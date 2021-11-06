JavaScript port of the OpenChemLib Java library.
npm install openchemlib
This library is available in three different builds:
minimal,
core and
full.
Each larger build contains all functionalities from the smaller ones.
The
core build is the one that you get when you
require('openchemlib'). It
contains all functionalities that can be used in Node.js.
The
minimal (
require('openchemlib/minimal')) build is a smaller one
(~ half the size of
core) that is meant to be used in a browser application
if bundle size matters and prediction functionalities are not needed.
The
full build (
require('openchemlib/full')) build is the largest build.
It contains a structure viewer and a structure editor for browser applications.
To build this project, you need :
npm install
Copy
config.default.json to
config.json and put the path to the GWT classes on your computer.
If you want to use a custom JDK installation, set the "jdk" key to be the path to your JDK directory.
To run one of the scripts, use
npm run <scriptName>.
To pass an options, use
npm run <scriptName> -- --option.
Options:
Execute the GWT compiler.
Transform the GWT compiled files to JavaScript modules.
Compile and export.
Copy the required java files from the openchemlib project.