:34:25' ));

Return the amount of open time (number of minutes as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.

Return the amount of open time (number of seconds as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.

Return the amount of closed time (number of hours as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.

$openingHours->diffInClosedHours( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' ), new DateTime( '2016-12-24 16:34:25' ));

Return the amount of closed time (number of minutes as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.

Return the amount of closed time (number of seconds as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.

Returns a Spatie\OpeningHours\TimeRange instance of the current open range if the business is open, false if the business is closed.

$range = $openingHours->currentOpenRange( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' )); if ($range) { echo "It's open since " .$range->start(). "

" ; echo "It will close at " .$range->end(). "

" ; } else { echo "It's closed" ; }

Returns a DateTime instance of the date and time since when the business is open if the business is open, false if the business is closed.

Note: date can be the previous day if you use night ranges.

$date = $openingHours->currentOpenRangeStart( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' )); if ($date) { echo "It's open since " .$date->format( 'H:i' ); } else { echo "It's closed" ; }

Returns a DateTime instance of the date and time until when the business will be open if the business is open, false if the business is closed.

Note: date can be the next day if you use night ranges.

$date = $openingHours->currentOpenRangeEnd( new DateTime( '2016-12-24 11:00:00' )); if ($date) { echo "It will close at " .$date->format( 'H:i' ); } else { echo "It's closed" ; }

Returns a OpeningHoursSpecification as an array.

$openingHours->asStructuredData(); $openingHours->asStructuredData( 'H:i:s' ); $openingHours->asStructuredData( 'H:iP' , '-05:00' );

This class is meant as read-only. It implements ArrayAccess , Countable and IteratorAggregate so you can process the list of TimeRange s in an array-like way.

Value object describing a period with a start and an end time. Can be cast to a string in a H:i-H:i format.

Value object describing a single time. Can be cast to a string in a H:i format.

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information about what has changed recently.

Testing

composer test

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email freek@spatie.be instead of using the issue tracker.

Postcardware

You're free to use this package, but if it makes it to your production environment we highly appreciate you sending us a postcard from your hometown, mentioning which of our package(s) you are using.

Our address is: Spatie, Kruikstraat 22, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium.

We publish all received postcards on our company website.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.