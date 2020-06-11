OpenAPI 3 Generator

Use your API OpenAPI 3 definition to generate code, documentation, and literally anything you need.

Install

To use it from the CLI:

npm install -g openapi3-generator

Requirements

Node.js v7.6+

Usage

From the command-line interface (CLI)

Usage: og [options] <openapiFileOrURL> <template> Options: -V, --version output the version number -o, --output <outputDir> directory where to put the generated files (defaults to current directory) -t, --templates <templateDir> directory where templates are located (defaults to internal templates directory) -b, --basedir <baseDir> directory to use as the base when resolving local file references (defaults to OpenAPI file directory) -h, -- help output usage information

Examples

The shortest possible syntax:

og openapi.yaml markdown

Specify where to put the generated code:

og -o ./my-docs openapi.yaml markdown

Templates

Creating your own templates

Templates are the sources where the result will be generated from. There are already some templates you can use to generate code and documentation.

The files in your template can be of the following types:

Static: This kind of files will be simply copied to the output directory. Templates: This kind of files will be compiled using Handlebars, and copied to the output directory. Path templates: This kind of files will be compiled using Handlebars, but it will generate one file per OpenAPI path.

Assuming we have the following OpenAPI Spec:

openapi: "3.0.0" info: version: 1.0 .0 title: OpenAPI Petstore license: name: MIT servers: - url: http://petstore.openapi.io/v1 paths: /pet: get:... post:... /pet/{petId}: get:... /user/login: post:... /user/{username}: get:... put:... delete:... ...

And some template files like this:

|- index .js // This file contains static code, e.g. starting a webserver and including ./api/ index .js |+ api/ |- index .js.hbs // This is a static template , it contains placeholders that will be filled in , e.g. includes for each file in routes |+ routes/ |- $$ path $$ .route.js.hbs // This file will be generated for each operation and contains skeleton code for each method for an operation. |+ $$ path $$ / // This folder will also be generated for each operation. |- route.js.hbs // This is another example of an operation file.

The first important thing to notice here is the variable notation in $$path$$.route.js.hbs . It will be replaced by the name of the path.

This example also shows $$path$$ used in a folder name - the generated folder names here will replace $$path$$ with the name of the path (in kebab-case).

In this example the generated directory structure will be like this:

|- index.js |+ api/ |- index.js |+ routes/ |- pet.route.js | |- user.route.js | |+ pet/ | - route.js |+ user/ | - route.js

Template file extensions

You can (optionally) name your template files with .hbs extensions, which will be removed when writing the generated file. e.g. index.js.hbs writes index.js . index.js would also write to index.js , if you prefer to omit the hbs extension.

The only case where the .hbs extension isn't optional would be if you are writing handlebars templates with the templates. In that case the the template would need the extension .hbs.hbs . usertpl.hbs.hbs writes usertpl.hbs (but usertpl.hbs as a source would write usertpl with no extension).

Template file content

The generator passes the OpenAPI spec to template files, so all information should be available there. In addition to that, the code generator adds a bit more data that can be helpful.

Dynamically require files in JavaScript

{{#each @root.openapi.endpoints}} const {{.}} = require('./routes/{{.}}.route.js') {{/each}}

will produce (using the OAS Spec example from above):

const pet = require ( './routes/pet.route.js' ) const user = require ( './routes/user.route.js' )

Data passed to Handlebars templates

Param Type Description openapi object The OpenAPI spec. openapi.endpoints object All first level endpoints (e.g pet and user )

Custom handlebars helpers

If your template needs Handlebars helpers, you can define them in a directory called .helpers inside your template.

Check out some examples in the markdown template.

Using handlebars partials

If you want to use partials in your template, define them in a directory called .partials inside your template.

Check out some examples in the markdown template.

The name of the partial will be obtained from the file name, converted to camel case. So, for instance, if the file name is my-partial.js , you can use the partial with {{> myPartial}} .

