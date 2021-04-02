Precompiled OpenCV to JavaScript + WebAssembly for node.js and deno environment. 🦕
In this Wasm-compiled OpenCV, there's no need to have OpenCV installed in the machine. The entire OpenCV library is already inside this package (
opencv.js and
opencv.wasm).
This module has zero dependencies.
|Code
|Input
|Output
|dilation.js (node)
|templateMatching.js (node)
|source:
template:
npm install opencv-wasm
Code example:
const { cv, cvTranslateError } = require('opencv-wasm');
let mat = cv.matFromArray(2, 3, cv.CV_8UC1, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]);
console.log('cols =', mat.cols, '; rows =', mat.rows);
console.log(mat.data8S);
cv.transpose(mat, mat);
console.log('cols =', mat.cols, '; rows =', mat.rows);
console.log(mat.data8S);
/*
cols = 3 ; rows = 2
Int8Array(6) [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ]
cols = 2 ; rows = 3
Int8Array(6) [ 1, 4, 2, 5, 3, 6 ]
*/
import { cv, cvTranslateError } from 'https://deno.land/x/opencv@v4.3.0-10/mod.ts';
// Change the @<version> with the latest or any version you desire.
// Check the available versions here: https://deno.land/x/opencv.
Code example:
import { cv, cvTranslateError } from 'https://deno.land/x/opencv@v4.3.0-10/mod.ts';
let mat = cv.matFromArray(2, 3, cv.CV_8UC1, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]);
console.log('cols =', mat.cols, '; rows =', mat.rows);
console.log(mat.data8S);
cv.transpose(mat, mat);
console.log('cols =', mat.cols, '; rows =', mat.rows);
console.log(mat.data8S);
/*
cols = 3 ; rows = 2
Int8Array(6) [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ]
cols = 2 ; rows = 3
Int8Array(6) [ 1, 4, 2, 5, 3, 6 ]
*/
Because this module is using the same code as the official OpenCV.js for the web, you can use the same documentation at the web: https://docs.opencv.org/4.3.0/d5/d10/tutorial_js_root.html
There are some minor initialization changes, because this module will be loaded synchronously instead of the OpenCV's default (asynchronously).
You can check the files inside examples folder as reference on how to initialize, loading images, and saving images.
By default, mistakes in code will produce error code. You can use the following snippet to translate the error code into meaningful statement from OpenCV.
const { cv, cvTranslateError } = require('opencv-wasm');
try {
// Your OpenCV code
} catch (err) {
console.log(cvTranslateError(cv, err));
}
This npm module uses the following versioning number:
<opencv version>-<this module version>
For Example
4.3.0-9
OpenCV version 4.3.0
OpenCV-Wasm Module version 9
Run the following script on macOS or Linux (tested on Ubuntu). You need docker on the system.
npm install
(cd ./utils && sh ./build.sh)
(cd utils && node generateCvProps.js)
After completing the build script, you can run the test provided by OpenCV, and the test from this repo.
# OpenCV's test
(cd ./build_wasm_test/bin && npm install)
(cd ./build_wasm_test/bin && node tests.js)
# This repo's test
npm test
Copyright © 2020 Ezzat Chamudi and OpenCV-Wasm Project Authors
OpenCV-Wasm code is licensed under BSD-3-Clause. Images, logos, docs, and articles in this project are released under CC-BY-SA-4.0.
Libraries, dependencies, and tools used in this project are tied with their licenses.