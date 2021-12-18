OpenCrypto is a lightweight, high performance, standard-compliant JavaScript library built on top of Web Cryptography API. This library makes it easier to implement cryptography in a browser with less code. It can convert and encode ASN.1, PEM and CryptoKey. OpenCrypto is created and maintained by SafeBash.
<script type="text/javascript" src="OpenCrypto.min.js"></script>
// Initialize new OpenCrypto instance
const crypt = new OpenCrypto()
or
import OpenCrypto from 'opencrypto'
// Initialize new OpenCrypto instance
const crypt = new OpenCrypto()
/**
* Method that converts asymmetric private key from CryptoKey to PEM format
* @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
*/
crypt.cryptoPrivateToPem(privateKey).then(privatePem => {
console.log(privatePem)
})
/**
* Method that converts asymmetric private key from PEM to CryptoKey format
* @param {String} pem default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['decrypt', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
*/
crypt.pemPrivateToCrypto(pem, options).then(cryptoPrivate => {
console.log(cryptoPrivate)
})
/**
* Method that converts asymmetric public key from CryptoKey to PEM format
* @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
*/
crypt.cryptoPublicToPem(publicKey).then(publicPem => {
console.log(publicPem)
})
/**
* Method that converts asymmetric public key from PEM to CryptoKey format
* @param {String} publicKey default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', usages: [], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', usages: ['verify'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['encrypt', 'wrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['verify'], isExtractable: true }
*/
crypt.pemPublicToCrypto(pem, options).then(cryptoPublic => {
console.log(cryptoPublic)
})
/**
* Method that converts CryptoKey to base64
* @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
* @param {String} type default: "secret: 'raw'; private: 'pkcs8'; public: 'spki'"
*/
crypt.cryptoToBase64(key, type).then(base64Key => {
console.log(base64Key)
})
/**
* Method that converts base64 encoded key to CryptoKey
* @param {String} key default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- AES-GCM: { name: 'AES-GCM', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- AES-CBC: { name: 'AES-CBC', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
*/
crypt.base64ToCrypto(key, options).then(cryptoKey => {
console.log(cryptoKey)
})
/**
* Method that generates asymmetric RSA-OAEP key pair
* @param {Integer} modulusLength default: "2048"
* @param {String} hash default: "SHA-512"
* @param {String} paddingScheme default: "RSA-OAEP"
* @param {Array} usages default: "['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey']"
* @param {Boolean} isExtractable default: "true"
*/
crypt.getRSAKeyPair(modulusLength, hash, paddingScheme, usages, isExtractable).then(keyPair => {
console.log(keyPair.publicKey)
console.log(keyPair.privateKey)
})
/**
* Method that encrypts data using asymmetric encryption
* @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
* @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
*/
crypt.rsaEncrypt(publicKey, data).then(encryptedData => {
console.log(encryptedData)
})
/**
* Method that decrypts data using asymmetric encryption
* @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
* @param {String} encryptedData default: "undefined"
*/
crypt.rsaDecrypt(privateKey, encryptedData).then(decryptedData => {
console.log(decryptedData)
})
/**
* Method that generates asymmetric Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman key pair
* @param {String} curve default: "P-256"
* @param {String} type default: "ECDH"
* @param {Array} usages default: "['deriveKey', 'deriveBits']"
* @param {Boolean} isExtractable default: "true"
*/
crypt.getECKeyPair(curve, type, usages, isExtractable).then(keyPair => {
console.log(keyPair.privateKey)
console.log(keyPair.publicKey)
})
/**
* Method that retrieves public key from private key
* @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDH: { usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDSA: { usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-OAEP: { usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-PSS: { usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
*/
crypt.getPublicKey(privateKey, options).then(publicKey => {
console.log(publicKey)
})
/**
* Method that encrypts asymmetric private key using passphrase to enable storage in unsecure environment
* @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
* @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
* @param {Number} iterations default: "64000"
* @param {String} hash default: "SHA-512"
* @param {String} cipher default: "AES-GCM"
* @param {Number} length default: "256"
*/
crypt.encryptPrivateKey(privateKey, passphrase, iterations, hash, cipher, length).then(encryptedPrivateKey => {
console.log(encryptedPrivateKey)
})
/**
* Method that decrypts asymmetric private key using passphrase
* @param {String} encryptedPrivateKey default: "undefined"
* @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['decrypt', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
*/
crypt.decryptPrivateKey(encryptedPrivateKey, passphrase, options).then(decryptedPrivateKey => {
console.log(decryptedPrivateKey)
})
/**
* Method that performs ECDH key agreement
