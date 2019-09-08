A simple script to auto build recent OpenCV + contrib version via npm. This script is used to auto build opencv4nodejs.
npm install opencv-build
npm install --global windows-build-tools
It's possible to specify build environment variables by inserting them into the
package.json where the dependency is declared an object like:
{
"opencv4nodejs": {
"autoBuildFlags": "-DOPENCV_GENERATE_PKGCONFIG=ON -DOPENCV_PC_FILE_NAME=opencv.pc",
"autoBuildOpencvVersion": "4.1.0"
}
}
The following environment variables can be passed: