With
spatie/opening-hours you create an object that describes a business' opening hours, which you can query for
open or
closed on days or specific dates, or use to present the times per day.
spatie/opening-hours can be used directly on Carbon thanks
to cmixin/business-time so you can benefit
opening hours features directly on your enhanced date objects.
A set of opening hours is created by passing in a regular schedule, and a list of exceptions.
// Add the use at the top of each file where you want to use the OpeningHours class:
use Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHours;
$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([
'monday' => ['09:00-12:00', '13:00-18:00'],
'tuesday' => ['09:00-12:00', '13:00-18:00'],
'wednesday' => ['09:00-12:00'],
'thursday' => ['09:00-12:00', '13:00-18:00'],
'friday' => ['09:00-12:00', '13:00-20:00'],
'saturday' => ['09:00-12:00', '13:00-16:00'],
'sunday' => [],
'exceptions' => [
'2016-11-11' => ['09:00-12:00'],
'2016-12-25' => [],
'01-01' => [], // Recurring on each 1st of January
'12-25' => ['09:00-12:00'], // Recurring on each 25th of December
],
]);
// This will allow you to display things like:
$now = new DateTime('now');
$range = $openingHours->currentOpenRange($now);
if ($range) {
echo "It's open since ".$range->start()."\n";
echo "It will close at ".$range->end()."\n";
} else {
echo "It's closed since ".$openingHours->previousClose($now)->format('l H:i')."\n";
echo "It will re-open at ".$openingHours->nextOpen($now)->format('l H:i')."\n";
}
The object can be queried for a day in the week, which will return a result based on the regular schedule:
// Open on Mondays:
$openingHours->isOpenOn('monday'); // true
// Closed on Sundays:
$openingHours->isOpenOn('sunday'); // false
It can also be queried for a specific date and time:
// Closed because it's after hours:
$openingHours->isOpenAt(new DateTime('2016-09-26 19:00:00')); // false
// Closed because Christmas was set as an exception
$openingHours->isOpenOn('2016-12-25'); // false
It can also return arrays of opening hours for a week or a day:
// OpeningHoursForDay object for the regular schedule
$openingHours->forDay('monday');
// OpeningHoursForDay[] for the regular schedule, keyed by day name
$openingHours->forWeek();
// Array of day with same schedule for the regular schedule, keyed by day name, days combined by working hours
$openingHours->forWeekCombined();
// OpeningHoursForDay object for a specific day
$openingHours->forDate(new DateTime('2016-12-25'));
// OpeningHoursForDay[] of all exceptions, keyed by date
$openingHours->exceptions();
On construction you can set a flag for overflowing times across days. For example, for a night club opens until 3am on Friday and Saturday:
$openingHours = \Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHours::create([
'overflow' => true,
'friday' => ['20:00-03:00'],
'saturday' => ['20:00-03:00'],
], null);
This allows the API to further at yesterdays data to check if the opening hours are open from yesterdays time range.
You can add data in definitions then retrieve them:
$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([
'monday' => [
'data' => 'Typical Monday',
'09:00-12:00',
'13:00-18:00',
],
'tuesday' => [
'09:00-12:00',
'13:00-18:00',
[
'19:00-21:00',
'data' => 'Extra on Tuesday evening',
],
],
'exceptions' => [
'2016-12-25' => [
'data' => 'Closed for Christmas',
],
],
]);
echo $openingHours->forDay('monday')->getData(); // Typical Monday
echo $openingHours->forDate(new DateTime('2016-12-25'))->getData(); // Closed for Christmas
echo $openingHours->forDay('tuesday')[2]->getData(); // Extra on Tuesday evening
In the example above, data are strings but it can be any kind of value. So you can embed multiple properties in an array.
For structure convenience, the data-hours couple can be a fully-associative array, so the example above is strictly equivalent to the following:
$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([
'monday' => [
'hours' => [
'09:00-12:00',
'13:00-18:00',
],
'data' => 'Typical Monday',
],
'tuesday' => [
['hours' => '09:00-12:00'],
['hours' => '13:00-18:00'],
['hours' => '19:00-21:00', 'data' => 'Extra on Tuesday evening'],
],
// Open by night from Wednesday 22h to Thursday 7h:
'wednesday' => ['22:00-24:00'], // use the special "24:00" to reach midnight included
'thursday' => ['00:00-07:00'],
'exceptions' => [
'2016-12-25' => [
'hours' => [],
'data' => 'Closed for Christmas',
],
],
]);
The last structure tool is the filter, it allows you to pass closures (or callable function/method reference) that take a date as a parameter and returns the settings for the given date.
