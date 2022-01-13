openbase logo
openapi2aspida

by aspidajs
0.16.5 (see all)

Convert OpenAPI 3.0 or Swagger 2.0 definitions into aspida

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

OpenAPI / Swagger to aspida


aspida

Convert OpenAPI 3.0 and Swagger 2.0 definitions into aspida.



Breaking change ⚠️

2021/03/15

Since openapi2aspida >= 0.16.0 , requires TypeSciprt 3.8 or higher for Type-Only Imports.

2020/11/26

Since openapi2aspida >= 0.14.0 , request headers are forced to be optional.

2020/11/14

Since openapi2aspida >= 0.13.0 , optional for aspida only if the 'required' property of OpenAPI is set to false.

Getting Started

Compatible with yaml/json of OpenAPI3.0/Swagger2.0

$ mkdir petstore-api
$ cd petstore-api
$ npx openapi2aspida -i https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json # or ../local-swagger.yaml
# api/$api.ts was built successfully.

$ npm init -y
$ npm install @aspida/axios axios typescript ts-node @types/node

index.ts

import axiosClient from '@aspida/axios'
import api from "./api/$api"
import type { Pet } from './api/@types'

;(async () => {
  const client = api(axiosClient())
  const petId = 100
  const body: Pet = {
    id: petId,
    name: 'hoge',
    photoUrls: [],
    status: 'available'
  }

  await client.pet.$post({ body })
  const pet = await client.pet._petId(petId).$get()
  console.log(pet)
})()

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "start": "ts-node index.ts"
  }
}

$ npm start
# { id: 100, name: 'hoge', photoUrls: [], tags: [], status: 'available' }

Build from config file

Create config file in project root

aspida.config.js

module.exports = {
  input: "api", // "input" of aspida is "output" for openapi2aspida
  outputEachDir: true, // Generate $api.ts in each endpoint directory
  openapi: { inputFile: "https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json" }
}

$ npx openapi2aspida

Cli options

outputDit

can chenge aspida output directory

example

npx openapi2aspida -i=openApi/sample.yaml -o=lib/api/sample

License

openapi2aspida is licensed under a MIT License.