* @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
* @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: "{ bitLength: 256, hkdfHash: 'SHA-512', hkdfSalt: "new UInt8Array()", hkdfInfo: "new UInt8Array()", cipher: 'AES-GCM', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
*/
crypt.keyAgreement(privateKey, publicKey, options).then(sharedKey => {
console.log(sharedKey)
})
/**
* Method that generates symmetric/shared key for AES encryption
* @param {Integer} length default: "256"
* @param {Object} options default: "{ cipher: 'AES-GCM', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
*/
crypt.getSharedKey(length, options).then(sharedKey => {
console.log(sharedKey)
})
/**
* Method that encrypts keys
* @param {CryptoKey} wrappingKey default: "undefined"
* @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
*/
crypt.encryptKey(wrappingKey, key).then(encryptedKey => {
console.log(encryptedKey)
})
/**
* Method that decrypts keys
* @param {CryptoKey} unwrappingKey default: "undefined"
* @param {String} encryptedKey default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- AES-GCM: { type: 'raw', name: 'AES-GCM', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- AES-CBC: { type: 'raw', name: 'AES-CBC', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDH: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'ECDH', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
* -- ECDSA: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'ECDSA', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-OAEP: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
* -- RSA-PSS: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
*/
crypt.decryptKey(unwrappingKey, encryptedKey, options).then(decryptedKey => {
console.log(decryptedKey)
})
/**
* Method that generates key signature using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
* @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
* @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
* -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
*/
crypt.signKey(privateKey, key, options).then(keySignature => {
console.log(keySignature)
})
/**
* Method that verifies key signature using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
* @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
* @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
* @param {String} signature default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
* -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
*/
crypt.verifyKey(publicKey, key, signature, options).then(isValid => {
console.log(isValid)
})
/**
* Method that generates signature of data using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
* @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
* @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
* -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
*/
crypt.sign(privateKey, data, options).then(signature => {
console.log(signature)
})
/**
* Method that verifies data signature using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
* @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
* @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
* @param {String} signature default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
* -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
*/
crypt.verify(publicKey, data, signature, options).then(isValid => {
console.log(isValid)
})
/**
* Method that encrypts data using symmetric/shared key
* @param {CryptoKey} sharedKey default: "undefined"
* @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
*/
crypt.encrypt(sharedKey, data).then(encryptedData => {
console.log(encryptedData)
})
/**
* Method that decrypts data using symmetric/shared key
* @param {CryptoKey} sharedKey default: "undefined"
* @param {String} encryptedData default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
* -- AES-GCM: { cipher: 'AES-GCM' }
* -- AES-CBC: { cipher: 'AES-CBC' }
*/
crypt.decrypt(sharedKey, encryptedData, options).then(decryptedData => {
console.log(decryptedData)
})
/**
* Method that derives shared key from passphrase
* @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
* @param {ArrayBuffer} salt default: "undefined"
* @param {Number} iterations default: "64000"
* @param {Object} options default: "{ hash: 'SHA-512', length: 256, cipher: 'AES-GCM', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
*/
crypt.derivePassphraseKey(passphrase, salt, iterations, options).then(derivedKey => {
console.log(derivedKey)
})
/**
* Method that derives hash from passphrase
* @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
* @param {ArrayBuffer} salt default: "undefined" salt
* @param {Number} iterations default: "64000"
* @param {Object} options default: "{ hash: 'SHA-512', length: 256, cipher: 'AES-GCM', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
*/
crypt.hashPassphrase(passphrase, salt, iterations, options).then(hashedPassphrase => {
console.log(derivedHash)
})
/**
* Method that generates fingerprint of EC, RSA and AES keys
* @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
* @param {Object} options default: { hash: 'SHA-512', isBuffer: false }
*/
crypt.getFingerprint(key, options).then(fingerprint => {
console.log(fingerprint)
})
/**
* Method that generates random bytes using cryptographically secure PRNG
* @param {Number} size default: "16"
*/
crypt.getRandomBytes(size).then(data => {
console.log(data)
})
Peter Bielak
Andrew Kozlik, Ph.D.
MIT