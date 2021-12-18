openbase logo
opencrypto

by safebash
1.5.5 (see all)

OpenCrypto is a lightweight JavaScript library built on top of WebCryptography API

OpenCrypto

npm Build Status npm License Become a Patron

OpenCrypto is a lightweight, high performance, standard-compliant JavaScript library built on top of Web Cryptography API. This library makes it easier to implement cryptography in a browser with less code. It can convert and encode ASN.1, PEM and CryptoKey. OpenCrypto is created and maintained by SafeBash.

Import into your web application

<script type="text/javascript" src="OpenCrypto.min.js"></script>

// Initialize new OpenCrypto instance
const crypt = new OpenCrypto()

or

import OpenCrypto from 'opencrypto'

// Initialize new OpenCrypto instance
const crypt = new OpenCrypto()

Conversion of CryptoKey, PEM and Base64

/**
 * Method that converts asymmetric private key from CryptoKey to PEM format
 * @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
 */
crypt.cryptoPrivateToPem(privateKey).then(privatePem => {
  console.log(privatePem)
})

/**
 * Method that converts asymmetric private key from PEM to CryptoKey format
 * @param {String} pem default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['decrypt', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
 */
crypt.pemPrivateToCrypto(pem, options).then(cryptoPrivate => {
  console.log(cryptoPrivate)
})

/**
 * Method that converts asymmetric public key from CryptoKey to PEM format
 * @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
 */
crypt.cryptoPublicToPem(publicKey).then(publicPem => {
  console.log(publicPem)
})

/**
 * Method that converts asymmetric public key from PEM to CryptoKey format
 * @param {String} publicKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', usages: [], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', usages: ['verify'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['encrypt', 'wrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['verify'], isExtractable: true }
 */
crypt.pemPublicToCrypto(pem, options).then(cryptoPublic => {
  console.log(cryptoPublic)
})

/**
 * Method that converts CryptoKey to base64
 * @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} type default: "secret: 'raw'; private: 'pkcs8'; public: 'spki'"
 */
crypt.cryptoToBase64(key, type).then(base64Key => {
  console.log(base64Key)
})

/**
 * Method that converts base64 encoded key to CryptoKey
 * @param {String} key default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- AES-GCM: { name: 'AES-GCM', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- AES-CBC: { name: 'AES-CBC', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: { name: 'SHA-512' }, usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
 */
crypt.base64ToCrypto(key, options).then(cryptoKey => {
  console.log(cryptoKey)
})

Asymmetric Encryption

/**
 * Method that generates asymmetric RSA-OAEP key pair
 * @param {Integer} modulusLength default: "2048"
 * @param {String} hash default: "SHA-512"
 * @param {String} paddingScheme default: "RSA-OAEP"
 * @param {Array} usages default: "['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey']"
 * @param {Boolean} isExtractable default: "true"
 */
crypt.getRSAKeyPair(modulusLength, hash, paddingScheme, usages, isExtractable).then(keyPair => {
  console.log(keyPair.publicKey)
  console.log(keyPair.privateKey)
})

/**
 * Method that encrypts data using asymmetric encryption
 * @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
 */
crypt.rsaEncrypt(publicKey, data).then(encryptedData => {
  console.log(encryptedData)
})

/**
 * Method that decrypts data using asymmetric encryption
 * @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} encryptedData default: "undefined"
 */
crypt.rsaDecrypt(privateKey, encryptedData).then(decryptedData => {
  console.log(decryptedData)
})

/**
 * Method that generates asymmetric Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman key pair
 * @param {String} curve default: "P-256"
 * @param {String} type default: "ECDH"
 * @param {Array} usages default: "['deriveKey', 'deriveBits']"
 * @param {Boolean} isExtractable default: "true"
 */
crypt.getECKeyPair(curve, type, usages, isExtractable).then(keyPair => {
  console.log(keyPair.privateKey)
  console.log(keyPair.publicKey)
})

/**
 * Method that retrieves public key from private key
 * @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDH: { usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDSA: { usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-OAEP: { usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
 */
crypt.getPublicKey(privateKey, options).then(publicKey => {
  console.log(publicKey)
})

/**
 * Method that encrypts asymmetric private key using passphrase to enable storage in unsecure environment
 * @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
 * @param {Number} iterations default: "64000"
 * @param {String} hash default: "SHA-512"
 * @param {String} cipher default: "AES-GCM"
 * @param {Number} length default: "256"
 */
crypt.encryptPrivateKey(privateKey, passphrase, iterations, hash, cipher, length).then(encryptedPrivateKey => {
  console.log(encryptedPrivateKey)
})

/**
 * Method that decrypts asymmetric private key using passphrase
 * @param {String} encryptedPrivateKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDH: { name: 'ECDH', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDSA: { name: 'ECDSA', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-OAEP: { name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['decrypt', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['sign'], isExtractable: true }
 */
crypt.decryptPrivateKey(encryptedPrivateKey, passphrase, options).then(decryptedPrivateKey => {
  console.log(decryptedPrivateKey)
})