$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([
'monday' => [
'09:00-12:00',
],
'filters' => [
function ($date) {
$year = intval($date->format('Y'));
$easterMonday = new DateTimeImmutable('2018-03-21 +'.(easter_days($year) + 1).'days');
if ($date->format('m-d') === $easterMonday->format('m-d')) {
return []; // Closed on Easter Monday
// Any valid exception-array can be returned here (range of hours, with or without data)
}
// Else the filter does not apply to the given date
},
],
]);
If a callable is found in the
"exceptions" property, it will be added automatically to filters so you can mix filters and exceptions both in the exceptions array. The first filter that returns a non-null value will have precedence over the next filters and the filters array has precedence over the filters inside the exceptions array.
Warning: We will loop on all filters for each date from which we need to retrieve opening hours and can neither predicate nor cache the result (can be a random function) so you must be careful with filters, too many filters or long process inside filters can have a significant impact on the performance.
It can also return the next open or close
DateTime from a given
DateTime.
// The next open datetime is tomorrow morning, because we’re closed on 25th of December.
$nextOpen = $openingHours->nextOpen(new DateTime('2016-12-25 10:00:00')); // 2016-12-26 09:00:00
// The next open datetime is this afternoon, after the lunch break.
$nextOpen = $openingHours->nextOpen(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00')); // 2016-12-24 13:00:00
// The next close datetime is at noon.
$nextClose = $openingHours->nextClose(new DateTime('2016-12-24 10:00:00')); // 2016-12-24 12:00:00
// The next close datetime is tomorrow at noon, because we’re closed on 25th of December.
$nextClose = $openingHours->nextClose(new DateTime('2016-12-25 15:00:00')); // 2016-12-26 12:00:00
Read the usage section for the full api.
You can install the package via composer:
composer require spatie/opening-hours
The package should only be used through the
OpeningHours class. There are also three value object classes used throughout,
Time, which represents a single time,
TimeRange, which represents a period with a start and an end, and
openingHoursForDay, which represents a set of
TimeRanges which can't overlap.
Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHours
OpeningHours::create(array $data, $timezone = null): Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHours
Static factory method to fill the set of opening hours.
$openingHours = OpeningHours::create([
'monday' => ['09:00-12:00', '13:00-18:00'],
// ...
]);
OpeningHours::mergeOverlappingRanges(array $schedule) : array
For safety sake, creating
OpeningHours object with overlapping ranges will throw an exception unless you pass explicitly
'overflow' => true, in the opening hours array definition. You can also explicitly merge them.
$ranges = [
'monday' => ['08:00-11:00', '10:00-12:00'],
];
$mergedRanges = OpeningHours::mergeOverlappingRanges($ranges); // Monday becomes ['08:00-12:00']
OpeningHours::create($mergedRanges);
// Or use the following shortcut to create from ranges that possibly overlap:
OpeningHours::createAndMergeOverlappingRanges($ranges);
Not all days are mandatory, if a day is missing, it will be set as closed.
OpeningHours::fill(array $data): Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHours
The same as
create, but non-static.
$openingHours = (new OpeningHours)->fill([
'monday' => ['09:00-12:00', '13:00-18:00'],
// ...
]);
OpeningHours::forWeek(): Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHoursForDay[]
Returns an array of
OpeningHoursForDay objects for a regular week.
$openingHours->forWeek();
OpeningHours::forWeekCombined(): array
Returns an array of days. Array key is first day with same hours, array values are days that have the same working hours and
OpeningHoursForDay object.
$openingHours->forWeekCombined();
OpeningHours::forWeekConsecutiveDays(): array
Returns an array of concatenated days, adjacent days with the same hours. Array key is first day with same hours, array values are days that have the same working hours and
OpeningHoursForDay object.
Warning: consecutive days are considered from Monday to Sunday without looping (Monday is not consecutive to Sunday) no matter the days order in initial data.
$openingHours->forWeekConsecutiveDays();
OpeningHours::forDay(string $day): Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHoursForDay
Returns an
OpeningHoursForDay object for a regular day. A day is lowercase string of the english day name.
$openingHours->forDay('monday');
OpeningHours::forDate(DateTime $dateTime): Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHoursForDay
Returns an
OpeningHoursForDay object for a specific date. It looks for an exception on that day, and otherwise it returns the opening hours based on the regular schedule.
$openingHours->forDate(new DateTime('2016-12-25'));
OpeningHours::exceptions(): Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHoursForDay[]
Returns an array of all
OpeningHoursForDay objects for exceptions, keyed by a
Y-m-d date string.
$openingHours->exceptions();
OpeningHours::isOpenOn(string $day): bool
Checks if the business is open (contains at least 1 range of open hours) on a day in the regular schedule.
$openingHours->isOpenOn('saturday');
If the given string is a date, it will check if it's open (contains at least 1 range of open hours) considering both regular day schedule and possible exceptions.
$openingHours->isOpenOn('2020-09-03');
$openingHours->isOpenOn('09-03'); // If year is omitted, current year is used instead
OpeningHours::isClosedOn(string $day): bool
Checks if the business is closed on a day in the regular schedule.
