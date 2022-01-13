OpenAPI / Swagger to aspida

Convert OpenAPI 3.0 and Swagger 2.0 definitions into aspida.

Breaking change ⚠️

Since openapi2aspida >= 0.16.0 , requires TypeSciprt 3.8 or higher for Type-Only Imports.

Since openapi2aspida >= 0.14.0 , request headers are forced to be optional.

Since openapi2aspida >= 0.13.0 , optional for aspida only if the 'required' property of OpenAPI is set to false .

Getting Started

Compatible with yaml/json of OpenAPI3.0/Swagger2.0

$ mkdir petstore-api $ cd petstore-api $ npx openapi2aspida -i https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json $ npm init -y $ npm install @aspida/axios axios typescript ts-node @types/node

index.ts

import axiosClient from '@aspida/axios' import api from "./api/$api" import type { Pet } from './api/@types' ; ( async ( ) => { const client = api( axiosClient( ) ) const petId = 100 const body: Pet = { id: petId, name: 'hoge', photoUrls: [], status: 'available' } await client.pet.$post( { body } ) const pet = await client.pet._petId( petId ).$ get ( ) console .log( pet ) } ) ()

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "ts-node index.ts" } }

$ npm start

Build from config file

Create config file in project root

aspida.config.js

module .exports = { input : "api" , outputEachDir : true , openapi : { inputFile : "https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json" } }

$ npx openapi2aspida

Cli options

outputDit

can chenge aspida output directory

example

npx openapi2aspida -i=openApi/sample.yaml -o=lib/api/sample

License

openapi2aspida is licensed under a MIT License.