/**
 * Method that performs ECDH key agreement
 * @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: "{ bitLength: 256, hkdfHash: 'SHA-512', hkdfSalt: "new UInt8Array()", hkdfInfo: "new UInt8Array()", cipher: 'AES-GCM', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
 */
crypt.keyAgreement(privateKey, publicKey, options).then(sharedKey => {
  console.log(sharedKey)
})

Symmetric Encryption

/**
 * Method that generates symmetric/shared key for AES encryption
 * @param {Integer} length default: "256"
 * @param {Object} options default: "{ cipher: 'AES-GCM', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
 */
crypt.getSharedKey(length, options).then(sharedKey => {
  console.log(sharedKey)
})

/**
 * Method that encrypts keys
 * @param {CryptoKey} wrappingKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
 */
crypt.encryptKey(wrappingKey, key).then(encryptedKey => {
  console.log(encryptedKey)
})

/**
 * Method that decrypts keys
 * @param {CryptoKey} unwrappingKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} encryptedKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- AES-GCM: { type: 'raw', name: 'AES-GCM', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- AES-CBC: { type: 'raw', name: 'AES-CBC', length: 256, usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDH: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'ECDH', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['deriveKey', 'deriveBits'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- ECDSA: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'ECDSA', namedCurve: 'P-256', usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-OAEP: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'RSA-OAEP', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { type: "'pkcs8' or 'spki'", name: 'RSA-PSS', hash: 'SHA-512', usages: ['sign', 'verify'], isExtractable: true }
 */
crypt.decryptKey(unwrappingKey, encryptedKey, options).then(decryptedKey => {
  console.log(decryptedKey)
})

/**
 * Method that generates key signature using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
 * @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
 */
crypt.signKey(privateKey, key, options).then(keySignature => {
  console.log(keySignature)
})

/**
 * Method that verifies key signature using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
 * @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} signature default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
 */
crypt.verifyKey(publicKey, key, signature, options).then(isValid => {
  console.log(isValid)
})

/**
 * Method that generates signature of data using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
 * @param {CryptoKey} privateKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
 */
crypt.sign(privateKey, data, options).then(signature => {
  console.log(signature)
})

/**
 * Method that verifies data signature using ECDSA or RSA-PSS
 * @param {CryptoKey} publicKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} signature default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- ECDSA: { hash: 'SHA-512' }
 * -- RSA-PSS: { saltLength: 128 }
 */
crypt.verify(publicKey, data, signature, options).then(isValid => {
  console.log(isValid)
})

/**
 * Method that encrypts data using symmetric/shared key
 * @param {CryptoKey} sharedKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {ArrayBuffer} data default: "undefined"
 */
crypt.encrypt(sharedKey, data).then(encryptedData => {
  console.log(encryptedData)
})

/**
 * Method that decrypts data using symmetric/shared key
 * @param {CryptoKey} sharedKey default: "undefined"
 * @param {String} encryptedData default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: depends on algorithm below
 * -- AES-GCM: { cipher: 'AES-GCM' }
 * -- AES-CBC: { cipher: 'AES-CBC' }
 */
crypt.decrypt(sharedKey, encryptedData, options).then(decryptedData => {
  console.log(decryptedData)
})

Passphrase derivation

/**
 * Method that derives shared key from passphrase
 * @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
 * @param {ArrayBuffer} salt default: "undefined"
 * @param {Number} iterations default: "64000"
 * @param {Object} options default: "{ hash: 'SHA-512', length: 256, cipher: 'AES-GCM', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
 */
crypt.derivePassphraseKey(passphrase, salt, iterations, options).then(derivedKey => {
  console.log(derivedKey)
})

/**
 * Method that derives hash from passphrase
 * @param {String} passphrase default: "undefined"
 * @param {ArrayBuffer} salt default: "undefined" salt
 * @param {Number} iterations default: "64000"
 * @param {Object} options default: "{ hash: 'SHA-512', length: 256, cipher: 'AES-GCM', usages: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'wrapKey', 'unwrapKey'], isExtractable: true }"
 */
crypt.hashPassphrase(passphrase, salt, iterations, options).then(hashedPassphrase => {
  console.log(derivedHash)
})

/**
 * Method that generates fingerprint of EC, RSA and AES keys
 * @param {CryptoKey} key default: "undefined"
 * @param {Object} options default: { hash: 'SHA-512', isBuffer: false }
 */
crypt.getFingerprint(key, options).then(fingerprint => {
  console.log(fingerprint)
})

Other

/**
 * Method that generates random bytes using cryptographically secure PRNG
 * @param {Number} size default: "16"
 */
crypt.getRandomBytes(size).then(data => {
  console.log(data)
})

Standards Compliance

RFC 5280
RFC 6090
RFC 5208
RFC 5480
RFC 5915
RFC 8018
RFC 3394
NIST SP 800-38A
NIST SP 800-38B
NIST SP 800-38D
NIST SP 800-56A
NIST SP 800-56C
NIST FIPS 180-4

Contributors

Peter Bielak
Andrew Kozlik, Ph.D.

License

MIT

