It Opens Stuff

That is, in your desktop environment. This will make actual windows pop up, with stuff in them:

npm install opener -g opener http://google.com opener ./my-file.txt opener firefox opener npm run lint

Also if you want to use it programmatically you can do that too:

var opener = require ( "opener" ); opener( "http://google.com" ); opener( "./my-file.txt" ); opener( "firefox" ); opener( "npm run lint" );

Plus, it returns the child process created, so you can do things like let your script exit while the window stays open:

var editor = opener( "documentation.odt" ); editor.unref(); editor.stdin.unref(); editor.stdout.unref(); editor.stderr.unref();

Use It for Good

Like opening the user's browser with a test harness in your package's test script:

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "opener ./test/runner.html" }, "devDependencies" : { "opener" : "*" } }

Why