$openingHours->isClosedOn('sunday');
OpeningHours::isOpenAt(DateTime $dateTime): bool
Checks if the business is open on a specific day, at a specific time.
$openingHours->isOpenAt(new DateTime('2016-26-09 20:00'));
OpeningHours::isClosedAt(DateTime $dateTime): bool
Checks if the business is closed on a specific day, at a specific time.
$openingHours->isClosedAt(new DateTime('2016-26-09 20:00'));
OpeningHours::isOpen(): bool
Checks if the business is open right now.
$openingHours->isOpen();
OpeningHours::isClosed(): bool
Checks if the business is closed right now.
$openingHours->isClosed();
OpeningHours::nextOpen(DateTimeInterface $dateTime) : DateTime
Returns next open DateTime from the given DateTime
$openingHours->nextOpen(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'));
OpeningHours::nextClose(DateTimeInterface $dateTime) : DateTime
Returns next close DateTime from the given DateTime
$openingHours->nextClose(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'));
OpeningHours::previousOpen(DateTimeInterface $dateTime) : DateTime
Returns previous open DateTime from the given DateTime
$openingHours->previousOpen(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'));
OpeningHours::previousClose(DateTimeInterface $dateTime) : DateTime
Returns previous close DateTime from the given DateTime
$openingHours->nextClose(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'));
OpeningHours::diffInOpenHours(DateTimeInterface $startDate, DateTimeInterface $endDate) : float
Return the amount of open time (number of hours as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.
$openingHours->diffInOpenHours(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'), new DateTime('2016-12-24 16:34:25'));
OpeningHours::diffInOpenMinutes(DateTimeInterface $startDate, DateTimeInterface $endDate) : float
Return the amount of open time (number of minutes as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.
OpeningHours::diffInOpenSeconds(DateTimeInterface $startDate, DateTimeInterface $endDate) : float
Return the amount of open time (number of seconds as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.
OpeningHours::diffInClosedHours(DateTimeInterface $startDate, DateTimeInterface $endDate) : float
Return the amount of closed time (number of hours as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.
$openingHours->diffInClosedHours(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'), new DateTime('2016-12-24 16:34:25'));
OpeningHours::diffInClosedMinutes(DateTimeInterface $startDate, DateTimeInterface $endDate) : float
Return the amount of closed time (number of minutes as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.
OpeningHours::diffInClosedSeconds(DateTimeInterface $startDate, DateTimeInterface $endDate) : float
Return the amount of closed time (number of seconds as a floating number) between 2 dates/times.
OpeningHours::currentOpenRange(DateTimeInterface $dateTime) : false | TimeRange
Returns a
Spatie\OpeningHours\TimeRange instance of the current open range if the
business is open, false if the business is closed.
$range = $openingHours->currentOpenRange(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'));
if ($range) {
echo "It's open since ".$range->start()."\n";
echo "It will close at ".$range->end()."\n";
} else {
echo "It's closed";
}
OpeningHours::currentOpenRangeStart(DateTimeInterface $dateTime) : false | DateTime
Returns a
DateTime instance of the date and time since when the business is open if
the business is open, false if the business is closed.
Note: date can be the previous day if you use night ranges.
$date = $openingHours->currentOpenRangeStart(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'));
if ($date) {
echo "It's open since ".$date->format('H:i');
} else {
echo "It's closed";
}
OpeningHours::currentOpenRangeEnd(DateTimeInterface $dateTime) : false | DateTime
Returns a
DateTime instance of the date and time until when the business will be open
if the business is open, false if the business is closed.
Note: date can be the next day if you use night ranges.
$date = $openingHours->currentOpenRangeEnd(new DateTime('2016-12-24 11:00:00'));
if ($date) {
echo "It will close at ".$date->format('H:i');
} else {
echo "It's closed";
}
OpeningHours::asStructuredData(strinf $format = 'H:i', string|DateTimeZone $timezone) : array
Returns a OpeningHoursSpecification as an array.
$openingHours->asStructuredData();
$openingHours->asStructuredData('H:i:s'); // Customize time format, could be 'h:i a', 'G:i', etc.
$openingHours->asStructuredData('H:iP', '-05:00'); // Add a timezone
// Timezone can be numeric or string like "America/Toronto" or a DateTimeZone instance
// But be careful, the time is arbitrary applied on 1970-01-01, so it does not handle daylight
// saving time, meaning Europe/Paris is always +01:00 even in summer time.
Spatie\OpeningHours\OpeningHoursForDay
This class is meant as read-only. It implements
ArrayAccess,
Countable and
IteratorAggregate so you can process the list of
TimeRanges in an array-like way.
Spatie\OpeningHours\TimeRange
Value object describing a period with a start and an end time. Can be cast to a string in a
H:i-H:i format.
Spatie\OpeningHours\Time
Value object describing a single time. Can be cast to a string in a
H:i format.
Please see CHANGELOG for more information about what has changed recently.
composer test
