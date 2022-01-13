Convert OpenAPI 3.0 and Swagger 2.0 definitions into aspida.
Since openapi2aspida >=
0.16.0 , requires TypeSciprt 3.8 or higher for Type-Only Imports.
Since openapi2aspida >=
0.14.0 , request headers are forced to be optional.
Since openapi2aspida >=
0.13.0 , optional for aspida only if the 'required' property of OpenAPI is set to
false.
Compatible with yaml/json of OpenAPI3.0/Swagger2.0
$ mkdir petstore-api
$ cd petstore-api
$ npx openapi2aspida -i https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json # or ../local-swagger.yaml
# api/$api.ts was built successfully.
$ npm init -y
$ npm install @aspida/axios axios typescript ts-node @types/node
index.ts
import axiosClient from '@aspida/axios'
import api from "./api/$api"
import type { Pet } from './api/@types'
;(async () => {
const client = api(axiosClient())
const petId = 100
const body: Pet = {
id: petId,
name: 'hoge',
photoUrls: [],
status: 'available'
}
await client.pet.$post({ body })
const pet = await client.pet._petId(petId).$get()
console.log(pet)
})()
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"start": "ts-node index.ts"
}
}
$ npm start
# { id: 100, name: 'hoge', photoUrls: [], tags: [], status: 'available' }
Create config file in project root
aspida.config.js
module.exports = {
input: "api", // "input" of aspida is "output" for openapi2aspida
outputEachDir: true, // Generate $api.ts in each endpoint directory
openapi: { inputFile: "https://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json" }
}
$ npx openapi2aspida
can chenge aspida output directory
npx openapi2aspida -i=openApi/sample.yaml -o=lib/api/sample
openapi2aspida is licensed under a MIT License.