postinstall altogether, see: https://blog.opencollective.com/beyond-post-install/
Command Line Interface for Open Collective.
$ npm install -g opencollective
This will populate a
opencollective (and its shortcut
oc) as a command line.
You can also add this as a dependency in your
package.json to automatically show the
postinstall donate message:
$ npm install --save opencollective
Then run
$ opencollective setup
$ opencollective [collective] [info|stats]
Shows the latest stats of the collective (number of contributors, number of backers, annual budget and current balance).
$ opencollective [collective] donate [amount] [frequency]
Opens the donate page of your collective. E.g. $ opencollective webpack donate 5 monthly
$ opencollective postinstall [--plain]
Reads the details of your collective in the
package.json of the current directory and invite the user to donate after installing your package.
Add this command in the
postinstall script of your
package.json.
If you add the
--plain option, it won't show any emoji and ascii art (better for old terminals).
$ opencollective setup
Interactive setup to add your collective info into your
package.json and add the backers/sponsors badge and avatars in your
README.md.
$ opencollective login
$ opencollective logout
$ opencollective cc | billing
$ opencollective cc ls
$ opencollective cc add
$ opencollective cc rm
$ opencollective apply [github_repo_url]
$ opencollective show <collective>
$ opencollective open <collective>
$ opencollective ls // list the collectives you are contributing to.
Stop your contribution to . Warning: may make someone sad somewhere on this planet.
Shamelessly inspired by the excellent now-cli