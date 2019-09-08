A simple script to auto build recent OpenCV + contrib version via npm. This script is used to auto build opencv4nodejs.

Install

npm install opencv-build

Requirements

cmake

Windows

windows build tools or Visual Studio

npm install --global windows-build-tools

Environment Variables

It's possible to specify build environment variables by inserting them into the package.json where the dependency is declared an object like:

{ "opencv4nodejs" : { "autoBuildFlags" : "-DOPENCV_GENERATE_PKGCONFIG=ON -DOPENCV_PC_FILE_NAME=opencv.pc" , "autoBuildOpencvVersion" : "4.1.0" } }

The following environment variables can be passed: