opencv-build

by Vincent Mühler
0.1.9 (see all)

A simple script to auto build recent OpenCV + contrib version via npm

Documentation
1.2K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

A simple script to auto build recent OpenCV + contrib version via npm. This script is used to auto build opencv4nodejs.

Install

npm install opencv-build

Requirements

  • cmake

Windows

  • windows build tools or Visual Studio
npm install --global windows-build-tools

Environment Variables

It's possible to specify build environment variables by inserting them into the package.json where the dependency is declared an object like:

{
  "opencv4nodejs": {
    "autoBuildFlags": "-DOPENCV_GENERATE_PKGCONFIG=ON -DOPENCV_PC_FILE_NAME=opencv.pc",
    "autoBuildOpencvVersion": "4.1.0"
  }
}

The following environment variables can be passed:

  • autoBuildBuildCuda
  • autoBuildFlags
  • autoBuildOpencvVersion
  • autoBuildWithoutContrib
  • disableAutoBuild
  • opencvIncludeDir
  • opencvLibDir
  • opencvBinDir

