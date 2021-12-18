OpenCrypto

OpenCrypto is a lightweight, high performance, standard-compliant JavaScript library built on top of Web Cryptography API. This library makes it easier to implement cryptography in a browser with less code. It can convert and encode ASN.1, PEM and CryptoKey. OpenCrypto is created and maintained by SafeBash.

Import into your web application

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "OpenCrypto.min.js" > </ script > const crypt = new OpenCrypto()

or

import OpenCrypto from 'opencrypto' const crypt = new OpenCrypto()

Conversion of CryptoKey, PEM and Base64

crypt.cryptoPrivateToPem(privateKey).then( privatePem => { console .log(privatePem) }) crypt.pemPrivateToCrypto(pem, options).then( cryptoPrivate => { console .log(cryptoPrivate) }) crypt.cryptoPublicToPem(publicKey).then( publicPem => { console .log(publicPem) }) crypt.pemPublicToCrypto(pem, options).then( cryptoPublic => { console .log(cryptoPublic) }) crypt.cryptoToBase64(key, type).then( base64Key => { console .log(base64Key) }) crypt.base64ToCrypto(key, options).then( cryptoKey => { console .log(cryptoKey) })

Asymmetric Encryption

crypt.getRSAKeyPair(modulusLength, hash, paddingScheme, usages, isExtractable).then( keyPair => { console .log(keyPair.publicKey) console .log(keyPair.privateKey) }) crypt.rsaEncrypt(publicKey, data).then( encryptedData => { console .log(encryptedData) }) crypt.rsaDecrypt(privateKey, encryptedData).then( decryptedData => { console .log(decryptedData) }) crypt.getECKeyPair(curve, type, usages, isExtractable).then( keyPair => { console .log(keyPair.privateKey) console .log(keyPair.publicKey) }) crypt.getPublicKey(privateKey, options).then( publicKey => { console .log(publicKey) }) crypt.encryptPrivateKey(privateKey, passphrase, iterations, hash, cipher, length).then( encryptedPrivateKey => { console .log(encryptedPrivateKey) }) crypt.decryptPrivateKey(encryptedPrivateKey, passphrase, options).then( decryptedPrivateKey => { console .log(decryptedPrivateKey) }) crypt.keyAgreement(privateKey, publicKey, options).then( sharedKey => { console .log(sharedKey) })

Symmetric Encryption

crypt.getSharedKey(length, options).then( sharedKey => { console .log(sharedKey) }) crypt.encryptKey(wrappingKey, key).then( encryptedKey => { console .log(encryptedKey) }) crypt.decryptKey(unwrappingKey, encryptedKey, options).then( decryptedKey => { console .log(decryptedKey) }) crypt.signKey(privateKey, key, options).then( keySignature => { console .log(keySignature) }) crypt.verifyKey(publicKey, key, signature, options).then( isValid => { console .log(isValid) }) crypt.sign(privateKey, data, options).then( signature => { console .log(signature) }) crypt.verify(publicKey, data, signature, options).then( isValid => { console .log(isValid) }) crypt.encrypt(sharedKey, data).then( encryptedData => { console .log(encryptedData) }) crypt.decrypt(sharedKey, encryptedData, options).then( decryptedData => { console .log(decryptedData) })

Passphrase derivation

crypt.derivePassphraseKey(passphrase, salt, iterations, options).then( derivedKey => { console .log(derivedKey) }) crypt.hashPassphrase(passphrase, salt, iterations, options).then( hashedPassphrase => { console .log(derivedHash) }) crypt.getFingerprint(key, options).then( fingerprint => { console .log(fingerprint) })

Other

crypt.getRandomBytes(size).then( data => { console .log(data) })

Standards Compliance

RFC 5280

RFC 6090

RFC 5208

RFC 5480

RFC 5915

RFC 8018

RFC 3394

NIST SP 800-38A

NIST SP 800-38B

NIST SP 800-38D

NIST SP 800-56A

NIST SP 800-56C

NIST FIPS 180-4

Contributors

Peter Bielak

Andrew Kozlik, Ph.D.

License

MIT