Introduction

The OpenFL project is an open-source answer to the needs of game and application developers everywhere, looking for a fast, simple approach to delivering creative masterpieces without relying on a specific implementation, such as a browser plugin.

Using the innovative Haxe programming language, OpenFL supports wildly different platforms using one codebase. Transitioning from one target type to another is simple, and keeps the strengths of the target environment. OpenFL builds to native C++, Neko or Flash bytecode, or JavaScript, enabling maximum compatibility and runtime performance.

OpenFL depends on Lime, which has easy-to-use command-line tools, and provides backend support.

Platforms

Currently, OpenFL supports the following platforms:

iOS

Android

HTML5

Windows

macOS

Linux

WebAssembly

Flash

AIR

There is also a community effort to bring OpenFL to consoles, OpenFL is running on:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3

PlayStation Vita

Xbox One

Wii U

Additional details on console support will be available in the future.

OpenFL is also being used in additional environments:

TiVo boxes

Raspberry Pi

Node.js

Libraries

OpenFL is compatible with many libraries, ported from ActionScript or written originally in Haxe, including:

OpenFL also powers other platforms, such as Stencyl.

Code Editors

Plugins have been written for many code editors, but the most popular editors used for Haxe and OpenFL development are:

Easy Deployment

OpenFL includes the tools you need to build, package, install and run on each target platform.

For example, openfl test html5 will generate an HTML5 project, create a local web server and open your default browser.

Some platforms will require a standard SDK to build (such as Visual Studio C++ or Xcode). OpenFL includes "setup" commands to even help the install of these standard tools.

3D Support

OpenFL is designed primarily for 2D development, but you can use the OpenGLRenderer API to write your own WebGL-style code, and mix it with the OpenFL display architecture.

OpenFL also has support for the Stage3D API. If you like you can use this directly, or you can also use libraries such as Away3D or Starling.

Native Extensions

When you target a native platform, the output is true native C++, enabling deep integration with platform features and third-party SDKs. There is a standard Haxe "CFFI" API for connecting Haxe classes directly to C++ libraries.

We have also developed a straight-forward Android library project API for adding Java-based extensions, too. Native extensions can also use the standard Lime project format, for flexible control over dependencies, adding additional assets or tuning the output of your project.

The result are native extensions that can be made to interchangeably drop into projects, without breaking one another. We have made no attempt to emulate the system for AIR native extensions, which are much more difficult to create and less flexible.

Core Components

OpenFL relies upon Lime, a foundation for cross-platform project development.

hxcpp is used automatically by the Lime tools to manage the C++ compilation process for each platform, and to provide the Haxe standard library for C++ support.

License

OpenFL is free, open-source software under the MIT license.

Installing OpenFL

Follow the directions at openfl.org.

Development Builds

Clone the OpenFL repository:

git clone https://github.com/openfl/openfl

Tell haxelib where your development copy of OpenFL is installed:

haxelib dev openfl openfl

Rebuild the SWF library tools:

openfl rebuild tools

To return to release builds:

haxelib dev openfl

You may also need a development build of Lime installed.