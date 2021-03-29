The JavaScript version of Open Chinese Convert (OpenCC)
Import opencc-js in HTML page
Import in HTML pages:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/opencc-js@1.0.3/data.min.js"></script> <!-- Required -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/opencc-js@1.0.3/data.cn2t.min.js"></script> <!-- For Simplified to Traditional -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/opencc-js@1.0.3/data.t2cn.min.js"></script> <!-- For Traditional Chinese to Simplified Chinese -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/opencc-js@1.0.3/bundle-browser.min.js"></script><!-- Required -->
Import opencc-js in Node.js script
npm install opencc-js
const OpenCC = require('opencc-js');
Basic usage
// Convert Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong) to Simplified Chinese (Mainland China)
const converter = OpenCC.Converter({ from: 'hk', to: 'cn' });
console.log(converter('漢語')); // output: 汉语
Custom Converter
const converter = OpenCC.CustomConverter([
['香蕉', 'banana'],
['蘋果', 'apple'],
['梨', 'pear'],
]);
console.log(converter('香蕉 蘋果 梨')); // output: banana apple pear
DOM operations
HTML attribute
lang='*' defines the targets.
<span lang="zh-HK">漢語</span>
// Set Chinese convert from Traditional (Hong Kong) to Simplified (Mainland China)
const converter = OpenCC.Converter({ from: 'hk', to: 'cn' });
// Set the conversion starting point to the root node, i.e. convert the whole page
const rootNode = document.documentElement;
// Convert all elements with attributes lang='zh-HK'. Change attribute value to lang='zh-CN'
const HTMLConvertHandler = OpenCC.HTMLConverter(converter, rootNode, 'zh-HK', 'zh-CN');
HTMLConvertHandler.convert(); // Convert -> 汉语
HTMLConvertHandler.restore(); // Restore -> 漢語
.Converter({}): declare the converter's direction via locals.
{ from: 'tw', to: 'cn' }
{ from: local1, to: local2 }
cn: Simplified Chinese (Mainland China)
tw: Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)
twp: with phrase conversion (ex: 自行車 -> 腳踏車）
hk: Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong)
jp: Japanese Shinjitai
t: Traditional Chinese (OpenCC standard. Do not use unless you know what you are doing)
.CustomConverter([]) : defines custom dictionary.
[]
[ ['item1','replacement1'], ['item2','replacement2'], … ]
.HTMLConverter(converter, rootNode, langAttrInitial, langAttrNew ) : uses previously defined converter() to converts all HTML elements text content from a starting root node and down, into the target local. Also converts all attributes
lang from existing
langAttrInitial to
langAttrNew values.
lang attributes : html attribute defines the languages of the text content to the browser, at start (
langAttrInitial) and after conversion (
langAttrNew).
zh-TW,
zh-HK,
zh-CN,
zh-SG,…
ignore-opencc : html class signaling an element and its sub-nodes will not be converted.